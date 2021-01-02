Gregory S EA

Hi There,

I am .NET(C#), cTrader(C#), Ninja Trader 8(C#), MetaTrader4(MQL4) and MetaTrader5(MQL5) developer with 5 years of experience in programming.

I have developed EA for MetaTrader 5 platform which in strategy tester is gaining money consistently. I have strategy tester reports on EURUSD H4 from 2003.06.01 till 2020.03.31 with 99% % History data quality from Dukascopy Bank.
Unfortunately max screenshots what I can attach is 12 so I will attach 12 years strategy tester reports.


Best regards, Revazi Tchitanava


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Napat Puangjunkum
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XAU SOVEREIGN QUANTUM AI  God-Tier MTF S/R + Grid Recovery Engine XAU Sovereign Quantum AI  is an entirely new breed of trading engine, born from the fusion of two proven institutional strategies: Multi-Timeframe Support and Resistance Analysis- and Institutional Volume Spike Detection. While the vast majority of Expert Advisors use lagging price indicators to chase entries, Sovereign waits patiently at the exact price zones where the biggest money moves happen, and only strikes when confirmed
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