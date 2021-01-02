Gregory S EA
- Experts
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Revazi TchitanavaI am .NET(C#), cTrader(C#), Ninja Trader 8(C#), MetaTrader4(MQL4) and MetaTrader5(MQL5) developer with 5 years of experience in programming.
- Version: 3.0
- Activations: 5
Hi There,
I am .NET(C#), cTrader(C#), Ninja Trader 8(C#), MetaTrader4(MQL4) and MetaTrader5(MQL5) developer with 5 years of experience in programming.
I have developed EA for MetaTrader 5 platform which in strategy tester is gaining money consistently. I have strategy tester reports on EURUSD H4 from 2003.06.01 till 2020.03.31 with 99% % History data quality from Dukascopy Bank.
Unfortunately max screenshots what I can attach is 12 so I will attach 12 years strategy tester reports.
Best regards, Revazi Tchitanava