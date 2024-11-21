VORTEX MANUAL

VORTEX EA - HOW TO SET UP

INFO

Working symbols: XAUUSD(GOLD)

Working Timeframe: H1

Minimum deposit $250 (Recommended $500 and more)

1:30 for Conservative, Low and Normal Risk trading (For higher risks need leverage 1:100 and more)

Account type: Any

Good ECN broker is required

VPS is highly recommended

No martingale

No dangerous methods of money management are used

Stop loss and take profit for each position

Stable testing results with 99.9% quality quotes

Not sensitive to broker conditions

Easy to install

FTMO and Prop firm ready The expert is easy to set up and only requires only two steps

STEP 1 - Choose Risk Preset (Mode)









Manual - Manual risk setting is calculated by the Balance Step parameter (set manually by the user)

PROP - Risk setup for trading on prop firms, allows you not to exceed the maximum daily drawdown of more than 5%

Conservative - Conservative risk for trading on large deposits

Low - Low Risk setting

Normal - Normal Risk settings

High - High Risk settings

Boost - Huge risk for fast acceleration of small deposits (Be careful there is a risk of losing the deposit)

STEP 2 - E

xpert have six built in strategies and and the possibility of manual adjustment that works according to user settings.





Strategy 1 — Aggressive

A more active and higher-risk strategy. It can open stronger trades, but drawdown may also be higher. Strategy 2 — Moderate

A balanced strategy between risk and stability. Suitable as a middle option. Strategy 3 — Conservative

A safer and more careful strategy. Lower risk, but also usually lower trading activity and profit potential. Strategy 4 — Short Stop Loss

A strategy with a shorter stop-loss approach. It limits losses faster, but may catch stop-loss more often. Strategy 5 — Stable

A more stable strategy focused on smoother trading and more balanced results. Strategy 6 — Turbo

The most aggressive strategy. Designed for faster growth, but with the highest risk. Use it very carefully.

Manual Strategy - By enabling this setting you can set your own values of Take Profit, Stop Loss and others.

Important note:

If you plan to use several strategies at the same time, please install each strategy on a separate chart and set a different Magic Number for each one.

You should also distribute the risk between the strategies. Otherwise, there is a risk of overloading the deposit, because many trades may overlap between different strategies, especially the entry points.

NEWS FILTER

(To enable the News filter)

True - Enable

False - Disable

For correct work of the news filter you need to add the link to the terminal settings. You do not need to add a link for Metatrader 5 terminal, only for MT4.

Please allow web requests to the following URL for the news filter https://sslecal2.forexprostools.com/

!!!ATTENTION!!!



If you run EA at EXNESS broker, please activate this parameter in settings!

Just set True instead of False









ATTENTION

1. If you want to trade several strategies at one account, it is advisable to have a Deposit of at least x1.5 times more than recommended. (Minimum deposit $250, Recommended $500 and more)

2. If you trade two strategies on one account on two different charts - don't forget to change the magic number in the expert settings so that the trades don't get mixed up.

Magic* - This parameter is responsible for the identification of trades, it does not affect the trading. You can put any one value you want.

*Let's say you have two different EAs, or one EA, which trades with different settings on two charts, with the same trading pair. They should have a different magic number in the settings, so as not to mix up the trades.

https://www.mql5.com/en/users/stanislav110685/seller ✅ ✅ All MQL Signals and Experts:

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Best Broker for Europeans ( Leverage 1:500) ( Leverage 1:500)

🔵 Mail fintexea@gmail.com





🎁 SUPER PROMOTION 🎁 🎁 SUPER PROMOTION 🎁 🎁 SUPER PROMOTION 🎁 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Buy any EA and get Second EA for FREE as a bonus https://www.mql5.com/en/users/stanislav110685/seller How? Simply send me a direct message, after Purchase. Please ask in private messages for more details. https://www.mql5.com/en/users/stanislav110685 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 📌 Note: The bonus Expert is sent as a file with a link to the name from the trading terminal Metatrader or account numbers.























