MFX Trend Following

MFX Trend Following

MFX Trend Following is an Expert Advisor (EA) that employs a trend-following trading strategy. This strategy is based on a custom technique developed personally by the creator. Regardless of the timeframe it is run on, the results remain consistent. The strategy identifies trends on larger timeframes and pinpoints entry points on smaller timeframes. Additionally, it incorporates a martingale system for managing and adjusting orders.


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4.39 (126)
Experts
BB Return — an Expert Advisor for gold trading (XAUUSD). I previously used this trading idea in manual trading. The core of the strategy is a return of price to the Bollinger Bands range, but not blindly and not on every touch. For the gold market, bands alone are not enough, so the EA uses additional filters that eliminate weak and non-working market situations. Trades are opened only when the return logic is truly justified.   Global   update   on   June   14th   Trading principles — the strat
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FX Investor EMA Cross
Mr Sarawoot Chaiwong
Experts
The EA created based on this strategy: This EMA crossover trading strategy is made with RSI and Stochastic oscillator, you can avoid false signals from this EMA crossover. With this strategy, you can get more accurate signals. So this is more profitable . How Signals come Buy Signal:   When FAST EMA cross SLOW EMA from lower to upper, then you have to wait for RSI and Stochastic oscillator confirmation. After crossover, then you can take buy entry. Sell Signal:   When FAST EMA cross SLOW EMA f
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