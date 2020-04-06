New Rate MT5

New Rate EA – Precision Breakout Automation

New Rate EA is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed to capture daily breakout opportunities with disciplined precision.

It trades only once per day, locking in a defined intraday range and executing at the exact breakout point. No re-entries, no overtrading, no emotion.

Built upon a proven Opening Range Breakout (ORB) concept, New Rate combines clean execution, strict risk control, and versatile configuration options suitable for any MT5 symbol though it shines particularly on XAUUSD and other high-volatility assets.

Key Features

  1. One Trade per Day – Focused Discipline

    New Rate EA identifies the day’s breakout levels and executes a single trade. This “one and done” logic reduces noise, preserves capital, and brings consistency to your daily performance.

  2. Smart Range Detection

    The EA automatically defines the initial market range using the first N candles of your selected session and timeframe, then places pending orders exactly at the breakout levels (High/Low).

    Once a trade triggers, the opposite order is instantly canceled, ensuring full control and no duplicate entries.

  3. Built-In Capital Protection

    Every trade is opened with a predefined Stop Loss and Take Profit, these are not safety nets but integral parts of the system’s logic, ensuring measured exposure and repeatable outcomes.

  4. Multi-Market Compatibility

    While optimized for XAUUSD on intraday timeframes, New Rate can be applied to forex majors, indices, metals, or crypto pairs. Its logic is transparent and broker-independent.

Usage Recommendations

  • Ideal Timeframes: M5 to M30 for intraday ORB setups.
  • Market Sessions: Use session times that align with volatility peaks (e.g., London or NY opens).
  • Risk Settings: Conservative exposure is recommended, typically 1–2% per trade.
  • Trade Days: You can easily enable or disable weekdays to match your schedule or avoid low-liquidity periods.
  • Testing First: Always forward test on demo or small lots to tune parameters before scaling.

Why Choose New Rate EA?

  • Precision at the Break: Orders trigger exactly at the locked breakout level, no delays or missed candles.
  • Transparent and Logical: No martingale, no hidden filters. Every trade is clear and auditable.
  • Time-Efficient: With only one trade per day, you can focus on analysis instead of constant monitoring.
  • Confidence Through Control: You always know where your risk begins and ends, every trade is planned before it happens.

New Rate EA turns the daily breakout into a structured, measurable routine.


Reply to review