A sophisticated Expert Advisor that intelligently manages the market using a dynamic grid system. The Quantum Grid Matrix is designed to navigate market fluctuations by establishing a calculated grid of orders, aiming to secure profits from natural price movements.

Master the Market's Rhythm with Intelligent Grid Trading.

Are you looking for a strategic tool that operates methodically without emotion? The Quantum Grid Matrix transforms market volatility into opportunity. It automates a professional grid trading strategy, designed to systematically build a position and capture profit from the natural ebb and flow of the market.

The Core Strategy: Intelligent Grid Management

The Quantum Grid Matrix operates on a clear and calculated principle:

Initial Entry: The EA establishes a starting point for its grid. Dynamic Grid Creation: As the price moves, the EA automatically places a series of pending orders at predefined intervals ( Grid Distance ), creating a structured trading zone. Progressive Scaling: To optimize the position's average entry price, each new order in the grid can utilize a progressively larger lot size ( Lot Multiplier ). This technique is designed to achieve the overall profit target more efficiently. Cycle Profit Closure: Once the market price reaches the calculated Take Profit level for the entire grid, all open positions are closed simultaneously, completing the cycle with a profit.

This is an advanced tool for traders who appreciate a systematic, hands-off approach to the market.

Key Features:

Fully Automated Grid Logic: The EA handles all calculations for grid spacing and order placement.

Advanced Lot Management: Features a sophisticated lot multiplier to strategically weight new orders within the grid.

Full Control & Customization: You can adjust every key parameter, including Grid Distance, Take Profit, Multipliers, and more, allowing you to tailor the EA's behavior to your personal trading style and risk appetite.

Robust Order Management: Comes with a Magic Number and Slippage control to ensure precision and safety in a live trading environment.

Recommended Settings & Best Practices

For optimal performance and risk management, please follow these recommendations closely.

After purchase, please download and load the provided ".set" file first. It contains the optimized settings for the strategy.

Recommended Setup:

Currency Pair: EURUSD

Timeframe: M5 (5 Minutes)

Broker: A broker with low spreads is highly recommended.

Account Type: Cent Account . Using a Cent account is crucial for managing risk, as it allows you to trade with a smaller capital base.

Leverage: 1:50

Minimum Deposit: 10,000 cents (which is equivalent to $100 USD). This provides a sufficient buffer for the grid strategy to operate effectively.

Important Guidelines: