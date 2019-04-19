Probability Tool Suite Classic

The original multi-indicator suite from JoaquinTrading specifically geared towards binary options, including regulated exchanges such Nadex, Cantor Exchange, and other binary option brokers.


The Probability Tool Suite Classic will provide the given win/loss outcome probabilities of up to 10 strike levels, a specific expiration duration, based on a particular indicator's parameters and derivative behavior (i.e. expiry, touch, touch & retrace).  Using this indicator will give users an idea if a particular indicator and its parameters will give the user(s) an edge in the long run.


Signals generated in real-time can provide pop-up alerts, email alerts, and/or SMS (via MetaQuotes ID).  Such alerts can also be enabled/disabled for specific strike levels shown.  The suite panel can also be hidden to keep the chart completely visible.


Indicators included are:


- ADX

- Bar Run (sequence of up/down bars)

- Bollinger Bands

- Candle Patterns

- CCI

- Heiken Ashi

- Ichimoku

- MACD

- Moving Averages

- New Trend Arrows

- Parabolic SAR

- Rate of Change

- RSI

- Stochastic


Indicator signals can be filtered by direction, hours of the day, days of the week, or month.  Further filters can also include taking signals only after what would have been consecutive losses, if chosen to do so; if this option is enabled, strike levels that do not qualify will not display for the signal in question.


Derivative Behaviors include:


- Expiration in the money

- Expiration between two levels

- Level touched before expiration

- Two levels both touched before expiration

- Strike level reached, entered, expiring in the money

- Strike level reached, entered, expiring beyond at the money


The strike levels drawn extend to the bar at which the expiration time ends; alternatively, the strike levels length can be restricted to the entry's bar (so as to avoid cluttering).


Expiration times include:


- 5 minute

- 20 minute

- 1 hour

- 2 hour

- Daily 3am, 7am, 11am, 3pm, 4pm, 7pm, 11pm

- custom duration based on the number of bars out


For a complete reference, use the manual provided here.

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MagicTrigger — Multi-Timeframe HD/RD Divergence Confirmation Indicator MagicTrigger is a multi-timeframe divergence engine that looks for a structural divergence on a higher timeframe (HD) and waits for it to be confirmed by matching divergences on lower timeframes (RD) inside the same price zone. Only when the higher-timeframe swing structure and the lower-timeframe confirmations align does the indicator mark a signal, together with a suggested entry trigger, stop loss, and two target levels. H
IQ Star Lines
INTRAQUOTES
Indicators
First time on MetaTrader, introducing IQ Star Lines - an original Vedic Astrology based indicator. "Millionaires don't use astrology, billionaires do" . - J.P. Morgan, Legendary American financier and banker. Welcome to  the new and updated  IQ Star Lines , the ultimate fusion of ancient planetary harmonic cycles and modern quantitative trading. published for the   first time on Metatrader. This is an indicator built by the developer, who has spent almost 2 decades trading while studying Vedic
Gold Scalper Indicator
Jeremy Nicolaj Van Hoorn
Indicators
GoldScalperX V2 PRO Institutional-Style Gold Scalping for Serious Traders Gold doesn’t forgive hesitation. GoldScalperX V2 PRO was built for traders who operate with speed, discipline and structure. This is not a “random arrow indicator.” This is a precision scalping framework engineered for XAUUSD volatility. Why Most Gold Traders Fail They: Enter too early Chase breakouts Trade noise Ignore volatility expansion Blow prop challenges GoldScalperX V2 PRO filters the chaos. It highlights onl
WanaScalper MT4
Isaac Wanasolo
1 (1)
Indicators
A scalping indicator based on mathematical patterns, which on average gives signals with relatively small SL, and also occasionally helps to catch big moves in the markets (more information in the video) This indicator has three main types of notifications: The first type warns of a possible/upcoming signal on the next bar The second type indicates the presence of a ready signal to enter the market/open a position The third type is for SL and TP levels - you will be notified every time price re
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Probability Tool Suite Elite
Premier Global Holdings
Indicators
The elite (V3) multi-indicator suite from JoaquinTrading specifically geared towards Forex & binary options, including regulated exchanges such Nadex, Cantor Exchange, and other binary option brokers. The Probability Tool Suite Elite will provide the given win/loss outcome probabilities of up to 10 strike levels, a specific expiration duration, based on a combination of up to 16 indicators, rules, or conditions and derivative behavior (i.e. expiry, touch, touch & retrace).  Using this indicato
Candlestick Magnifying Glass
Premier Global Holdings
Indicators
Needing to drill down further on a specific bar's behavior?  No need to open another chart!  The Magnifying Glass indicator can show the price action of a specific bar from a lower timeframe. Just hover the cursor over the bar in question and one can see the lower timeframe candles that actually make up the bar on the chart.  The candles display scaled to the actual bar that's hovered on to the bar's immediate right. There is no input parameters, the selections are done entirely via buttons on
Precision Execution EA
Premier Global Holdings
Experts
Precision Execution EA One-Click Trading Panel with Automatic Position Sizing & Risk Management (MT5) Execute trades directly from the chart with a built-in lot size calculator and fixed risk control. Set entry, stop loss, and take profit in seconds with precise R:R and automatic position sizing. Perfect for manual traders who want fast execution, consistent risk, and a professional trade panel. Precision Execution EA is built for traders who want instant, accurate execution without
Precision ChartSync
Premier Global Holdings
Utilities
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