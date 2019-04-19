The original multi-indicator suite from JoaquinTrading specifically geared towards binary options, including regulated exchanges such Nadex, Cantor Exchange, and other binary option brokers.





The Probability Tool Suite Classic will provide the given win/loss outcome probabilities of up to 10 strike levels, a specific expiration duration, based on a particular indicator's parameters and derivative behavior (i.e. expiry, touch, touch & retrace). Using this indicator will give users an idea if a particular indicator and its parameters will give the user(s) an edge in the long run.





Signals generated in real-time can provide pop-up alerts, email alerts, and/or SMS (via MetaQuotes ID). Such alerts can also be enabled/disabled for specific strike levels shown. The suite panel can also be hidden to keep the chart completely visible.





Indicators included are:





- ADX

- Bar Run (sequence of up/down bars)

- Bollinger Bands

- Candle Patterns

- CCI

- Heiken Ashi

- Ichimoku

- MACD

- Moving Averages

- New Trend Arrows

- Parabolic SAR

- Rate of Change

- RSI

- Stochastic





Indicator signals can be filtered by direction, hours of the day, days of the week, or month. Further filters can also include taking signals only after what would have been consecutive losses, if chosen to do so; if this option is enabled, strike levels that do not qualify will not display for the signal in question.





Derivative Behaviors include:





- Expiration in the money

- Expiration between two levels

- Level touched before expiration

- Two levels both touched before expiration

- Strike level reached, entered, expiring in the money

- Strike level reached, entered, expiring beyond at the money





The strike levels drawn extend to the bar at which the expiration time ends; alternatively, the strike levels length can be restricted to the entry's bar (so as to avoid cluttering).





Expiration times include:





- 5 minute

- 20 minute

- 1 hour

- 2 hour

- Daily 3am, 7am, 11am, 3pm, 4pm, 7pm, 11pm

- custom duration based on the number of bars out





For a complete reference, use the manual provided here.