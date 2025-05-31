Quick Trade Manager (en)

🚀 Quick Trade Manager (QTM) is a powerful tool for fast and intuitive trading directly on the MT5 chart, fully supporting custom (synthetic) symbols.

QTM expands quick trading capabilities directly on the chart, making one-click trading even more convenient. Automatic position sizing based on a specified risk percentage per trade is available. All custom (synthetic) symbols are fully supported. For example, QTM can be used for trading on a seconds chart, as well as on Renko charts or any other custom chart types.





📌 You May Also Find This Useful RS Trade Copier — an ultra-fast local trade copier with a full graphical interface. Setup takes ~1 minute, no need to type account numbers manually. Supports copying between MT5 and MT4 in any combination.





📋 Key Features of QTM

✔️ Quick Trading Panel

Upon launching QTM, a convenient panel appears on the chart for opening market orders (Buy/Sell). This panel is similar to the standard MT5 quick trading panel but is available for any custom symbols.

✔️ Position and Order Management

Easily drag SL/TP levels by holding the CTRL key.

Move the opening level of pending orders by holding the SHIFT key.

Quickly close/delete orders or cancel SL/TP using a pop-up button.

✔️ Intuitive Order Selection

If there are many positions on the chart, use the TAB key combined with mouse wheel scrolling to cycle through them. Parameters of the selected order are displayed on the chart for easy identification. You can modify the selected position without accidentally affecting other orders.

✔️ Single-Action Order Planning

Market Order Activate market order planning mode by pressing CTRL+SHIFT and clicking once on the chart. In this mode, you can drag SL/TP levels from the opening price by holding the CTRL key. The order volume is automatically calculated based on your predefined risk percentage. Buy/Sell buttons change color depending on the SL position, preventing errors when opening an order.

Pending Order Activate pending order planning mode by pressing CTRL+SHIFT and double-clicking on the chart. A line for the order's opening price appears, which can be moved by holding the SHIFT key. SL/TP levels can be dragged using the CTRL key. The order type and volume adjust automatically depending on the SL position, and button colors change accordingly, helping to avoid errors when placing orders.

✔️ Advanced Risk Management Settings

You can specify the maximum risk percentage per trade, set default SL/TP levels, and activate Breakeven and Trailing Stop features to secure profits.

✔️ Flexible and User-Friendly Interface

Panel size and text size adjustments are available, as well as font selection and the option to hide information lines for a minimalist display.

⚡ Hotkeys

A comprehensive set of intuitive hotkeys allows quick management of orders and positions directly on the chart.

Hold CTRL+SHIFT and click the chart to activate market order planning mode.

Hold CTRL+SHIFT and double-click the chart to activate pending order planning mode.

Hold SHIFT and drag the price line.

Hold CTRL and drag the SL/TP line.

Hold TAB and scroll the mouse wheel to cycle through orders.

Hold left-click and press [B] to place a buy order.

Hold left-click and press [S] to place a sell order.

Hold left-click and press [Q] to show/hide trade panel.

Press ESC to cancel the current action.

📌 Quick Trade Manager makes your trading simple, convenient, and secure, enabling complete risk control and order management with just a few movements.