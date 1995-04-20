Attention, for the indicator to work correctly, you need to put the "MQL5" folder in your terminal folder, you can download it from the link below: https://disk.yandex.ru/d/DPyo0ntaevi_2A

Binary Scalper 7 is a powerful tool designed to identify and predict the next candle, allowing traders to make informed decisions when trading binary options. This indicator works on any time frame and with any expiration, making it a versatile and reliable tool for traders of all levels.





How it works:





The indicator uses a combination of advanced algorithms and technical indicators to determine the direction of the next candle. It analyzes the market trend and provides traders with accurate buy or sell signals.





Main features:





Works on any time frame (M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4, D1, etc.)

Works with any expiration period (30 seconds, 1 minute, 5 minutes, 15 minutes, etc.)

Determines the direction of the candle with high accuracy

Produces clear signals to buy and sell





Can be used with any asset (Forex, stocks, indices, commodities, cryptocurrencies, etc.)

Easy to use and interpret





How to use:





Apply the indicator to the chart

Wait for the buy or sell arrow to appear

Enter the trade in the direction of the signal

Set the expiration time according to your trading strategy





Advantages:





Shows statistics of the passability of the current asset

High accuracy in determining the direction of the candle

Works on any time frame and with any expiration

Easy to use and interpret

Can be used with any asset

Gives clear signals to buy and sell

Has buffer arrows, which allows you to bind an adviser to automatically open trades in the mt4 terminal based on indicator signals (I can provide it to you)





Note:





This indicator is not a guarantee of profit and should be used in conjunction with proper risk management. It is recommended to test the indicator on a demo account before using it on a real account.



