Binary Scalper 7

Attention, for the indicator to work correctly, you need to put the "MQL5" folder in your terminal folder, you can download it from the link below: https://disk.yandex.ru/d/DPyo0ntaevi_2A


 Binary Scalper 7 is a powerful tool designed to identify and predict the next candle, allowing traders to make informed decisions when trading binary options. This indicator works on any time frame and with any expiration, making it a versatile and reliable tool for traders of all levels.


How it works:

The indicator uses a combination of advanced algorithms and technical indicators to determine the direction of the next candle. It analyzes the market trend and provides traders with accurate buy or sell signals.

Main features:

Works on any time frame (M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4, D1, etc.)
Works with any expiration period (30 seconds, 1 minute, 5 minutes, 15 minutes, etc.)
Determines the direction of the candle with high accuracy
Produces clear signals to buy and sell

Can be used with any asset (Forex, stocks, indices, commodities, cryptocurrencies, etc.)
Easy to use and interpret

How to use:

Apply the indicator to the chart
Wait for the buy or sell arrow to appear
Enter the trade in the direction of the signal
Set the expiration time according to your trading strategy

Advantages:

Shows statistics of the passability of the current asset
High accuracy in determining the direction of the candle
Works on any time frame and with any expiration
Easy to use and interpret
Can be used with any asset
Gives clear signals to buy and sell
Has buffer arrows, which allows you to bind an adviser to automatically open trades in the mt4 terminal based on indicator signals (I can provide it to you)

Note:

This indicator is not a guarantee of profit and should be used in conjunction with proper risk management. It is recommended to test the indicator on a demo account before using it on a real account.

