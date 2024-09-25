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Signals / MetaTrader 5 / Aura Neuron Low Risk
Stanislav Tomilov

Aura Neuron Low Risk

Stanislav Tomilov
Stanislav Tomilov

Stanislav Tomilov

4.4 (785)
MyFX book, real funded accounts:
Aura Gold Pro Edition https://tinyurl.com/5yuubsvm
17 products 17 signals 3 topics 33 comments
0 reviews
Reliability
98 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 35 USD per month
growth since 2024 69%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1:500
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
338
Profit Trades:
320 (94.67%)
Loss Trades:
18 (5.33%)
Best trade:
182.54 USD
Worst trade:
-260.63 USD
Gross Profit:
2 012.67 USD (73 305 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 650.93 USD (68 255 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
85 (164.72 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
323.84 USD (25)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.06
Trading activity:
5.28%
Max deposit load:
25.87%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
5
Avg holding time:
2 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.84
Long Trades:
193 (57.10%)
Short Trades:
145 (42.90%)
Profit Factor:
1.22
Expected Payoff:
1.07 USD
Average Profit:
6.29 USD
Average Loss:
-91.72 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-339.73 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-339.73 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
12.73%
Annual Forecast:
154.40%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.03 USD
Maximal:
428.37 USD (25.88%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
13.11% (387.44 USD)
By Equity:
34.42% (40.22 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 338
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 362
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 5.1K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +182.54 USD
Worst trade: -261 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 25
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +164.72 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -339.73 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

BlueberryMarkets-Demo
0.00 × 4
EverestCM-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
0.00 × 1
XBTFX-MetaTrader5
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real10
0.00 × 3
Exness-MT5Real29
0.00 × 1
ICTrading-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
Neomarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
GFXSecurities-GFXSECURITIES
0.00 × 1
FPTradingLLC-Live
0.00 × 1
VantageMarkets-Live 6
0.00 × 1
Eightcap-Live
0.89 × 55
Exness-MT5Real2
0.90 × 10
FusionMarkets-Demo
1.00 × 1
PrimeCodex-MT5
1.05 × 20
ICMarketsSC-MT5
1.08 × 3445
Exness-MT5Real8
1.29 × 451
BlueberryMarkets-Live
1.74 × 217
Exness-MT5Real9
1.79 × 39
FXPIG-Server
1.87 × 47
ICMarketsAU-Live
1.88 × 232
Exness-MT5Real15
2.37 × 877
Exness-MT5Real
2.68 × 98
Exness-MT5Real3
2.83 × 18
103 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register

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Telegram Channel 

My Experts 

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⭐  IC Funded (Get Funded up to $200k — Passed with EA) (open PROP account)   

🔥 30% DISCOUNT COUPON 🔥    ----------    FPQCBM   -----------  


No reviews
2026.03.17 10:23
80% of growth achieved within 22 days. This comprises 4.08% of days out of 539 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.21 00:49
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.06 23:38
No swaps are charged
2026.01.06 23:38
No swaps are charged
2026.01.06 23:38
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.01.05 10:04
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.12.22 07:32
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.07.30 14:26
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.07.30 06:57
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.01.06 05:56
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.01.01 17:13
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2024.12.04 06:40
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2024.11.22 03:42
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2024.10.11 02:28
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2024.09.25 05:10
Share of trading days is too low
2024.09.25 05:10
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2024.09.25 03:00
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2024.09.25 03:00
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2024.09.25 03:00
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2024.09.25 03:00
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Aura Neuron Low Risk
35 USD per month
69%
0
0
USD
1.2K
USD
98
100%
338
94%
5%
1.21
1.07
USD
34%
1:500
Copy

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