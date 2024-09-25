- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
338
Profit Trades:
320 (94.67%)
Loss Trades:
18 (5.33%)
Best trade:
182.54 USD
Worst trade:
-260.63 USD
Gross Profit:
2 012.67 USD (73 305 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 650.93 USD (68 255 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
85 (164.72 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
323.84 USD (25)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.06
Trading activity:
5.28%
Max deposit load:
25.87%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
5
Avg holding time:
2 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.84
Long Trades:
193 (57.10%)
Short Trades:
145 (42.90%)
Profit Factor:
1.22
Expected Payoff:
1.07 USD
Average Profit:
6.29 USD
Average Loss:
-91.72 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-339.73 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-339.73 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
12.73%
Annual Forecast:
154.40%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.03 USD
Maximal:
428.37 USD (25.88%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
13.11% (387.44 USD)
By Equity:
34.42% (40.22 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|338
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|362
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|5.1K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +182.54 USD
Worst trade: -261 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 25
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +164.72 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -339.73 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
BlueberryMarkets-Demo
|0.00 × 4
|
EverestCM-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
|0.00 × 1
|
XBTFX-MetaTrader5
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real10
|0.00 × 3
|
Exness-MT5Real29
|0.00 × 1
|
ICTrading-MT5-4
|0.00 × 1
|
Neomarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
GFXSecurities-GFXSECURITIES
|0.00 × 1
|
FPTradingLLC-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageMarkets-Live 6
|0.00 × 1
|
Eightcap-Live
|0.89 × 55
|
Exness-MT5Real2
|0.90 × 10
|
FusionMarkets-Demo
|1.00 × 1
|
PrimeCodex-MT5
|1.05 × 20
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|1.08 × 3445
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|1.29 × 451
|
BlueberryMarkets-Live
|1.74 × 217
|
Exness-MT5Real9
|1.79 × 39
|
FXPIG-Server
|1.87 × 47
|
ICMarketsAU-Live
|1.88 × 232
|
Exness-MT5Real15
|2.37 × 877
|
Exness-MT5Real
|2.68 × 98
|
Exness-MT5Real3
|2.83 × 18
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Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
35 USD per month
69%
0
0
USD
USD
1.2K
USD
USD
98
100%
338
94%
5%
1.21
1.07
USD
USD
34%
1:500