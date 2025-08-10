Jackal

 Jackal Expert Advisor – Trading Strategy


 live 4month

 Gold M1 | ECN Account: Compatible with any broker

Jackal EA is based on a multi-layered and intelligent breakout strategy that combines advanced risk and profit management to adapt to market dynamics.

1. Breakout Trap Strategy

  • Places two simultaneous pending orders in opposite directions:
    • Buy Stop above the current price
    • Sell Stop below the current price
  • Enters market instantly when strong directional movement occurs

2. Smart Trade Management

  • Initial Stop Loss (SL): Fixed SL to limit risk
  • Trailing Stop: Follows price after trade goes into profit
  • Risk-Free Mode: Moves SL above entry to lock in net profit

3. Recovery & Profit Protection Systems

  • Smart Close: Recovers previous loss with next trade
  • Drawdown Recovery: Reduces and manages floating losses

Input Settings Guide

Jackal EA is fully customizable via input parameters:

 Lot Management

LotsSize Fixed lot size. If non-zero, EA uses this value.
LotsPer1000 If LotsSize = 0, EA calculates dynamic lot size (e.g. 0.01 per $1000).
MinLots / MaxLots Minimum and maximum allowed lot sizes.

 Core Trading Settings

Limit Distance from current price to place pending orders (in points).
def_SL Initial Stop Loss (in pips).
MaxDailyTrades Max trades allowed per day.
DailyProfitLimit Daily profit target. EA stops trading upon reaching this limit.

 Advanced Profit & Risk Management

Trailing Stop:

Start_trailing Pips in profit before activating trailing SL.
Distance_trailing Distance between current price and SL.

Risk-Free:

EnableRiskFree Enable/Disable risk-free mode.
RiskFreePips Pips of profit before activating risk-free mode.
RiskFreeProfitPips Extra pips to lock in profit beyond break-even.

Smart Recovery:

EnableSmartClose Recovers losses with next trade.
EnableDrawdownRecoveryClose Manages floating losses in drawdown.

 Trading Filters

def_MaxSpread Maximum allowed spread for trade execution.
EnableMAFilter Trades only in direction of long-term MA trend.
BB_PARAM / RSI_PARAM Bollinger Bands & RSI settings for filters.
StartHour / EndHour Allowed trading hours.

 Technical Settings

MyMagicNumber Unique identifier to avoid EA conflict.
Slippage Max allowed price slippage during execution

