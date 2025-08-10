Jackal
- Version: 1.1
- Updated: 10 August 2025
- Activations: 10
Jackal Expert Advisor – Trading Strategy
Gold M1 | ECN Account: Compatible with any broker
Jackal EA is based on a multi-layered and intelligent breakout strategy that combines advanced risk and profit management to adapt to market dynamics.
1. Breakout Trap Strategy
- Places two simultaneous pending orders in opposite directions:
- Buy Stop above the current price
- Sell Stop below the current price
- Enters market instantly when strong directional movement occurs
2. Smart Trade Management
- Initial Stop Loss (SL): Fixed SL to limit risk
- Trailing Stop: Follows price after trade goes into profit
- Risk-Free Mode: Moves SL above entry to lock in net profit
3. Recovery & Profit Protection Systems
- Smart Close: Recovers previous loss with next trade
- Drawdown Recovery: Reduces and manages floating losses
Input Settings Guide
Jackal EA is fully customizable via input parameters:
Lot Management
|LotsSize
|Fixed lot size. If non-zero, EA uses this value.
|LotsPer1000
|If LotsSize = 0, EA calculates dynamic lot size (e.g. 0.01 per $1000).
|MinLots / MaxLots
|Minimum and maximum allowed lot sizes.
Core Trading Settings
|Limit
|Distance from current price to place pending orders (in points).
|def_SL
|Initial Stop Loss (in pips).
|MaxDailyTrades
|Max trades allowed per day.
|DailyProfitLimit
|Daily profit target. EA stops trading upon reaching this limit.
Advanced Profit & Risk Management
Trailing Stop:
|Start_trailing
|Pips in profit before activating trailing SL.
|Distance_trailing
|Distance between current price and SL.
Risk-Free:
|EnableRiskFree
|Enable/Disable risk-free mode.
|RiskFreePips
|Pips of profit before activating risk-free mode.
|RiskFreeProfitPips
|Extra pips to lock in profit beyond break-even.
Smart Recovery:
|EnableSmartClose
|Recovers losses with next trade.
|EnableDrawdownRecoveryClose
|Manages floating losses in drawdown.
Trading Filters
|def_MaxSpread
|Maximum allowed spread for trade execution.
|EnableMAFilter
|Trades only in direction of long-term MA trend.
|BB_PARAM / RSI_PARAM
|Bollinger Bands & RSI settings for filters.
|StartHour / EndHour
|Allowed trading hours.
Technical Settings
|MyMagicNumber
|Unique identifier to avoid EA conflict.
|Slippage
|Max allowed price slippage during execution
Refer to the comments for strategy testing training.