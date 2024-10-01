AURA NEURON - HOW TO SET UP

The Expert is easy to use, with all default settings. You only need to select the risk level and trading frequency.

Risk Percents - Risk value calculates as a percentage of the deposit, this parameter is responsible for risk selection.

And select Trading Frequency - This parameter is responsible for the frequency of trades

Moderate - in this mode the adviser makes rare but more accurate trades.

Intense - in this mode the advisor trades more often and can open several trades at the same time