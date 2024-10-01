Aura Neuron - How to set up info
- Working symbols GOLD, XAUUSD
- Working Timeframe: H1
- Minimum recommended deposit: $100
- Min leverage 1:20
- Good ECN broker is required
Here is the list of recommended brokers
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Features:
- No martingale
- No Grid
- No averaging
- No dangerous methods of money management are used
- Hard stop loss and take profit for each position
- Stable testing results with 99.9% quality quotes
- Not sensitive to broker conditions
- Easy to install
- FTMO and Prop firm ready
The Expert is easy to use, with all default settings. You only need to select the risk level and trading frequency.
Risk Percents - Risk value calculates as a percentage of the deposit, this parameter is responsible for risk selection.
And select Trading Frequency - This parameter is responsible for the frequency of trades
Moderate - in this mode the adviser makes rare but more accurate trades.
Intense - in this mode the advisor trades more often and can open several trades at the same time
*Keep in mind that by default the risk is very high and is 30% per trade
PARAMETERS DESCRIPTION
Trading Frequency - This parameter is responsible for the frequency of trades
Moderate - in this mode the adviser makes rare but more accurate trades.
Intense - in this mode the advisor trades more often and can open several trades at the same time
Risk Percents - Risk value as a percentage of the deposit
Use FixLot - Enable this function if you want to trade with a fixed trading volume
Fix Lot - Fixed trading volume (If value is 0, the automatic lot calculation works)
Hedging - If you turn off this mode, the advisor in Intense mode will open all trades in one direction.
If you need the advisor to comply with FIFO rules, then turn off this function, set it to false
Take Profit and Stop Loss values for EURUSD and GOLD (set separately for each pair)
TakeProfit - Take profit value
StopLoss - Stop loss value
Comments - commentary can be anything you write.
Magic* - This parameter is responsible for the identification of trades, it does not affect the trading. You can put any one value you want.
Use NewsFilter - Enable/Disable the news filter.
Do not open positions minutes before the news - Time before the news release during which period not to open trades.
Do not open positions minutes after the news - Time after the news release during which period not to open trades.
Countries for News - selection of countries whose news to filter
CALENDAR IMPORTANCE HIGH - filter only news of high importance (enabled by default)
CALENDAR IMPORTANCE MODERATE - filter news of medium importance (disabled by default)
!!!WARNING!!!
For correct work of the news filter you need to add the link to the terminal settings. You do not need to add a link for Metatrader 5 terminal, only for MT4.
Please allow web requests to the following URL for the news filter https://sslecal2.forexprostools.com/
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🔵Mail fintexea@gmail.com
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