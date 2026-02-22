Serial Signal Indicator MT5

To make " Buy " transactions: The trend line must have blue arrows. If the price is above the line, then the signal will be more confident. The first signal arrow is red, the subsequent ones are blue.

" transactions: The trend line must have blue arrows. If the price is above the line, then the signal will be more confident. The first signal arrow is red, the subsequent ones are blue. To make “Sell” transactions: The trend line must have green arrows. If the price is below the line, then the potential signal will be more confident. The first signal arrow is red, the subsequent ones are light green.

Indicator for manual trading and technical analysis for Forex.It consists of a trend indicator with the opening level of the trading day and a arrow indicator for determining entry points.The indicator does not recolor; it works when the candle closes.Contains several types of alerts for signal arrows.Can be configured to work on any chart, trading instrument or time frame.



Keep trades open for several candles.

The indicator allows you to catch rapid movements along the trend in a short period of time.





Main input parameters



Trend smoothing parameter - to adjust the trend length

Signal arrow sensitivity parameter - to adjust the speed and duration of the arrows

If there are no signal arrows (mainly for M1-M5 TF), you need to increase the "Signal arrow sensitivity parameter" to have enough candles for calculation.



