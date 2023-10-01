Simple Strategy indicator
- Indicators
- Vladimir Kuzmin
- Version: 1.0
The Simple Strategy indicator is a reliable tool for identifying trend direction, leveraging three popular technical indicators: MACD, RSI, and Stochastic. It provides clear trading signals for quick market analysis.
Trend Detection Logic
- Buy signal: MACD above signal line, RSI > 50, Stochastic > 50
- Sell signal: MACD below signal line, RSI < 50, Stochastic < 50
Advantages
- Suitable for various assets: forex, stocks, cryptocurrencies, indices
- Optimal on daily (D1) timeframe, also effective on H1
- Clear visualization with straightforward logic
- No repainting
- Best used with bar charts
Usage
Ideal for confirming trend direction, entry, and exit points. For detailed setup instructions or a comprehensive manual, refer to the comments section or the author's blog on MQL5.com.
