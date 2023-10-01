Simple Strategy indicator

4
Simple Strategy Indicator

The Simple Strategy indicator is a reliable tool for identifying trend direction, leveraging three popular technical indicators: MACD, RSI, and Stochastic. It provides clear trading signals for quick market analysis.

Trend Detection Logic

  • Buy signal: MACD above signal line, RSI > 50, Stochastic > 50
  • Sell signal: MACD below signal line, RSI < 50, Stochastic < 50

Advantages

  • Suitable for various assets: forex, stocks, cryptocurrencies, indices
  • Optimal on daily (D1) timeframe, also effective on H1
  • Clear visualization with straightforward logic
  • No repainting
  • Best used with bar charts

Usage

Ideal for confirming trend direction, entry, and exit points. For detailed setup instructions or a comprehensive manual, refer to the comments section or the author's blog on MQL5.com.

Reviews 2
Rafal Krzysztof Manuszewski
2387
Rafal Krzysztof Manuszewski 2024.10.08 19:47 
 

ok

Filter:
Reply to review