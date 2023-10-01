Simple Strategy Indicator

The Simple Strategy indicator is a reliable tool for identifying trend direction, leveraging three popular technical indicators: MACD, RSI, and Stochastic. It provides clear trading signals for quick market analysis.

Trend Detection Logic

Buy signal: MACD above signal line, RSI > 50, Stochastic > 50

Sell signal: MACD below signal line, RSI < 50, Stochastic < 50

Advantages

Suitable for various assets: forex, stocks, cryptocurrencies, indices

Optimal on daily (D1) timeframe, also effective on H1

Clear visualization with straightforward logic

No repainting

Best used with bar charts

Usage

Ideal for confirming trend direction, entry, and exit points. For detailed setup instructions or a comprehensive manual, refer to the comments section or the author's blog on MQL5.com.