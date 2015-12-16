Magic of Ichimoku

This EA covers all the advanced and mostly used Ichimoku entry known to man. It is very flexible with filters that you can set yourselves. The following are the 9 entry of the Ichimoku that you can set up with this EA, (using a long trade as an example) 1. Tenkan-sen/Kijun-sen cross The EA trades if Tenkan-sen comes from below and Kijun-sen, and lines become are equal. 2. Tenkan-sen/Kijun-sen cross The EA trades the Tenkan-sen and Kijun-sen if the Tenkan-sen is cross above the Kijun-sen from