KijunSen vs Price Ichimoku Strategy MM

Description in English and Italian =





This Indicator is based on one of the Strategies with Ichimoku Indicator, in particular is the cross of the KijunSen with the Current Price; it will give you of Buy and Sell when they Cross, with Arrows and Alerts.









When you attach the indicator on the chart , a window will open where , in the INPUT section, you can also choose to change the main Ichimoku values.





SIGNAL INPUT =





· BUY = when Price cross above the Kijun Sen Line, the indicator will draw a Blue Arrow and the Alert will have the Symbol and the Signal Example = “BuyEURUSD”;





· SELL = when Price cross below the Kijun Sen Line , the indicator will draw a Red Arrow and the Alert will have the Symbol and the Signal Example = “SellEURUSD”;





You can receive push notification of your signal on your mobile device with the MetaTrader4 App.

To turn this feature on follow this steps:

· Download MetaTrader4 App from the store

· Go on the Tool section of your MetaTrader4 Platform on your PC and click on Options(CTRL+O)

· Go on the Notifications tab and click on "Enable Push Notifications"

· Put your MetaQuotesID on the section( you will find the MetaQuotesID on your MetaTrader4 App)

· Click on OK button and wait your notification on the next signal





INSTALLATION =





Simply attach this indicator to the chart window of currency pairs and the indicator will adjust to the timeframe and the Symbol.













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Questo indicatore è basato su una delle strategie dell’ indicatore Ichimoku, in particolare prende in considerazione l’incrocio tra il prezzo corrente e la linea Kijun Sen;da qundi il segnale di Buy e Sell quando si incrociano con delle frecce e degli Allarmi.













Quando attaccherai l’indicatore al grafico, si aprirà una finestra e nella sezione VALORI DI INPUT, puoi anche cambiare i valori dell’Ichimoku su cui l’inciatore è basato.





SIGNAL INPUT =





· BUY = quando il Prezzo Corrente incrocia dal basso verso l’alto con la Kijun Sen, l’indicatore disegnerà una freccia Blu e si aprirà un Allarme con il Simbolo e il Segnale Esempio=”BuyEURUSD”;





· SELL = quando il Prezzo Corrente incrocia dall’alto verso il basso con la Kijun Sen, l’indicatore disegnerà una freccia Ross e si aprirà un Allarme con il Simbolo e il Segnale Esempio=”SellEURUSD”;









Puoi ricevere le notifiche del segnale direttamente sulla tua App MetaTrader4.

Per ottenere il servizio basta seguire questi semplici passaggi:

· Installa l'App MetaTrader4 dallo store

· Vai nella sezione Tool sulla piattaforma MetaTrader4 del tuo PC e clicca su Options(CTRL+O)

· Vai nel tab Notifications e clicca su "Enable Push Notifications"

· Inserisci il tuo MetaQuotesID nel box MetaQuotesID (troverai il tuo MetaQuotesID nell'App MetaTrader4 del tuo cellulare)

· Clicca su OK e attendi la notifica sul tuo cellulare al prossimo segnale dell'indicatore





INSTALLATION =





Attacca semplicemente l’indicatore al grafico, e si aggiornerà automaticamente con il TimeFrame e il Simbolo di riferimento.



