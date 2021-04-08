KijunSen vs Price Ichimoku Strategy

  • Indicators
  • Maria Erica Costagliola
    Maria Erica Costagliola

    Maria Erica Costagliola

    • Software Developer at  SyncLab
    • Italy
    • 587
    5 (1)
    My name is Maria Erica Costagliola, I am software developer and an experienced trader.
    You can check on my Product on the Market that will be descripeted both in Italian and English or
    if you have a strategy you want to use to create an Expert Advisor or an Indicator, do not hesitate to text me!
    5 products 1 topic 6 comments
  • Version: 1.1
  • Updated: 8 April 2021
  • Activations: 5

KijunSen vs Price Ichimoku Strategy MM

Description in English and Italian =


This Indicator is based on one of the Strategies with Ichimoku Indicator, in particular is the cross of the KijunSen with the Current Price; it will give you of Buy and Sell when they Cross, with Arrows and Alerts.



When you attach the indicator on the chart , a window will open where , in the INPUT section, you can also choose to change the main Ichimoku values.


SIGNAL INPUT =


   · BUY = when Price cross above the Kijun Sen Line, the indicator will draw a Blue Arrow and the Alert will have the Symbol and the Signal Example = “BuyEURUSD”;


   · SELL = when Price  cross below the Kijun Sen Line , the indicator will draw a Red Arrow and the Alert will have the Symbol and the Signal Example = “SellEURUSD”;


 

You can receive push notification of your signal on your mobile device with the MetaTrader4 App.

To turn this feature on follow this steps:

   · Download MetaTrader4 App from the store

   · Go on the Tool section of your MetaTrader4 Platform on your PC and click on Options(CTRL+O)

   · Go on the Notifications tab and click on "Enable Push Notifications"

   · Put your MetaQuotesID on the section( you will find the MetaQuotesID on your MetaTrader4 App)

   · Click on OK button and wait your notification on the next signal

 


INSTALLATION =


Simply attach this indicator to the chart window of currency pairs and the indicator will adjust to the timeframe and the Symbol.




*************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************** 




Questo indicatore è basato su una delle strategie dell’ indicatore Ichimoku, in particolare prende in considerazione l’incrocio tra il prezzo corrente e la linea Kijun Sen;da qundi il segnale di Buy e Sell quando si incrociano con delle frecce e degli Allarmi.




Quando attaccherai l’indicatore al grafico, si aprirà una finestra e nella sezione VALORI DI INPUT, puoi anche cambiare i valori dell’Ichimoku su cui l’inciatore è basato.


SIGNAL INPUT =


   · BUY = quando il Prezzo Corrente incrocia dal basso verso l’alto con la Kijun Sen, l’indicatore disegnerà una freccia Blu e si aprirà un Allarme con il Simbolo e il Segnale Esempio=”BuyEURUSD”; 


   · SELL = quando il Prezzo Corrente incrocia dall’alto verso il basso con la Kijun Sen, l’indicatore disegnerà una freccia Ross e si aprirà un Allarme con il Simbolo e il Segnale Esempio=”SellEURUSD”;



Puoi ricevere le notifiche del segnale direttamente sulla tua App MetaTrader4.

Per ottenere il servizio basta seguire questi semplici passaggi:

   · Installa l'App MetaTrader4 dallo store

   · Vai nella sezione Tool sulla piattaforma MetaTrader4 del tuo PC e clicca su Options(CTRL+O)

   · Vai nel tab Notifications e clicca su "Enable Push Notifications"

   · Inserisci il tuo MetaQuotesID nel box MetaQuotesID (troverai il tuo MetaQuotesID nell'App MetaTrader4 del tuo cellulare)

   · Clicca su OK e attendi la notifica sul tuo cellulare al prossimo segnale dell'indicatore

  


INSTALLATION =


Attacca semplicemente l’indicatore al grafico, e si aggiornerà automaticamente con il TimeFrame e il Simbolo di riferimento.


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ATC AlgoZone Indicator
Ameur Boudenne
5 (2)
Indicators
Algo Trading Indicaor  With this indicator , you’ll have zones and trends that hight probability the price will reverse from it. so will gives you all the help that you need  MT5 Version                    https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/170028 MT4 Version                    https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/88034 Why should you join us !?  1-This indicator is logical since it’s working in previous days movement , to predict the future movements. 2-Algo trading indicator will hel
Congestioni
Stefano Frisetti
5 (1)
Indicators
This indicator is very usefull to TRADE Trading Ranges and helps identify the following TREND. Every Trader knows that any market stay 80% of the time in trading ranges and only 20% of the time in TREND; this indicator has been built to help traders trade trading ranges. Now instead of waiting for the next TREND, You can SWING TRADE on trading ranges with this simple yet very effective indicator. TRADING with CONGESTIONI INDICATOR: The CONGESTIONI Indicator identify a new trading range and ale
Breakout Arrows Mt4
Michael Oko Oboh
5 (1)
Indicators
Trend Breakout Arrows Indicator The Trend Breakout Arrows Indicator is a momentum-based signal tool designed to identify potential bullish and bearish breakout opportunities. It displays clear arrow signals directly on the price chart, helping traders quickly recognize possible trend changes and continuation setups. Up Arrow (Buy Signal) A magenta up arrow appears below a candle when bullish momentum begins to strengthen. This signal indicates that buying pressure may be overtaking selling press
Scientific trade
Aleksey Ivanov
5 (1)
Indicators
An extremely convenient indicator that truly makes the process of making money on the exchange easy. It is based on the scientifically rigorous theory of the market developed by the author, the beginning of which is presented here .                The full algorithm of this indicator operation is presented in the article .               The indicator calculates the most probable price movement trajectory and displays it on the chart. Based on the predicted price movement trajectory
Smart Order Block Indicator
Aditya Jayswal
5 (7)
Indicators
Smart4x Institutional Order Blocks v6.0 Advanced Smart Money Concepts (SMC) Indicator with Quality Scoring, Fibonacci Confluence & Multi-Timeframe Analysis The Ultimate Smart Money Trading Tool for Forex, Crypto, Indices, and Commodities Brand:   Smart4x Version:   6.0 Type:   MT4 Indicator Overview Smart4x Institutional Order Blocks v6.0   is a next-generation Smart Money Concepts indicator designed to scout, score, and filter institutional-grade order blocks with unparalleled precision. Bui
Dynamic Scalper System
Vitalyi Belyh
5 (2)
Indicators
The " Dynamic Scalper System " indicator is designed for the scalping method of trading within trend waves. Tested on major currency pairs and gold, compatibility with other trading instruments is possible. Provides signals for short-term opening of positions along the trend with additional price movement support. The principle of the indicator. Large arrows determine the trend direction. An algorithm for generating signals for scalping in the form of small arrows operates within trend waves.
Route Lines Prices
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicators
Route Lines Prices is an indicator designed for finding price directions. Its simple interface contains multiple algorithms for price behavior and future direction calculations. These algorithms include volatility calculations and price smoothing based on the timeframes used. The indicator has a single parameter for changing the " Calculating Price Values " value. The default value of 1 provides a balanced automatic calculation, which can be used without manually configuring the indicator. By m
GoldRush Trend Arrow Signal
Kirk Lee Holloway
5 (2)
Indicators
GoldRush Trend Arrow Signal V1.6 The GoldRush Trend Arrow Signal indicator V1.6 continues to provide precise, real-time trend analysis tailored for high-speed, short-term scalpers in XAU/USD , but it now has additional features and improved efficiency and reliability. Built specifically for the 1-minute time frame, this tool displays directional arrows for clear entry points, allowing scalpers to navigate volatile market conditions with confidence. The indicator consists of PRIMARY and SECONDARY
POWR Rise Coming
Trade Indicators LLC
Indicators
This indicator is SO SIMPLE… when the green Rise Coming arrow appears, a price drop may be on the way! Plain and easy profits! As you receive more than one 'Rise Coming' text signal in a downtrend, it means momentum is building larger for a bull run. HOW TO USE 1. When the green "Rise Coming" text appears, a price jump may be on the way! This indicator Never Repaints! To get the best setting it's a matter of tweaking the indicator until it gives you the best results. Our recommendation, and what
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Arya Stochastic Moving Average
Maria Erica Costagliola
Indicators
Arya Stochastic MA _MM Description in English and Italian= This Indicator is based on a very simple logic: using 2 level of Stochastic Oscillator and two different Moving Avarage, give you Buy and Sell Signal with Alerts and drawing Arrows. It work on every timeframe or Symbol ; This Indicator is for traders that have a multioperative approach on different asset , to  controll  the operativity in a simple and effective way . SIGNAL INPUT= ·         BUY=  when Stochastic Oscillator cross b
KijunSen VS Price MM
Maria Erica Costagliola
Indicators
KijunSen vs Price Ichimoku Strategy  Description in English and Italian = This Indicator is based on one of the Strategies with Ichimoku Indicator, in particular is the cross of the KijunSen with the Current Price; it will give you of Buy and Sell when they Cross, with Arrows and Alerts. When you attach the indicator on the chart , a window will open where , in the INPUT section, you can also choose to change the main Ichimoku values. SIGNAL INPUT =    · BUY = when Price cross above the Ki
Sansa MovingAvarage Cross MM
Maria Erica Costagliola
Indicators
Sansa MovingAvarage Cross MM Description in English and Italian = This Indicator is based on the cross of two Moving Avarage, and gives you the signal of Buy and Sell when they Cross, with Arrows and Alerts. What’s the best about it? You can set up the two Moving Avarage just as you need! When you attach the indicator on the chart , a window will open where , in the INPUT section, you can choose the MATimeFrame(H1,H4,M30 ....),  the MaMethod ( Simple, Exponential.....),SlowMa Periods( 50 as
Ichimoku KumoTwist MM
Maria Erica Costagliola
Indicators
Ichimoku KumoTwist M_M Description in English and Italian = This Indicator is based on one of the Strategies with Ichimoku Indicator, in particular the KUMO TWIST! The Kumo Twist  is the cross of the Senkou Span A  with the Senkou Span B; The Senkou Span A and the Senkou Span B are the two lines that create the Cloud in the Ichimoku Indicator; it will give you of Buy and Sell when they Cross, with Arrows and Alerts.   When you attach the indicator on the chart , a window will open where , i
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