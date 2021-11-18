BuyLimit and SellLimit MQ5 buttons

BuyLimit and SellLimit Buttons opens any combination of Buy Limit and Sell Limit pending orders and closes all existing pending orders.





Inputs

Before placing all pending orders, the input window is opened allowing you to modify all input parameters:

DeleteAllPendings ; if true , all pending orders (for the current currency) can be deleted.

; if , all pending orders (for the current currency) can be deleted. BuyLimit ; if true , Buy Stop orders can be opened.

; if , Buy Stop orders can be opened. SellLimit ; if true , Sell Stop orders can be opened.

; if , Sell Stop orders can be opened. InitLot ; initial lot size.

; initial lot size. LotCoeff ; next lot size is increased/decreased by the coefficient.

; next lot size is increased/decreased by the coefficient. InitStep ; number of points between the first two pending orders.

; number of points between the first two pending orders. StepCoeff ; next step is increased/decreased by the coefficient.

; next step is increased/decreased by the coefficient. NumOfOrders; number of pending orders.





Attention