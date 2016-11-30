Stop And Close

2.75

The utility (Expert Advisor) is designed for monitoring and controlling the total drawdown, as well as closing all positions after reaching the specified levels or upon the occurrence of a specified time with the ability to disable the operation of the automatic EAs running in the same terminal.

  • It is capable of tracking the status of the entire account, as well as individual pairs.
  • It works with the positions opened manually or by other automatic EAs.
  • It tracks the open trades in real time mode and the previously closed trades that had been performed after the start of monitoring.
  • It can control the absolute and relative drawdown.
  • It can send a notification when reaching the specified drawdown and profit levels.
  • It can close all orders and stopped all EAs at a specified time.
  • Works on netting and hedging accounts.

Positions are closed according to the following algorithm:

  1. delete all EAs from the monitored pairs
  2. close all orders
  3. send notifications
  4. switch to standby mode until the next activation.


Inputs

  • Stop Level - stop loss level.
  • Take Level - take profit level, or 0 if the total TP is not used.
  • Unit - units of level measurement (percentage or the deposit currency).
  • Drawdown type - type of the monitored drawdown (relative or absolute).
  • What pairs need to control - monitoring mode (All - monitor all pairs, From the input list - only the ones present in the list below).
  • List of controlled pairs (exact name) - list of the monitored currency pairs (the exact name of the pair with the prefix and suffix), separated by commas.
  • Close all by time - close all orders and stopped all EAs at a specified time.
  • Closing Time - closing time value.
  • Notify me if the drawdown will exceed - drawdown level, at which notifications are sent.
  • Notify me if the profit will exceed - profit level, at which notifications are sent.
When calculating the current drawdown used a drawdown of orders closed after the start control point (if such transactions exist), as well as the current drawdown of open positions. When the relative drawdown is selected in the settings, the level of the total stop loss will be recalculated based on the current balance, in case the balance increases. The operation will not be disrupted for the EAs running on the pairs that had not added to monitoring list.

If multi-currency EAs are running on the account, and you want to monitor them, simply add all pairs those EAs trade and are running on to the monitoring list or choose All.


Very easy to use

Simply attach it to any chart, customize the input parameters, and once you are ready to start monitoring, press the "Reset start point" button and the utility starts monitoring the trades starting from that moment. If you want to reset to the initial point, simply press the "Reset start point". When deleting the Stop&Close from the chart, the monitoring start point will also be reset, but when reloading, changing the input variables or closing the terminal, the starting point will be stored, so you need not worry about the VPS restarts or other problems.

Reviews 4
Gaelou
73
Gaelou 2017.08.30 22:36 
 

AWESOME TOOL !

Someday one of my EA wiped one of my account off, i lost 6K in 10seconds.

With this EA i can sleep well and i know my accounts are protected !

IT WORKS and Tetyana has been very fast when i needed help to implement it !

I cannot more recommend this EA for someone who wants to protect its capital :)

THANK YOU TETYANA !!

Marcel Bühler
1530
Marcel Bühler 2021.03.06 19:02 
 

My nightmare insurance.

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Power Candles Strategy Scanner - Self-Optimizing Multi-Symbol Setup Finder Power Candles Strategy Scanner runs the same self-optimizing engine that powers the Power Candles indicator - on every symbol in your Market Watch, side by side. One panel tells you which symbols are statistically tradable right now, which strategy wins on each, the optimal Stop Loss / Take Profit pair, and pings you the moment a fresh signal fires. This tool is part of the Stein Investments ecosystem - 18+ tools plus Max
Trade Dashboard MT5
Fatemeh Ameri
4.95 (132)
Utilities
Trade Dashboard simplifies how you open, manage, and control your trades, with built-in lot size calculation. It allows you to execute trades, manage risk, and control positions directly on the chart, with tools such as partial close, breakeven, and trailing stop. Designed to reduce manual work and help you stay focused on your trading decisions. A demo version is available for testing. Detailed explanations of features are provided within the MQL5 platform. Installation instructions are include
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
4.87 (31)
Utilities
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider turns your trading account into a signal provider. Every trade action, whether manual, by EA or from your phone, is instantly sent as a message to Telegram. You can fully customize the format or use a ready-made template for quick setup. [ Demo ] [ Manual ] [ MT4 Version ] [ Discord Version ]     New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Setup A step by step user guide is available. Key Features Ability to customize order details sent to subscribers You can create a tiered subs
YuClusters
Yury Kulikov
4.93 (43)
Utilities
Attention: You can view the program operation in the free version  YuClusters DEMO .  YuClusters is a professional market analysis system. The trader has unique opportunities to analyze the flow of orders, trade volumes, price movements using various charts, profiles, indicators, and graphical objects. YuClusters operates on data based on Time&Sales or ticks information, depending on what is available in the quotes of a financial instrument. YuClusters allows you to build graphs by combining da
Risk Manager Pro MT5
Roman Zhitnik
5 (8)
Utilities
Risk Manager Pro MT5 is an account protection Expert Advisor for traders who want strict risk control inside MetaTrader 5. The utility monitors your account equity, daily and weekly results, drawdown, open positions, trade count, consecutive losses, and trading hours. When a configured limit is reached, it can automatically close positions, cancel pending orders, stop other EAs, send notifications, or close the terminal. Instead of relying on discipline during a stressful trading session, you de
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5
Dilwyn Tng
5 (8)
Utilities
Working Demo Download Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5 is a local trade copier and a complete risk management and execution framework designed for today’s trading challenges. From prop firm challenges to personal portfolio management, it adapts to every situation with a blend of robust execution, capital protection, flexible configuration, and advanced trade handling. The copier works in both Master (sender) and Slave (receiver) modes, with real-time synchronization of market and pending orders,
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Extremum Scalper
Tetyana Shcherba
4.17 (12)
Experts
Extremum Scalper is a fully automated Expert Advisor, that uses a dynamic MM, probabilistic analysis and also strategy of breakout/rebound from the levels of daily and local extremes, and the candlestick Highs. The price Highs and the tick volume serve as the analyzed parameters. Works in different markets with all trade execution modes. Does not use martingale or hidden methods of increasing the position volume. The EA has 9 different extremum calculation algorithms. Uses a drawdown protection,
FREE
RSI Scanner
Tetyana Shcherba
Utilities
Utility is designed to monitor and analyze the market conditions for all symbols of the MetaTrader 4 terminal using real-time data from the RSI indicator. Automatically detects all the pairs in your terminal, and also can filter them into groups. Gets the RSI indicator data for all timeframes and all selected pairs. Tracks up to 4 programmable signal patterns and notifies when they appear. Automatically opens a new chart for a given template when you click the desired pair in the table. Input p
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blendo
99
blendo 2022.06.01 22:49 
 

брал чтобы закрывать все сделки в одно время по факту в это время он очищает все графики абсолютно ото всех советников и графических объектов, график везде становится черно-зеленый default как при первой загрузке терминала, НО сделки с ордерами не закрываются при этом настраивал 100 графиков несколько дней - все слетело, за такую прогу еще мне приплачивать надо, а не деньги с меня брать) продавец на связь не выходит

Marcel Bühler
1530
Marcel Bühler 2021.03.06 19:02 
 

My nightmare insurance.

Marcel Machado Gumiero
605
Marcel Machado Gumiero 2021.02.12 19:44 
 

Fake

Gaelou
73
Gaelou 2017.08.30 22:36 
 

AWESOME TOOL !

Someday one of my EA wiped one of my account off, i lost 6K in 10seconds.

With this EA i can sleep well and i know my accounts are protected !

IT WORKS and Tetyana has been very fast when i needed help to implement it !

I cannot more recommend this EA for someone who wants to protect its capital :)

THANK YOU TETYANA !!

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