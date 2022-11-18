Close 1s manage

5
Hello, Every one 
This is "Close All Button" future 2
A script to manage order and close all market positions and/or pending orders.
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This is Close All 

Market positions and/or pending orders button
You can close all or manage orders in 1 second by one click 
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Download for Demo Account:

Demo version: Close 1s manage v1.7 DEMO
Free version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/74159

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Key: All future work on  (Current symbol);

1. SELL Button:  The script will open SELL Order;
2. BUY Button:  The script will open BUY Order;
3. Auto SL & TP:  The script will Auto modify BUY or SELL SL and TP If SL and TP not empty;
4. CUT LOSS: Set in dollar The script will close all when profit <=  "CUT LOSS";
5. PROFIT LOCK: Set in dollar The script will close all when profit >=   " PROFIT LOCK ";
6. PROFIT PROTECT: Set in dollar this work after profit++ Protect profit will increase when profit increase;
4. CLOSE ALL button: The script will close All market + pending orders;
5. CLOSE SELL button:    The script will close only SELL orders;
6. CLOSE BUY button:  The script will close only BUY orders;
7. CLOSE LOSE button: The script will close only  all orders profit++;
8. CLOSE PROFIT button: The script will close only all orders profit--;
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Thanks so much
Leave 5⭐ for me please, Thanks so much
Info me: TG @seng55

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Thanks so much

Reviews 2
illeo
150
illeo 2023.05.04 18:01 
 

Ein Top-Produkt. Schnell und zuverlässig. Kompliment an Seng Yang. A top product. Fast and reliable. Compliments to Seng Yang.

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Hello, Every one  A script to close all market positions and/or pending orders. ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- This is Close All      market positions and/or pending orders button  You can close all orders in 1 second by one click  For advanced version:  Advanced:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/77763           https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/89311 Key:  1 Close all button: The script will close All orders market + pending
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Note: This is EA only panel for manage Orders ------------------------- EA  input inclde - EA_Comment   ------------------------ The panel include  - Lot size input for BUY and SELL button - Close ALL SELL orders (same symbol) - Close ALL BUY orders (same symbol) - Close ALL orders (same symbol) ------------------------- You can use on any pair and any time frame  Thanks
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illeo
150
illeo 2023.05.04 18:01 
 

Ein Top-Produkt. Schnell und zuverlässig. Kompliment an Seng Yang. A top product. Fast and reliable. Compliments to Seng Yang.

Seng Yang
10669
Reply from developer Seng Yang 2023.05.05 05:03
Thanks so.... so much for review
Anik Chandra Dey Sagor
640
Anik Chandra Dey Sagor 2023.02.12 21:13 
 

Its a very good product i cant trust my eyes but seller not give me any bonus gift he is very Miser too much

Seng Yang
10669
Reply from developer Seng Yang 2023.04.20 18:39
Haha, thanks so much for Reviews, This only EA manage trading orders I'm not broker, I will update some in future what is you want?
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