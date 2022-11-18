Close 1s manage

Hello, Every one



A script to manage order and close all market positions and/or pending orders.

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This is Close All

Market positions and/or pending orders button

You can close all or manage orders in 1 second by one click

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Download for Demo Account:

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Key: All future work on (Current symbol);

This is "Close All Button" future 2

1. SELL Button: The script will open SELL Order;

2. BUY Button: The script will open BUY Order;

3. Auto SL & TP: The script will Auto modify BUY or SELL SL and TP If SL and TP not empty;

4. CUT LOSS: Set in dollar The script will close all when profit <= "CUT LOSS";

5. PROFIT LOCK: Set in dollar The script will close all when profit >= " PROFIT LOCK ";

6. PROFIT PROTECT: Set in dollar this work after profit++ Protect profit will increase when profit increase;

4. CLOSE ALL button: The script will close All market + pending orders;

5. CLOSE SELL button: The script will close only SELL orders;

6. CLOSE BUY button: The script will close only BUY orders;

7. CLOSE LOSE button: The script will close only all orders profit++;

8. CLOSE PROFIT button: The script will close only all orders profit--;

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Thanks so much

Leave 5⭐ for me please, Thanks so much

Info me: TG @seng55

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Thanks so much

