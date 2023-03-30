Trap Full and Semi Auto MT5

Expert was built on the basis of Trap. EA can trade in automatic and semi-automatic mode. In automatic mode, it will place pending orders. However, in semi-automatic mode, it will wait for the first manually opened order. It will then go into automatic mode. Before starting work, the expert will download 28 currency pairs:

        "AUDCAD","AUDCHF","AUDJPY","AUDNZD","AUDUSD","CADCHF","CADJPY",

        "CHFJPY","EURAUD","EURCAD","EURCHF","EURGBP","EURJPY","EURNZD",

        "EURUSD","GBPAUD","GBPCAD","GBPCHF","GBPJPY","GBPNZD","GBPUSD",

        "NZDCAD","NZDCHF","NZDJPY","NZDUSD","USDCAD","USDCHF","USDJPY"  


Maybe a few words about EA's work. The first orders are to judge the market. Nobody knows what will happen in the market. Later, the expert tries to adapt to the market. In the end, he will try to trap the price. The priority is to close all positions, but the market does not always allow it. Therefore, it will sometimes be content with a partial closure.


Remember buying high and selling low can blow your account. Also, avoid trading against strong trends. In auto trading for basic pairs, I define the trend at 230 pips (digits-4)

Instructions for semi-automatic trading will be included soon.


After purchase, you will receive a set of tools for semi-automatic trading (Text me).

Trading has never been so easy :) In 5 minutes you will find and open a position, but nothing by force. Be sure to watch the instructional video.

Current TF for H2 trading (recommended for semi-automatic).

 

Important!  

Trading type: Hedging. 


input group           "..........Choice...........";        
input start_enum      inp_start=2;//Start 
input bool            auto_pairs=false;//Automatic download 28 pairs  
input group           "..............Trend and strategy............";
input group           "Distance from the price at the time of submission";
input int             distance=50;//Distance
input group           "The minimum distance from a high or low";
input int             distance_min=50;//Distance Min
input bool            inp_trend=true;//Trend On/Off
input ushort          period_trend=230;//Trend in pips.
input group           "Broker";
string                c_omment="Trap Full and Semi Auto";
input int             spread=100;//Max Spread (Digits 5)
input int             slippage=1;//Slippage
input long            MagicNumber=1;//Magic Number (buy)
input long            MagicNumber2=2;//Magic Number (sell)
input group           "...............Trailing Stop First Orders.......";
input int             step_ts=10;//Step Trailing Stop
input int             start_ts=15;//Start Trailing Stop
input group           "..............Exit Rules............";
input int             SL=250;//Stop Loss
input int             first_tp=100;//Take Profit (first position) 
input double          inp_tp_chart=10;//Take Profit 
input double          PipsStep=31.0;//PipsStep for grid (in pips)
input group           "Condition for submitting a pending order";
input int             correction_depth=30;//Correction depth
input group           "Distance from last position";
input int             pips_order=18;//PipsOrder
input int             Max_Trades=16;//MaxTrades
input group           "For positions with negative swap";
input bool            swap_true=true;//TP+Swap
input group           "Speeds up trailing stop and freezes at the last level";
input ushort          dist_tp=6;//Freezing the profit before TP
input group           "...............MoneyManagement.......";
input bool            dynamic_lots=false;//Dynamic Lots
input double          per_dollars=1000;//Per Dollars
input double          inp_Lots=0.01;//Lots (or Per Dollars if Dynamic Lots)
input double          MaxLots=2;//Max Lots
input double          booster=11;//Booster 
input group           "...............Stop Trading.......";
input ushort          inp_hour=16;//Hour
input day_enum        inp_day=5;//Day
input group           "...............Font.......";
input ushort          font_size=9;//Font size
input bool            visual_mode=true;//Show the profit on the chart


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