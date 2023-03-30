Trap Full and Semi Auto MT5

Expert was built on the basis of Trap. EA can trade in automatic and semi-automatic mode. In automatic mode, it will place pending orders. However, in semi-automatic mode, it will wait for the first manually opened order. It will then go into automatic mode. Before starting work, the expert will download 28 currency pairs:

"AUDCAD","AUDCHF","AUDJPY","AUDNZD","AUDUSD","CADCHF","CADJPY",

"CHFJPY","EURAUD","EURCAD","EURCHF","EURGBP","EURJPY","EURNZD",

"EURUSD","GBPAUD","GBPCAD","GBPCHF","GBPJPY","GBPNZD","GBPUSD",

"NZDCAD","NZDCHF","NZDJPY","NZDUSD","USDCAD","USDCHF","USDJPY"

Maybe a few words about EA's work. The first orders are to judge the market. Nobody knows what will happen in the market. Later, the expert tries to adapt to the market. In the end, he will try to trap the price. The priority is to close all positions, but the market does not always allow it. Therefore, it will sometimes be content with a partial closure.





Remember buying high and selling low can blow your account. Also, avoid trading against strong trends. In auto trading for basic pairs, I define the trend at 230 pips (digits-4) Instructions for semi-automatic trading will be included soon.





After purchase, you will receive a set of tools for semi-automatic trading (Text me).

Trading has never been so easy :) In 5 minutes you will find and open a position, but nothing by force. Be sure to watch the instructional video.

Current TF for H2 trading (recommended for semi-automatic).

Important! Trading type: Hedging.





input group "..........Choice..........." ; input start_enum inp_start= 2 ; input bool auto_pairs= false ; input group "..............Trend and strategy............" ; input group "Distance from the price at the time of submission" ; input int distance= 50 ; input group "The minimum distance from a high or low" ; input int distance_min= 50 ; input bool inp_trend= true ; input ushort period_trend= 230 ; input group "Broker" ; string c_omment= "Trap Full and Semi Auto" ; input int spread= 100 ; input int slippage= 1 ; input long MagicNumber= 1 ; input long MagicNumber2= 2 ; input group "...............Trailing Stop First Orders......." ; input int step_ts= 10 ; input int start_ts= 15 ; input group "..............Exit Rules............" ; input int SL= 250 ; input int first_tp= 100 ; input double inp_tp_chart= 10 ; input double PipsStep= 31.0 ; input group "Condition for submitting a pending order" ; input int correction_depth= 30 ; input group "Distance from last position" ; input int pips_order= 18 ; input int Max_Trades= 16 ; input group "For positions with negative swap" ; input bool swap_true= true ; input group "Speeds up trailing stop and freezes at the last level" ; input ushort dist_tp= 6 ; input group "...............MoneyManagement......." ; input bool dynamic_lots= false ; input double per_dollars= 1000 ; input double inp_Lots= 0.01 ; input double MaxLots= 2 ; input double booster= 11 ; input group "...............Stop Trading......." ; input ushort inp_hour= 16 ; input day_enum inp_day= 5 ; input group "...............Font......." ; input ushort font_size= 9 ; input bool visual_mode= true ;



