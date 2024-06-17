WH XDashboard MT5

Achieve the full potential of your trading indicator with XDashboard MT5, the ultimate dashboard indicator for MetaTrader 5.

Designed for traders who demand precision and efficiency, XDashboard MT5 offers an unparalleled view of any indicator across multiple symbols and timeframes,

all from a single, customizable interface.

** This price is for limited time** 

Features:

  • Custom Indicator Integration

  • Comprehensive Multi-Symbol Monitoring

  • Multi-Timeframe Analysis 

  • User-Friendly Interface

  • Real-Time Updates

  • Flexible Alert System

  • Performance Optimization


XDashboard MT5 is not just an indicator; it’s a powerful tool that enhances your trading efficiency and effectiveness.
By providing a holistic view of the market, it allows you to make informed decisions with confidence.
Whether you are a beginner trader or a seasoned professional, indicator dashboard (XDashboard MT5) adapts to your needs and elevates your trading experience.


Recommended products
RBreaker
Zhong Long Wu
Indicators
RBreaker Gold Indicators is a short-term intraday trading strategy for gold futures that combines trend following and intraday reversal approaches. It not only captures profits during trending markets but also enables timely profit-taking and counter-trend trading during market reversals. This strategy has been ranked among the top ten most profitable trading strategies by the American magazine   Futures Truth   for 15 consecutive years. It boasts a long lifecycle and remains widely used and st
PZ Divergence Trading MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3.71 (7)
Indicators
Unlock hidden profits: accurate divergence trading for all markets Tricky to find and scarce in frequency, divergences are one of the most reliable trading scenarios. This indicator finds and scans for regular and hidden divergences automatically using your favourite oscillator. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products  ] Easy to trade Finds regular and hidden divergences Supports many well known oscillators Implements trading signals based on breakouts Displays
LS Yield Histogram Pair Trading
Thiago Lopes
Indicators
Caicai L&S Yield Histogram Important Notice: This indicator is an integral tool of the automated EA Caicai Long and Short Pair Trading . This indicator visually displays the percentage deviation (Yield %) of a pair's current spread relative to its own historical mean. It is an excellent tool for quickly visualizing the gross financial potential of a market distortion in Long & Short operations. Main Features: Percentage Visualization: Understand the size of the distortion in palpable percentage
Trend Duration Forecast MT5
Cao Minh Quang
Indicators
The Trend Duration Forecast MT5 indicator is designed to estimate the probable lifespan of a bullish or bearish trend. Using a Hull Moving Average (HMA) to detect directional shifts, it tracks the duration of each historical trend and calculates an average to forecast how long the current trend is statistically likely to continue. This allows traders to visualize both real-time trend strength and potential exhaustion zones with exceptional clarity. KEY FEATURES Dynamic Trend Detection:   Utiliz
Day Trading Indicator MT5
Yan Zhen Du
Indicators
This trading indicator is non-repainting, non-redrawing, and non-lagging, making it an ideal choice for both manual and automated trading. It is a Price Action–based system that leverages price strength and momentum to give traders a real edge in the market. With advanced filtering techniques to eliminate noise and false signals, it enhances trading accuracy and potential. By combining multiple layers of sophisticated algorithms, the indicator scans the chart in real-time and translates comple
Titan Action HUD Pro
Ilkay Ozsoy
Indicators
Titan Action HUD Titan Action HUD, MetaTrader 5 terminali içinde piyasa izlemeyi optimize etmek için tasarlanmış kapsamlı çok zaman dilimli analitik bir gösterge panelidir. Birden fazla dönemden alınan gerçek zamanlı teknik verileri tek bir ekrana toplayarak, çeşitli grafikler arasında sürekli geçiş yapma ihtiyacını ortadan kaldırır. Panel, piyasa ortamlarını sürekli tarar, yapısal trendleri, hacim metriklerini ve aktif işlem oturumlarını birleşik bir görsel matriks içinde gösterir. 6.10 sürümün
Optimized MACD Divergence Indicator
Dang Cao Tri
Indicators
The Optimized MACD Divergence indicator is a powerful tool designed to identify potential trading opportunities by detecting divergences between price action and the MACD indicator. It combines classic divergence analysis with candlestick pattern recognition and volume filtering to provide more accurate and reliable signals. How it Works The indicator operates on the following principles: MACD Calculation:   It calculates the MACD indicator using user-defined parameters for fast EMA, slow EMA,
Triple SuperTrend Histo
Ryszard Kadow
Indicators
Supertrend indicator uses a combination of a moving average and average true range to detect the trend of a trading instrument. Supertrend indicator for MetaTrader 5 easily shows the trend as a line following the price. Triple SuperTrend Histo indicator  calculate  three supertrends to show the trend as a histogram. Changing the color from red to green means you can BUY , from green to red means you can SELL . Description of the method of drawing a histogram. The price is above the EMA 200,
Noize Absorption Index
Ekaterina Saltykova
Indicators
Noize Absorption Index - is the manual trading system that measures the difference of pressure between bears forces and bulls forces. Green line - is a noize free index that showing curent situation. Zero value of index shows totally choppy/flat market.Values above zero level shows how powerfull bullish wave is and values below zero measures bearish forces.Up arrow appears on bearish market when it's ready to reverse, dn arrow appears on weak bullish market, as a result of reverse expectation.
Fibonacci Confluence Higher TF for MT5
Minh Truong Pham
Indicators
The   Fibonacci Confluence Toolkit   is a technical analysis tool designed to help traders identify potential price reversal zones by combining key market signals and patterns. It highlights areas of interest where significant price action or reactions are anticipated, automatically applies Fibonacci retracement levels to outline potential pullback zones, and detects engulfing candle patterns. Its unique strength lies in its reliance solely on price patterns, eliminating the need for user-define
Has rsi signal
Evgenii Savinov
Indicators
HAS RSI Signal — Professional Trend Indicator with SL/TP Calculation HAS RSI Signal is a powerful trading tool that combines time-tested classics with modern noise-filtering algorithms. The indicator analyzes the market through the prism of Heiken Ashi Smoothed candles and the RSI oscillator, providing clear entry signals at trend reversals or when exiting overbought/oversold zones. Key Advantages: Double Filtration: Using Heiken Ashi Smoothed eliminates market "noise," while RSI confirms the mo
Channel Trend Signal Cts Usa
Rahele Rastaghi
Indicators
Buy CTS scalping indicator, provide buying and selling signals, automatic channeling and sending signals to mobile phones Using technical analysis and price action methods and modern methods, CTS indicator can draw price channels and recognize price trends with high accuracy and issue entry and exit signals according to them. Traders can easily fluctuate using this indicator in different time frames and in different markets. With the CTS indicator, you can signal in different ways. This indicato
Potential Reversal Price
Robby Suhendrawan
Indicators
Potential Reversal Price (PRP) Indicator - Ultimate Sniper Entries for XAUUSD Discounted   Price   !!     Secure your lifetime access   now   before it switches to   subscription-only ! Welcome to the Potential Reversal Price (PRP) Indicator , your ultimate trading tool designed to catch high-probability market reversals with extreme precision. Built for serious traders who demand accuracy, the PRP Indicator combines advanced market structure analysis with momentum exhaustion to pinpoint the exa
HMA Trend Professional MT5
Pavel Zamoshnikov
4.25 (4)
Indicators
Improved version of the free HMA Trend indicator (for MetaTrader 4) with statistical analysis. HMA Trend is a trend indicator based on the Hull Moving Average (HMA) with two periods. HMA with a slow period identifies the trend, while HMA with a fast period determines the short-term movements and signals in the trend direction. The main differences from the free version: Ability to predict the probability of a trend reversal using analysis of history data. Plotting statistical charts for analyzi
Double HMA MTF for MT5
Pavel Zamoshnikov
4 (4)
Indicators
This is an advanced multi-timeframe version of the popular Hull Moving Average (HMA) Features Two lines of the Hull indicator of different timeframes on the same chart. The HMA line of the higher timeframe defines the trend, and the HMA line of the current timeframe defines the short-term price movements. A graphical panel with HMA indicator data from all timeframes at the same time . If the HMA switched its direction on any timeframe, the panel displays a question or exclamation mark with a tex
Price Magnets M5
Ivan Simonika
Indicators
Price Magnet — Price Density and Attraction Levels Indicator Price Magnet is a professional analytical tool designed to identify key support and resistance levels based on statistical Price Density. The indicator analyzes a specified historical period and detects price levels where the market spent the most time. These zones act as “magnets,” attracting price action or forming a structural base for potential reversals. Unlike traditional Volume Profile tools, Price Magnet focuses on price-time d
MACDivergence MTF MT5
Pavel Zamoshnikov
4.17 (6)
Indicators
Advanced ideas of the popular MACD indicator: It detects and displays classic and reverse divergences (two methods of detecting divergences). It uses different color to highlight an uptrend and a downtrend. Two methods of determining a trend: а) MACD crosses the 0 level (classic signal); б) MACD crosses its own average (early signal). This is a multi-timeframe indicator: it can display MACD data from other timeframes. Two methods of drawing: classic histogram and line. It generates sound and vis
CosmiCLab FIBO
Kirils Subins
Indicators
CosmiCLab SMC FIBO CosmiCLab SMC FIBO is a professional trading indicator designed for traders who use Smart Money Concepts (SMC), market structure analysis and Fibonacci retracement levels. The indicator automatically detects market swings and builds Fibonacci levels based on the latest impulse movement. It also identifies market structure changes such as BOS (Break of Structure) and CHOCH (Change of Character), helping traders understand the current market direction. CosmiCLab SMC FIBO also pr
Maximum Trend Arrows OT MT5
Mulweli Valdaz Makulana
Indicators
STRICTLY FOR BOOM INDEX ONLY!!!!! Here I bring the Maximum Trend Arrows OT1.0 MT5 indicator. This indicator is made up of a combination of different trend indicators for entries and exits, for entries an orange arrow will paint on the chart below the current market and a red flag for closing of trades and it produces buy arrows only. When the orange arrow appears, it will appear along with it's sound to notify you. The 1H timeframe is recommended, don't use it anywhere else than on the 1H timefr
Launch Pad GOLD Pro Indicator
Zenzo Phathisani Mtungwa
Indicators
Launch Pad GOLD Indicator v1.7 Launch Pad GOLD Indicator is a multi-timeframe technical analysis tool for MetaTrader 5. The indicator uses EMA-based market structure analysis together with momentum monitoring, trend alignment tools, and configurable filtering functions. The system is designed to assist with chart analysis across multiple timeframes. Features EMA Trend Analysis The indicator uses EMA calculations to display trend structure and directional movement. Functions include: Buy and sel
PZ ABCD Retracement MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
Indicators
Identify precise entry and exit points with AB=CD patterns This indicator finds AB=CD retracement patterns. The AB=CD Retracement pattern is a 4-point price structure where the initial price segment is partially retraced and followed by an equidistant move from the completion of the pullback, and is the basic foundation for all harmonic patterns. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products  ] Customizable pattern sizes Customizable AC and BD ratios Customizable b
RSI Divergence with FVG Signal
Cao Minh Quang
Indicators
The RSI Divergence + FVG Signal indicator combines Relative Strength Index (RSI) Divergence with Fair Value Gap (FVG) detection to generate high-probability buy and sell signals based on both momentum shifts and institutional imbalance zones. Core Features: RSI Divergence Detection : Identifies both regular and hidden bullish/bearish divergences between price and RSI. Divergences indicate potential trend reversals or continuation. FVG Zone Recognition : Detects Fair Value Gaps (imbalances caused
Gekko MACD Plus
Rodrigo Galeote
3 (3)
Indicators
Type: Oscillator This is Gekko's Cutomized Moving Average Convergence/Divergence (MACD), a customized version of the famous MACD indicator. Use the regular MACD and take advantage of several entry signals calculations and different ways of being alerted whenever there is potential entry point. Inputs Fast MA Period: Period for the MACD's Fast Moving Average (default 12); Slow MA Period: Period for the MACD's Slow Moving Average (default 26); Signal Average Offset Period: Period for the Signal A
Auto Optimized RSI MT5
Davit Beridze
Indicators
Auto Optimized RSI   is a smart and easy-to-use arrow indicator designed for precision trading. It automatically finds the most effective RSI Buy and Sell levels for your selected symbol and timeframe using real historical data simulations. The indicator can be used as a standalone system or as part of your existing trading strategy. It is especially useful for intraday trading. Unlike traditional RSI indicators that rely on fixed 70/30 levels,   Auto Optimized RSI   dynamically adjusts its lev
Rainbow EA MT5
Jamal El Alama
Experts
Description : Rainbow EA MT5 is a simple Expert advisor based on   Rainbow MT5 indicator witch is based on Moving average with period 34. The indicator is incorporated in the EA, therefore, it is not required for the EA to operate, but if you wish, you can download it from   my product page . The Expert Advisor settings are as follows : Suitable for Timeframes up to H1 The parameters below can be set according to your trading rules. StopLoss ( Stop Loss in pips) TakeProfit ( Take Profit in pips
Wyckoff Strategy with signal
Minh Vuong Pham
Indicators
Wyckoff Strategy with signal is a MetaTrader 5 indicator that applies the Wyckoff Method to detect accumulation and distribution, marks the key Wyckoff events on the chart, and prints entries with stop loss and three take-profit targets. Features Automatic phase analysis: tracks the four Wyckoff phases (accumulation, markup, distribution, markdown) driven by institutional money. Trading-range mapping: draws the current range high (resistance) and low (support) and shades the active accumulation
Antique Trend
Nadiya Mirosh
Indicators
The Antique Trend Indicator is a revolutionary trend trading and filtering solution with all the important features of a trend tool built into one tool! The Antique Trend indicator is good for any trader, suitable for any trader both for Forex and binary options. There is no need to configure anything, everything has been perfected by time and experience, it works great during flats and trends. The Antique Trend indicator is a tool for technical analysis of financial markets, reflecting curren
Golden Swings
Arnold Byarufu
Indicators
"GoldenSwing" is a comprehensive MetaTrader 5 indicator meticulously crafted by Southern Star Trading, designed to enhance your trading strategies with precision swing high and swing low identification. Harnessing the power of swing analysis, this indicator provides traders with invaluable insights into market reversals and trend continuations, enabling them to make informed trading decisions. With its advanced algorithm, GoldenSwing detects significant swing highs and swing lows in real-time,
ATrend
Zaha Feiz
4.83 (18)
Indicators
ATREND: How It Works and How to Use It How It Works The " ATREND " indicator for the MT5 platform is designed to provide traders with robust buy and sell signals by utilizing a combination of technical analysis methodologies. This indicator primarily leverages the Average True Range (ATR) for volatility measurement, alongside trend detection algorithms to identify potential market movements. Leave a massage after purchase and receive a special bonus gift. Key Features: ⦁ Dynamic Trend Detect
Super Trend Advance Trading
Minh Khoa Nguyen
Indicators
The  SuperTrend Advance Trading  is a widely-used technical indicator based on  SuperTrend Strategy + Price Action + EMA . How it works: -  Buy/Sell Signals  can be generated when the trend reverses, the conditions of Price action, TrendLine and EMA are met. - After the  Signal  appears, be patient and wait until the candle closes, at that time place the order as soon as possible. You may have time to review your entry, consider whether it is a good entry or not. - Carefully review the entry, up
Buyers of this product also purchase
Smart Trend Trading System MT5
Issam Kassas
4.79 (149)
Indicators
This product was updated for the 2026 market and optimized for the latest MT5 builds . PRICE UPDATE NOTICE:   Smart Trend Trading System is currently available for $99. The price will increase to $199 after the next 30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Smart Trend Trading System, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Smart Trend signals into automated trades.   [User Manual]   ,  [PDF]  ,   [Installation manual]   and  [Online course] Smart T
Trend Sniper X
Sarvarbek Abduvoxobov
5 (11)
Indicators
Trend Sniper X is a multi-timeframe trend-following indicator for MetaTrader 5 that helps traders identify trend direction and potential reversal points with clarity and precision. Price Information: The current price is promotional and is subject to change as upcoming updates and new features are released. Code2Profit Channel Master the Market with Multi-Timeframe Analysis! How to Maximize Your Win Rate with Trend Sniper X: Key Rules & Session Tips Technical Specifications Platform MetaTrader 5
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.94 (50)
Indicators
Welcome to ENTRY IN THE ZONE AND SMC MULTI TIMEFRAME Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe is a real-time market analysis tool based on Smart Money Concepts (SMC), designed to analyze market structure, price direction, and key trading zones. It supports both Single-Timeframe Analysis and Multi-Timeframe Analysis, providing a clearer view of the overall market structure across multiple timeframes, with real-time BUY / SELL signals that do not repaint. It is designed to help filter trading opp
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.89 (94)
Indicators
From time to time, I trade using this system myself. Check out my manual BOMBER trading on a live account— LIVE SIGNAL Each buyer of this indicator also receives the following for free: The custom utility "Bomber Utility", which automatically manages every trade, sets Stop Loss and Take Profit levels, and closes trades according to the rules of this strategy Set files for configuring the indicator for various assets Set files for configuring Bomber Utility in the following modes: "Minimum Risk"
Neuro Poseidon MT5
Daria Rezueva
4.85 (54)
Indicators
Neuro Poseidon is a new indicator by Daria Rezueva. It combines precise trading signals with adaptive TP/SL levels - creating best possible trades as a result! Message me and get  Neuro Poseidon Assistant  as a gift to automize your trading process! What makes it stand out? 1. Proven profitability on all assets and timeframes 2. Only confirmed BUY and SELL signals present on the chart 3. Adaptive TP & SL levels generated by the software for each trade 4. Easy to understand - suitable for al
Entry Points Pro for MT5
Yury Orlov
4.51 (148)
Indicators
The legend is back! Entry Points Pro 10. A relaunch of the legendary indicator that held a Top-3 spot on the MQL5 Market for 3 years. Hundreds of rave reviews (589 across two versions), thousands of traders use it every day, 31,000+ demo downloads  across   MT4   +   MT5 . I have read every one of your reviews from the past five years — and instead of promises, I built the answers into version 10. From an author who has been in the market since 1999 and values honesty, his reputation and his cli
SuperScalp Pro
Van Minh Nguyen
4.61 (31)
Indicators
SuperScalp Pro –  Professional Multi-Layer Confluence Scalping System SuperScalp Pro is a professional multi-layer confluence scalping system designed to help traders identify higher-probability opportunities with clearer entry confirmation, ATR-based Stop Loss and Take Profit levels, and flexible signal filtering across XAUUSD, BTCUSD, and major Forex pairs. Full documentation available in the product blog:   [User Guide] Auto trading available via SuperScalp Pro Auto Trader EA:   [Auto Trader
M1 Sniper MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (6)
Indicators
M1 SNIPER  is an easy to use trading indicator system. It is an arrow indicator which is designed for M1 time frame. The indicator can be used as a standalone system for scalping on M1 time frame and it can be used as a part of your existing trading system. Though this trading system was designed specifically for trading on M1, it still can be used with other time frames too. Originally I designed this method for trading XAUUSD and BTCUSD. But I find this method helpful in trading other markets
SSS Scalping Smart Signals MT5 Indicator
Muhammad Usman Siddique
5 (3)
Indicators
The  UZFX {SSS} Scalping Smart Signals v4.0 MT5  is a Non Repaint high-performance trading indicator designed for Scalpers, Day Traders, and Swing Traders  who demand accurate, real-time signals in fast-moving markets. Developed by  (UZFX-LABS) , this indicator combines price action analysis, trend confirmation, and smart filtering to generate high-probability  buy and sell signals, Warning Signals, and Trend Continuation Opportunities across all currency pairs and timeframes.  Stop second-guess
Superhero
Ihor Otkydach
5 (2)
Indicators
The SUPERHERO indicator is a multi-currency trading system designed on an "all-inclusive" basis. The indicator independently analyzes the market and provides signals on when to open and close trades. It uses Stop Loss and Take Profit orders. The R:R ratio is 1:1. From time to time, I personally trade based on this system's signals, and here are the results I get—   LIVE SIGNAL This system can send push notifications to your smartphone, so you can place trades "on the go" without needing to be ti
Session High Low Lines
Rostyslav Hrytsai
Indicators
Session High Low Lines Indicator that plots key intraday reference levels directly on the chart: the previous day's high/low and the current day's high/low, updated automatically as the new day forms. An optional previous week high/low can also be displayed. These levels are widely used as reference points for potential support and resistance zones, breakout confirmation, and range context during a trading session. Features Previous day High/Low lines Current day High/Low lines (updates in real
Atomic Analyst MT5
Issam Kassas
4.44 (54)
Indicators
This product was updated for the 2026 market and optimized for the latest MT5 builds. PRICE UPDATE NOTICE: Atomic Analyst is currently available for $99. The price will increase to $199 after the next 30 purchases . SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Atomic Analyst, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Atomic Analyst signals into automated trades. [Online Course] ,  [How to use] , [User Manual] ,  [PDF]  And [DEMO] Atomic Analyst is a non-repainting, n
Gann Made Easy MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (9)
Indicators
Gann Made Easy   is a professional and easy to use Forex trading system which is based on the best principles of trading using the theory of W.D. Gann. The indicator provides accurate BUY and SELL signals including Stop Loss and Take Profit levels. You can trade even on the go using PUSH notifications. PLEASE CONTACT ME AFTER PURCHASE TO GET TRADING  INSTRUCTIONS   AND GREAT EXTRA INDICATORS  FOR FREE! Probably you already heard about the Gann trading methods before. Usually the Gann theory is a
Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
5 (3)
Indicators
Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals - Professional Trend & Signal Detection Indicator Advanced Heikin Ashi Visualization with Intelligent Signal System for Manual & Automated Trading Final Price: $149 ---------> Price goes up $10 after every 10 sales . Limited slots available — act fast . Overview Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals is a professional-grade MetaTrader 5 indicator that combines pure Heikin Ashi candle visualization with an advanced momentum-shift detection system. Designed for both manual traders
SkyHammer Signal Pro
Shengzu Zhong
5 (4)
Indicators
SkyHammer Signal Pro Professional No-Repaint Trend Signal Indicator with Locked Entry, SL and TP Levels SkyHammer Signal Pro is a structured trend and momentum signal indicator designed for traders who want clear, fixed, and verifiable trading signals. It works best on lower timeframes such as M1 and M5 . The indicator does not try to predict tops or bottoms. Instead, it waits for confirmed market structure, trend direction, momentum strength, volatility quality, and target space before generati
The Oracle Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
Indicators
The Oracle Pro: Synthetic Multi-Timeframe Bias Engine for MT5 ️ Summer Launch Offer — Get The Oracle Pro for USD 199 (early buyers). Price rises with traction; final price USD 399. The Oracle Pro is a premium multi-timeframe bias engine for MetaTrader 5, built for demanding and professional traders. It answers one question with discipline: what is the directional bias on each timeframe right now, how strong is it, and how much do the timeframes agree? Everything is computed on closed bars only
Trend Catcher ind mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (18)
Indicators
TREND CATCHER INDICATOR Trend Catcher Indicator analyzes market price movements, using a combination of the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.  It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.  It also uses a combination of smoothing and trend-filtering customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters.   Real ope
Power Candles MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (9)
Indicators
Power Candles V3 - Self-Optimizing Strength Indicator Power Candles V3 turns currency and instrument strength into an actionable trade plan on every chart it is attached to. Instead of just coloring candles, it runs a live auto-optimization in the background and hands you the best Stop Loss, Take Profit and signal threshold for the symbol in front of you. One click adopts it for live trading - entry, Stop Loss and Take Profit rays appear on the chart at the exact prices, and alerts fire with dir
Azimuth Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (7)
Indicators
Azimuth Pro V2: Synthetic Fractal Structure and Confirmed Entries for MT5 Overview Azimuth Pro is a multi-level swing structure indicator by Merkava Labs . Four nested swing layers, swing-anchored VWAP, ABC pattern detection, three-timeframe structural filtering, and closed-bar confirmed entries — one chart, one workflow from micro-swings to macro-cycles. This is not a blind signal product. It is a structure-first workflow for traders who care about location, context, and timing. ️ Summer Sale
Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
Issam Kassas
4.26 (19)
Indicators
This product was   updated   for the   2026 market   and   optimized   for the   latest MT5 builds . PRICE UPDATEe NOTICE: Smart Price Action Concepts   is currently available for $200. The price will   increase to $299   after the next   30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing , send me a private message to claim FREE Bonus + Gift. First of all Its worth emphasizing here that this Trading Tool is Non Repainting , Non Redrawing and Non Lagging Indicator , Which makes it ideal for profe
SR Liquidity MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (2)
Indicators
SR Liquidity   is a trading indicator designed to reveal the hidden zones where market liquidity concentrates and price reacts most strongly. These special liquidity areas act as powerful support and resistance levels, giving you a clear map of where the market is most likely to reverse. Instead of drawing ordinary Support/Resistance lines, SR Liquidity analyzes real price behavior to detect the zones where buying and selling pressure accumulate. These are actually the pools of liquidity that dr
M1 Quantum MT5
Hamed Dehgani
4.27 (11)
Indicators
Live Trading Signals Using M1 Quantum : Signal  (Trade executed automatically by the Quantum Trade Assistant , included free with this product.) Latest News : Version 1.64 has been released, All trades now have a Stop Loss placed behind the relevant Support/Resistance zones. The Smart Close function has also been improved to increase the EA’s performance in this version. Since August 9, the live signal has been running on Version 1.64. Price Plan: Current Price: $169 (Early Adopter Offer) Next
Crystal Quantum Pro
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
5 (2)
Indicators
CRYSTAL QUANTUM PRO Institutional Signal & Trade Intelligence for MetaTrader 5 Final Price: 199 USD ----> Price goes up 10 USD after every 10 sales. Limited launch slots available, act fast. Most indicators give you an arrow and leave you alone. A naked arrow is a gamble. Winning consistently requires CONFLUENCE , a clear STOP and TARGET , and honest PROOF that the system works. Crystal Quantum Pro delivers all three in one clean, no-repaint package. Crystal Quantum Pro is a complete decision sy
Axiom Matrix
Issam Kassas
5 (5)
Indicators
LAUNCH PRICE: $99 Axiom Matrix is available at the launch price of $99. The price will increase to $199 after the first 30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Axiom Matrix, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Smart Trend signals into automated trades. [User Manual] , [Online Course] , [PDF]  And [DEMO] Axiom Matrix is a professional multi-symbol, multi-timeframe market scanner and decision dashboard for MetaTrader 5. It scans your Market Watc
FiboSniper Pro
Van Minh Nguyen
Indicators
FiboSniper Pro – Professional Multi-Filter Fibonacci Grid Trading System FiboSniper Pro is an advanced technical trading indicator system that combines Fibonacci Envelopes with multi-layer filters including ADX, EMA, RSI, ATR, and Time Filters to help identify   filtered entry opportunities , along with automatic Stop Loss and Take Profit levels based on ATR volatility. It is specifically designed for traders who focus on M5 scalping strategies. After purchase, please contact me to receive instr
Currency Strength Wizard MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (1)
Indicators
Currency Strength Wizard   is a very powerful indicator that provides you with all-in-one solution for successful trading. The indicator calculates the power of this or that forex pair using the data of all currencies on multiple time frames. This data is represented in a form of easy to use currency index and currency power lines which you can use to see the power of this or that currency. All you need is attach the indicator to the chart you want to trade and the indicator will show you real s
Advanced Supply Demand MT5
Bernhard Schweigert
4.53 (15)
Indicators
Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With this update, you will be able to show double timeframe zones. You will not only be able to show a higher TF but to show both, the chart TF, PLUS the higher TF: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. All Supply Demand traders will love it. :) Important Information Revealed Maximize the potential of Advanced Supply
FX Volume MT5
Daniel Stein
4.79 (24)
Indicators
FX Volume: Experience Genuine Market Sentiment from a Broker’s Perspective Quick Overview Looking to elevate your trading approach? FX Volume provides real-time insights into how retail traders and brokers are positioned—long before delayed reports like the COT. Whether you’re aiming for consistent gains or simply want a deeper edge in the markets, FX Volume helps you spot major imbalances, confirm breakouts, and refine your risk management. Get started now and see how genuine volume data can
PZ Lopez Trend MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
Indicators
Noise filtering: the key to mastering trends This indicator tracks the market trend with an unmatched reliability, by ignoring sudden fluctuations and market noise. It has been designed to trend-trade intraday charts and small timeframes. Its winning ratio is around 85%. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Amazingly easy to trade Find oversold/overbought situations Enjoy noise-free trading at all times Avoid being whipsawed in intraday charts The indi
ZAB Supply Demand MTF
Mr Adisorn Mayang
Indicators
ZAB Supply Demand MTF automatically detects institutional supply and demand zones across up to 9 timeframes and draws them directly on your chart. Based on Sam Seiden's methodology, this indicator identifies the exact zones where banks and institutions placed their orders. Why This Indicator? Unlike basic support/resistance tools, ZAB Supply Demand MTF classifies every zone by its formation pattern and merges overlapping zones from different timeframes into high-probability confluence areas. Key
More from author
WH Trend Continuation MT5
Wissam Hussein
5 (4)
Indicators
Are you tired of missing out on profitable market trends? Do you wish you had a reliable tool that could identify trend continuations with precision and accuracy? Look no further! Our Trend Continuation Indicator is here to empower your trading strategy and help you stay ahead of the game. The Trend Continuation Indicator is a powerful tool, specifically created to assist traders in identifying and confirming trend continuation patterns in various financial markets. Whether you're trading sto
WH Range BreakOut MT5
Wissam Hussein
5 (3)
Indicators
Unlock a new dimension of trading with our cutting-edge MQL5 indicator, Range BreakOut MT5 This powerful tool is designed to identify and capitalize on price movements as they break out of established ranges, providing you with the precision and confidence needed to thrive in the dynamic world of financial markets. MT4 Version :  WH Range BreakOut MT4 Features: Accurate Range Detection. Multi Symbols and multi TimeFrames (Scanner). Real-Time Breakout Signals. Customizable Parameters. Risk Ma
WH Fair Value Gap MT5
Wissam Hussein
4.79 (33)
Indicators
Experience trading like never before with our unparalleled Fair Value Gap MT5 Indicator,(FVG) hailed as the best in its class. This MQL5 market indicator goes beyond the ordinary, providing traders with an unmatched level of accuracy and insight into market dynamics. Send me a  Message and Get A Free Gift : FVG  Symbol Scanner Dashboard! EA Version:  WH Fair Value Gap EA MT5 SMC Based Indicator :  WH SMC Indicator MT5 Features: Best-in-Class Fair Value Gap Analysis. Multi-TimeFrame Support.
FREE
WH Fair Value Gap EA MT5
Wissam Hussein
5 (7)
Experts
Introducing our state-of-the-art Expert Advisor (EA) based on the highly effective Fair Value Gap Indicator. Designed for both novice and experienced traders, this EA leverages sophisticated algorithms to identify and exploit market inefficiencies, ensuring you capitalize on every trading opportunity. CONTACT ME  After Purchase for Manual guide (.pdf) and (.set files) MT4 Version :  WH Fair Value Gap EA MT4 Key Features: Fair Value Gap Detection Automated  Trading. Multi-Symbol EA.  Customiza
WH DrawFib Pro MT5
Wissam Hussein
5 (11)
Indicators
Are you tired of manually drawing Fibonacci levels on your charts? Are you looking for a convenient and efficient way to identify key support and resistance levels in your trading? Look no further!  Introducing DrawFib Pro, the ultimate MetaTrader 5 indicator that does auto f ibonacci   levels   drawing on your charts and provides timely alerts when these levels are breached. With DrawFib Pro, you can enhance your trading strategies, save time, and make more informed decisions. My fibonacci base
FREE
WH AutoFib EA MT5
Wissam Hussein
4.6 (5)
Experts
AutoFib EA is a cutting-edge expert advisor designed to harness the power of Fibonacci retracement and extension levels for automated trading. Whether you're a novice or an experienced trader, AutoFib EA empowers your trading strategy with precision and efficiency. Test The EA Before Risking Real Money.  Adjust the setting based on your testing results. Questions ? feel free to ask.   Key Features: Automated Trading: Open buy and sell orders seamlessly based on Fibonacci levels, minimizing manu
FREE
WH Advanced Gartley Pattern MT5
Wissam Hussein
4.83 (6)
Indicators
Welcome to the Advanced Gartley Pattern recognition indicator  This indicator detects gartley pattern based on HH and LL of the price structure and Fibonacci Levels , and when certain fib levels are met the indicator will show the pattern on the chart.  MT4 Version :  WH Advanced Gartley Pattern MT4 **This Indicator is a part of combo Ultimate Harmonic Patterns MT5 , which include all the pattern recognition.**  Features : Advanced Algorithm for detecting the Gartley pattern with high Accuracy
FREE
WH Fair Value Gap MT4
Wissam Hussein
4.36 (11)
Indicators
Experience trading like never before with our unparalleled Fair Value Gap MT4 Indicator,(FVG) hailed as the best in its class. This MQL5 market indicator goes beyond the ordinary, providing traders with an unmatched level of accuracy and insight into market dynamics. Send me a  Message and Get A Free Gift : FVG  Symbol Scanner Dashboard! EA Version:  WH Fair Value Gap EA MT4 SMC Based Indicator:  WH SMC Indicator MT4 Features: Best-in-Class Fair Value Gap Analysis. Multi-TimeFrame support.
FREE
WH ChartSync Pro MT5
Wissam Hussein
4.8 (5)
Utilities
Unlock the power of synchronized chart analysis with Chart Sync, your ultimate solution for harmonizing technical objects across multiple charts on the same trading symbol, ChartsSync Pro MT5 is a groundbreaking MetaTrader 5 utility designed to streamline your trading workflow, enhance analysis precision, and amplify your trading decisions. Features: Effortless Object Synchronization. Multi-Chart Harmony. User-Friendly Interface. Real-Time Updates. Sync Objects Color,Width and Style. Supporte
FREE
WH ThreeLine Strike MT4
Wissam Hussein
Indicators
ThreeLine Strike Indicator   for MetaTrader 4 (MT4). This advanced tool is designed to help you identify potential reversals in the market with precision and ease. Whether you are a beginner or an experienced trader, this indicator can enhance your trading decisions and maximize your profits. Contact me after purchase for guidance  Key Features: Accurate Reversal Signals : Detect potential trend reversals based on the three-line strike pattern, a proven candlestick formation in technical analysi
WH Anchored VWAP MT4
Wissam Hussein
4.5 (2)
Indicators
The   Anchored VWAP Indicator for MetaTrader 4   gives you full control over where your VWAP starts. Instead of being locked to session opens or fixed times, you simply   drag the anchor point on the chart , and the VWAP instantly recalculates from that exact bar. Indicator Based :  WH KillZone VWAP MT4 This makes it perfect for analyzing: • Institutional entry zones • Breakout origins • Swing highs/lows • News reaction points • Trend continuations Key Features Drag & Drop Anchor Point :  Move
FREE
WH Price Wave Pattern MT5
Wissam Hussein
4.15 (13)
Indicators
Welcome to our Price Wave Pattern MT5 --(ABCD Pattern)-- The ABCD pattern is a powerful and widely used trading pattern in the world of technical analysis. It is a harmonic price pattern that traders use to identify potential buy and sell opportunities in the market. With the ABCD pattern, traders can anticipate potential price movements and make informed decisions on when to enter and exit trades. Send me a  Message and Get A Free Gift : ABCD  Symbol Scanner Dashboard! EA Version:    Price W
FREE
WH Anchored VWAP MT5
Wissam Hussein
Indicators
The Anchored VWAP Indicator for MetaTrader 5 gives you full control over where your VWAP starts. Instead of being locked to session opens or fixed times, you simply drag the anchor point on the chart , and the VWAP instantly recalculates from that exact bar. Indicator Based :   WH KillZone VWAP MT5 This makes it perfect for analyzing: • Institutional entry zones • Breakout origins • Swing highs/lows • News reaction points • Trend continuations Key Features Drag & Drop Anchor Point :  Move the s
FREE
WH DrawFib Pro MT4
Wissam Hussein
5 (7)
Indicators
Are you tired of manually drawing Fibonacci levels on your charts? Are you looking for a convenient and efficient way to identify key support and resistance levels in your trading? Look no further!  Introducing DrawFib Pro, the ultimate MetaTrader 4 indicator that does auto f ibonacci   levels   drawing on your charts and provides timely alerts when these levels are breached. With Draw Fib Pro, you can enhance your trading strategies, save time, and make more informed decisions. My fibonacci bas
FREE
WH Price Wave Pattern MT4
Wissam Hussein
4.4 (5)
Indicators
Welcome to our   Price Wave Pattern   MT4 --(ABCD Pattern)-- The ABCD pattern is a powerful and widely used trading pattern in the world of technical analysis. It is a harmonic price pattern that traders use to identify potential buy and sell opportunities in the market. With the ABCD pattern, traders can anticipate potential price movements and make informed decisions on when to enter and exit trades. Send me a  Message and Get A Free Gift : ABCD  Symbol Scanner Dashboard! EA Version : Price
FREE
WH AutoFib EA MT4
Wissam Hussein
Experts
AutoFib EA is a cutting-edge expert advisor designed to harness the power of Fibonacci retracement and extension levels for automated trading. Whether you're a novice or an experienced trader, AutoFib EA empowers your trading strategy with precision and efficiency. Test   The EA Before Risking Real Money.  Adjust the setting based on your testing   results. Questions ? feel free to   ask.   Key Features: Automated Trading:   Open buy and sell orders seamlessly based on Fibonacci levels, minimizi
FREE
Ultimate Fractals MT4
Wissam Hussein
5 (3)
Indicators
This indicator is based on the famous fractal indicator but with much customization  and flexibility , this is a powerful tool for identifying trend reversals and maximizing your profit potential. With its advanced features and user-friendly interface, it's the ultimate choice for traders of all levels. MT5 Version :  Ultimate Fractals MT5 Features :  Customizable Fractal Candle count. Reversal Lines. Customizable Settings. User-Friendly Interface.  Main Parameters:  Candles On Left - number o
FREE
WH Trading Sessions MT5
Wissam Hussein
Indicators
Enhance your trading precision with the WH  Trading Sessions MT5 indicator for MetaTrader 5! This powerful tool helps you visualize and manage key market sessions effortlessly. Based on :  WH SMC Indicator MT5 MT4 Version :  WH Trading Sessions MT4 Key Features: Interactive GUI Panel – Easily select and toggle between Asia, London, and New York trading sessions. Customizable Alerts & Settings – Tailor the indicator to your strategy with an intuitive Options Tab . Fast & Responsive Interface
FREE
WH Advanced Gartley Pattern MT4
Wissam Hussein
Indicators
Welcome to the Advanced Gartley Pattern recognition indicator  This indicator detects gartley pattern based on HH and LL of the price structure and Fibonacci Levels , and when certain fib levels are met the indicator will show the pattern on the chart.  MT5 Version : WH Advanced Gartley Pattern MT5 **This Indicator is a part of combo   WH Ultimate Harmonic Patterns MT4  , which include all the pattern recognition.**  Features : Advanced Algorithm for detecting the Gartley pattern with high   Ac
FREE
Ultimate Fractals MT5
Wissam Hussein
Indicators
This indicator is based on the famous fractal indicator but with much customization  and flexibility , this is a powerful tool for identifying trend reversals and maximizing your profit potential. With its advanced features and user-friendly interface, it's the ultimate choice for traders of all levels.  MT4 Version :  Ultimate Fractals MT4 Features :  Customizable Fractal Candle count. Reversal Lines. Customizable Settings. User-Friendly Interface.  Main Parameters:  Candles On Left - number
FREE
WH Auto TrendLine MT5
Wissam Hussein
Indicators
Introducing Auto Trendline, the innovative MT5 indicator that automates the process of drawing trendlines on your charts.Say goodbye to the tedious and time-consuming task of manually drawing trendlines, and let Auto Trendline do the work for you! *Contact me after the purchase to send you  instructions and step by step guide. With its advanced algorithm, Auto Trendline automatically detects and draws trendlines for you, saving you time and effort.Simply attach the indicator to your chart, an
WH SMC Indicator MT5
Wissam Hussein
5 (1)
Indicators
Welcome to the ultimate Smart Money Concepts indicator ,, this indicator is All-in-One package the only thing you need to empower  all the Smart Money Concepts  in one place with interactive advanced gui panel with all the features and customization you need. MT4 Version :   WH SMC Indicator MT4 *This Price For Limited Number of Copies.  Features:  Main Section: User-Friendly Panel (GUI):  Designed for traders of all experience levels, the indicator integrates seamlessly into your MT5 platform
WH SMC Indicator MT4
Wissam Hussein
Indicators
Welcome to the ultimate Smart Money Concepts indicator ,, this indicator is All-in-One package the only thing you need to empower  all the   Smart Money Concepts  in one place with interactive advanced gui panel with all the features and customization you need. MT5 Version :   WH SMC Indicator MT5 *This Price For Limited Number of Copies.  Features:  Main Section: User-Friendly Panel (GUI):  Designed for traders of all experience levels, the indicator integrates seamlessly into your MT4 platfo
WH KillZone VWAP MT5
Wissam Hussein
Indicators
Killzone VWAP is an advanced analytical tool designed to pinpoint high-probability market reversal areas by combining dynamic price zones with volume-weighted data. Rather than relying on lagging moving averages, this indicator identifies critical liquidity pockets ("Killzones") and anchors a Volume Weighted Average Price (VWAP) directly within them to validate trade entries. Whether you are a discretionary trader looking for sniper entries or an algorithmic developer needing reliable confirmat
WH Trading Sessions MT4
Wissam Hussein
Indicators
Enhance your trading precision with the   WH  Trading Sessions MT4   indicator for MetaTrader 4! This powerful tool helps you visualize and manage key market sessions effortlessly. Based on : WH SMC Indicator MT4 MT5 Version :  WH Trading Sessions MT5 Key Features: Interactive GUI Panel   – Easily select and toggle between   Asia, London, and New York   trading sessions. Customizable Alerts & Settings   – Tailor the indicator to your strategy with an intuitive   Options Tab . Fast & Respons
FREE
WH Ultimate Harmonic Patterns MT4
Wissam Hussein
5 (1)
Indicators
Welcome to the Ultimate Harmonic Patterns recognition indicator  The Gartley pattern, Bat pattern, and Cypher pattern are popular technical analysis tools used by traders to identify potential reversal points in the market. Our Ultimate Harmonic Patterns recognition Indicator is a powerful tool that uses advanced algorithms to scan the markets and identify these patterns in real-time. With our Ultimate Harmonic Patterns recognition Indicator, you can quickly and easily identify potential tradi
WH Auto TrendLine MT4
Wissam Hussein
5 (1)
Indicators
Introducing Auto Trendline, the innovative MT4 indicator that automates the process of drawing trendlines on your charts.Say goodbye to the tedious and time-consuming task of manually drawing trendlines, and let Auto Trendline do the work for you! *Contact me after the purchase to send you  instructions and step by step guide. With its advanced algorithm, Auto Trendline automatically detects and draws trendlines for you, saving you time and effort.Simply attach the indicator to your chart, and
WH Trend Continuation MT4
Wissam Hussein
Indicators
Are you tired of missing out on profitable market trends? Do you wish you had a reliable tool that could identify trend continuations with precision and accuracy? Look no further! Our Trend Continuation Indicator is here to empower your trading strategy and help you stay ahead of the game. The Trend Continuation Indicator is a powerful tool, specifically created to assist traders in identifying and confirming trend continuation patterns in various financial markets. Whether you're trading stock
WH Candles Fusion MT4
Wissam Hussein
Indicators
Candles Fusion is a powerful   MT4   indicator that enhances your trading analysis by displaying higher timeframe candles on the current timeframe. This unique feature provides traders with a comprehensive view of price action across different timeframes, enabling them to make more informed trading decisions. Features: Multi-Timeframe Overlay. Customizable Timeframe Selection. Clear Visualization and color candle selection .  Real-Time Updates.  User-Friendly Interface.  Candles Fusion is a mu
WH Price Wave EA MT4
Wissam Hussein
Experts
Introducing the Price Wave EA MT4 Expert Advisor – an innovative tool designed to harness the power of the ABCD pattern in the forex market,d eveloped for MetaTrader 4 This EA takes advantage of my FREE   Price Wave Pattern MT4   indicator to identify lucrative trading opportunities with precision and efficiency. The ABCD pattern is a well-known and reliable chart pattern utilized by professional traders to identify potential trend reversals or continuations. By analyzing the price movements
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review