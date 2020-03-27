The Hedge MT4
- Utilities
- Leonid Basis
- Version: 2.52
- Updated: 27 March 2020
- Activations: 5
This script searches for all positions for the current currency pair and calculates the sum of all lots for those positions with negative profit and offers to open a hedge (opposite) position with a lot size equal to the calculated sum of lots multiplied by LotCoeff.
You just need to drop this script on the chart with a desired currency pair.
Before placing opposite orders, the input window is opened allowing you to modify all the input parameters:
- LotCoeff = 1.5;
- BuySearch = true;
- SellSearch = false;
- Slippage = 2;
- MagicNum = 12345;
Attention
You have to allow automated trading on the Expert Advisors tab (Tools->Options).
You have to allow auto trading in the input window.