Coral History

Coral History displays information about your trading account and a summary of your history for the day, week, month and all time in a convenient, lightweight window.

NEW: You can now set daily / weekly / monthly goals.  Coral History can notify you when reaching a goal.  If set the goal will be displayed in the History section row header; and if you've reached the goal the row will be highlighted in green.

  • Account Information
    • Balance
    • Equity
    • Free Margin (amount, percent or drawdown)
    • Marin Level %
  • History
    • Gain (%), Profit ($) and Total Lots
    • Today and each day this week
    • Sum for the Week
    • Sum for the Month
    • Sum for all time

Coral History, like the other products in the Coral suite of tools, can use the skins designed for the CoralMAX position trading EA (more info here).




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D Armond Lee Speers
Indicators
Coral Trade Planner is a 3-in-1 tool for making smart trades.   The Lot Size Calculator lets you determine the appropriate lot size based on risk, and see the impact on your risk as you change the stop loss distance and/or lot size.   The Trade Planner is an innovative tool for visualizing your planned trades on the chart, and gives you immediate feedback on the value of the trade (both the risk of hitting your stop loss and the reward of hitting your take profit).  Both Market and Pending order
Coral Multi TF Meter
D Armond Lee Speers
Indicators
Coral Multi TF Meter allows you to quickly see how price is moving on a single currency pair across multiple timeframes at once.  You can select which timeframes to display; the size, position, colors of cells; whether to display values or not; and how often the meter is updated. The calculation is based on ATR distance for each displayed timeframe.  Hover over the header cell for the row (with the currency name in it) to see the current ATR value (in pips) for that period.  When "Display Values
Coral Heatmap
D Armond Lee Speers
Indicators
Coral Heatmap is a currency strength meter based on the ATR values for the selected timeframe.  There are two main view modes: All Currencies (default) - see the ranked strength of all currencies in a single view Selected Currency - see the relative strength of all other currencies compared to a selected currency You can optionally display the timeframe selection toolbar; timeframe is always synchronized to the current chart timeframe.  Use keyboard shortcuts to quickly navigate currencies (up/d
Coral Rate of Change Dashboard
D Armond Lee Speers
Indicators
Coral Rate of Change Dashboard  displays "rate of change" calculations across multiple symbols and timeframes simultaneously.  See at a glance which pairs are moving, and how quickly.  Receive alerts when any symbol + timeframe is experiencing very strong movement.  You can display data for currency pairs, or for individual currencies (takes the average for each currency across all available pairs). See the CoralDash product description for the core functionality of the dashboard (symbol exposu
Coral Notify Dash
D Armond Lee Speers
Indicators
Coral Notify Dash allows you to manage all of your chart price-based notifications from a single consolidated dashboard.  It fills a gap left by MT4, which does not support popup alerts.  If you're like me and you often don't hear the alert sound for the built-in alerts, this is an indispensable tool. I use Coral Notify Dash as part of my daily chart analysis workflow.  I use a tool like Coral Dash (available for free,  here ) or one of the other dashboards to set my trading bias.  As I review t
Coral Rescue
D Armond Lee Speers
Utilities
Coral Rescue will help save an account with trades in drawdown.  Do you have losing trades that are just too large to deal with?  They reduce your available margin and can be accumulating swap costs, but the loss would be too great to just accept closing the trades.  Just hoping that price will eventually come back is not an effective strategy, you need a disciplined, consistent and preferably automatic way to dig yourself out of the hole. Coral Rescue is not an EA that places trades on its own.
Chart Logic
D Armond Lee Speers
Utilities
Chart Logic is here!  Chart automation for MT4: put your Ideas into Actions! Chart Logic is an EA for MT4 that lets you automate actions on your charts.  You define "conditions" and 'actions"; when all the conditions are true, then all the actions are triggered.  Conditions can refer to a wide range of observations, about account information, candle data, technical indicators, key levels, price, time, market data, trades and so on.  And actions can send alerts/notifications, open/close/modify tr
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