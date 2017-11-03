Complex Fibonacci
- Indicators
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- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
The Complex Fibonacci indicator automatically plots Fibonacci levels on all timeframes. When new extremes appear on the chart, Fibonacci lines are automatically updated in real time.
Indicator parameters
- Period for H1 - specify period for H1;
- Period for H4 - specify period for H4;
- Period for D1 - specify period for D1;
- Period for W1 - specify period for W1;
- Period for MN - specify period for MN;
- Lines name - enter the names for the lines here;
- Lines color - the color of the lines.