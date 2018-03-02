BOX Breakout
- Experts
-
- Version: 2.1
- Updated: 2 March 2018
- Activations: 5
Box Breakout is an Expert Advisor for level trading. When a flat range is broken, the EA places pending limit buy and sell orders.
Recommendations
- Currency pair: Any
- Timeframe: M30,H1
- Recommended leverage: 1:10 and higher
- Minimum deposit: $500 for dollar accounts and $50 (5000 Cent) for cent accounts
- Before using on a real account, check it in the strategy tester and optimize the parameters for your broker
- Set the desired risk per trade
Settings and Inputs
- Risk - risk per trade (as a percentage of the deposit).
- Magic number of the expert - magic number of the EA.
- StopLoss (pips) - stop loss in points from the box (flat).
- TakeProfit (in boxes) - take profit (multiple of the box). Example is shown on the screenshot.
- Breakeven (pips) - move a position to breakeven.
- Box (maximum in pips) - width of the box (flat).
- Bars for analysis - the number of bars to analyze.
Trading time for each day:
- to start - time to start trading.
- finish - time to stop trading.