BOX Breakout

SpiderNotKnowWeb Iurii Kuksov Experts

This Expert Advisor uses Moving Average with certain parameters to open orders. He will always open the first deal to buy, but, with certain settings, he can only open deals to sell. To close orders, he uses a profit after which he will close all orders and start his work again. So far, it works as a Martingale and as a networker. extern double Lots = 0.20 ; - - From this parameter, which is the value of the currency at which you will to trade, the Expert Advisor begins its work.