BOX Breakout

Box Breakout is an Expert Advisor for level trading. When a flat range is broken, the EA places pending limit buy and sell orders.


Recommendations

  • Currency pair: Any
  • Timeframe: M30,H1
  • Recommended leverage: 1:10 and higher
  • Minimum deposit: $500 for dollar accounts and $50 (5000 Cent) for cent accounts
  • Before using on a real account, check it in the strategy tester and optimize the parameters for your broker
  • Set the desired risk per trade


Settings and Inputs

  • Risk - risk per trade (as a percentage of the deposit).
  • Magic number of the expert - magic number of the EA.
  • StopLoss (pips) - stop loss in points from the box (flat).
  • TakeProfit (in boxes) - take profit (multiple of the box). Example is shown on the screenshot.
  • Breakeven (pips) - move a position to breakeven.
  • Box (maximum in pips) - width of the box (flat).
  • Bars for analysis - the number of bars to analyze.

Trading time for each day:

  • to start - time to start trading.
  • finish - time to stop trading.
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Leonid Arkhipov
4.89 (18)
Experts
BB Return — an Expert Advisor for gold trading (XAUUSD). I previously used this trading idea in manual trading. The core of the strategy is a return of price to the Bollinger Bands range, but not blindly and not on every touch. For the gold market, bands alone are not enough, so the EA uses additional filters that eliminate weak and non-working market situations. Trades are opened only when the return logic is truly justified.   Global   update   on   June   14th   Trading principles — the strat
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Experts
- Final real price is 1000$ - Discount and price is 99$ (Next price is 200$),  Price will be increased after 2 purchases. Live Real Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2384841 Welcome, Gold GANN Expert opens automatically trade with Highly profit, Fixed small Stop loss. - Lifetime update free No Martingale, No Grid, No Scam I am focused on help my clients, not just earn. The Gann Gold EA is High safety by small fix Stop Loss, which sets trades based on good risk to reward ratio(1:3). It is
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Alexander Pekhterev
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Experts
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