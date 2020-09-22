Alerts to Telegram

5

Alerts to Telegram

 

The utility sends Alerts of all your indicators or advisers to a telegram channel (group or personal message).

Benefits:

1. There is no need to be at the terminal waiting for an alert from your indicator or advisor;

2. Simple setup.


Currently works with terminal languages:

1.Russian;

2.English.

If it is necessary to add your language please let me know.

The utility works together with the AlertToFile indicator (put the indicator in the Indicators folder)

Indicator: AlertToFile

!!! The indicator and advisor need to be installed only on one chart !!!


Fast start

By default, everything is already configured and you can see your Alerts in the test channel t.me/tts_test

STEP # 1: MT4 Settings

  1. Service-Settings-Expert Advisors-Allow WebRequest for the following URLs (Add URL: https://api.telegram.org);
  2. In the EA settings, fill in the Telegram ID (User, Group or Channel) field (Example: -1001491620283 <- channel ID for the test);
  3. Leave Telegram Bot Token blank;
  4. Find out the chat (channel) ID using the bot in telegrams @getmyid_bot.

STEP # 2: Settings in Telegram:

  1. Find and run the bot @TlgrmTSbot;
  2. If necessary: add the bot to a group or channel (with administrator rights).

DONE!

-------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------- -----------

Professional customization   Alert2Telegram  


Before launching Alert2Telegram EA, you need to create your own telegram bot, which will be the sender of messages created by this EA.

Instructions:

  • Find the main bot @BotFather in the Telegram;
  • Enter / newbot and follow the prompts to give it a name and username;
  • Copy API marker;
  • If you don't have one yet, create a channel or group;
  • Open the Info channel / group, then Manage, Add Administrators, enter the bot username and click Save;
  • Send any message to the channel / group, for example, "Hello!";
  • Open the following URL in a browser: https://api.telegram.org/bot [api token] / getUpdates (don't forget to add the bot token to the URL);
  • Search for the string "chat": {"id": to find a large negative number. This is your group or channel ID.
  • Copy the chat ID (or Find the ID using the bot in telegrams @getmyid_bot);
  • Test the bot in the browser (add the token and chat ID first): https://api.telegram.org/bot [api token] / sendMessage? Chat_id = [ChatID] & text = Hello !;
  • In MT4 Service-> Settings-> Expert Advisors-> Allow WebRequest for the following URLs (Add URL: https://api.telegram.org);
  • In A2T EA settings, fill in the Telegram ID and Telegram Bot Token fields.
DONE!

-------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------- -----------

Input parameters:

  • Heading -   Title
  • Telegram ID (User, Group or Channel) - Chat ID
  • Telegram Bot Token -   Bot token API


Reviews 18
Waldmann110
124
Waldmann110 2025.07.25 14:05 
 

ich brauche dringend Hilfe, ich verzweifle langsam. I urgently need help, I'm slowly becoming desperate.

Erdem Bektas
265
Erdem Bektas 2025.06.25 10:24 
 

Thank you, the software developer is very helpful. It works very well.

Chua Wee Kiat
2972
Chua Wee Kiat 2023.01.30 14:01 
 

Brilliant!! Nice Utility!

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Trade Copier Professional — Local Copy Solution Trade Copier Professional is a reliable local trade copying system for MetaTrader 4/5. It allows traders to replicate positions instantly across multiple accounts on the same computer, with built‑in safety controls and a professional dashboard. Overview The EA operates in both Master and Slave modes from a single file, with seamless switching. Trades can be copied between MT4 and MT5 terminals without internet dependency, using local file‑based
Exp4 VirtualTradePad PRO SE for MT4
Vladislav Andruschenko
Utilities
VirtualTradePad PRO SE MT4 — advanced trading panel and chart workspace for MetaTrader 4 VirtualTradePad PRO SE is a professional trading panel and trade-management workspace for MetaTrader 4 . It helps traders open, manage, protect, close and analyze trades faster from one chart-based interface. The product was created for active manual traders who need more than a simple set of buttons. PRO SE combines one-click execution, pending orders, position control, partial close, basket profit/loss log
VirtualTradePad mt4 Extra
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.85 (61)
Utilities
Trading Panel for trading in 1 click.  Working with positions and orders!  Trading from the chart or the keyboard. Using our trading panel, you can trade in one click from the chart and perform trading operations 30 times faster than the standard MetaTrader control. Automatic calculations of parameters and functions that make life easier for a trader and help a trader conduct their trading activities much faster and more conveniently. Graphic tips and full information on trade deals on the chart
Custom Alerts AIO MT4
Daniel Stein
Utilities
Custom Alerts AIO: All-in-One Market Scanner – No Setup Required Overview Custom Alerts AIO is the fastest and easiest way to monitor multiple markets for real-time trading signals—without any setup or extra licenses. It comes with all required Stein Investments indicators already embedded, making it the perfect plug-and-play solution for traders who value simplicity and performance. Just load it to any chart and start receiving alerts across Forex, Metals, Crypto, and Indices. Shares can be a
MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
4.88 (42)
Utilities
MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider   turns your trading account into a signal provider. Every trade action, whether manual, by EA or from your phone, is instantly sent as a message to Telegram. You can fully customize the format or use a ready-made template for quick setup. [ Demo ] [ Manual ] [ MT5 Version ] [ Discord Version ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Setup A step by step user guide is available. Key Features Ability to customize order details sent to subscribers You can create a tiered subs
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MTF Alligator
Alexander Pekhterev
4.75 (8)
Indicators
This is an indicator detecting trend direction. It uses the popular Bill Williams Alligator. It shows market state on all timeframes on one chart. As is well known, traders gain the main profit on the Forex market trading by trend, and losses usually occur when the market is flat. So, in order to gain profit a trader should learn to detect trend market and direction of a current trend in a rapid manner. This indicator has been developed for this purpose. MTF Alligator helps to: Profitably trade
FREE
Breakeven Level
Alexander Pekhterev
5 (1)
Indicators
Breakeven Level indicator shows the breakeven level of your buy and sell orders. Useful if you have several open positions. Apart from demonstrating breakeven level, the indicator displays additional information concerning your trading instrument in the upper right corner (balance, equity, number of buy orders, sum of buy orders, number of sell positions and sum of sell orders). Breakeven level for sell orders has red color, buy - blue color. Indicator Parameters Color of the text on the chart:
FibonacciCL
Alexander Pekhterev
Experts
The Expert Advisor implements the Fibonacci level trading. Pending orders (Buy Limit, Sell Limit) are placed at levels ~38.2,~50.0 and ~61.8. The grid of pending orders is built following the trend . Orders are closed by the total take profit or stop loss. Settings and Inputs Risk: Risk - risk (<0.01 - low, >0.01 - high); Levels for placing pending orders: Level1 (0 - don't set) - level 1 (~38.2%) 0 - do not place a pending order Level2 (0 - don't set) - level 2 (~50.0%) 0 - do not place a pend
Fibonacci VCL
Alexander Pekhterev
Experts
The Expert Advisor uses a trading strategy based on Fibonacci levels. On the levels of ~38.2,~50.0 and ~61.8, it sets virtual pending orders (Buy Limit, Sell Limit). A grid of virtual pending orders is built in trend direction. Trend is determined using the ZigZag indicator. Orders are closed at a total virtual take profit or a total virtual stop loss. The EA makes a decision at the opening of a new candlestick, so optimization can be performed using open prices. Settings and Input Parameters R
Complex Fibonacci
Alexander Pekhterev
Indicators
The Complex Fibonacci indicator automatically plots Fibonacci levels on all timeframes. When new extremes appear on the chart, Fibonacci lines are automatically updated in real time. Indicator parameters Period for H1 - specify period for H1; Period for H4 - specify period for H4; Period for D1 - specify period for D1; Period for W1 - specify period for W1; Period for MN - specify period for MN; Lines name - enter the names for the lines here; Lines color - the color of the lines.
BOX Breakout
Alexander Pekhterev
Experts
Box Breakout is an Expert Advisor for level trading. When a flat range is broken, the EA places pending limit buy and sell orders. Recommendations Currency pair: Any Timeframe: M30,H1 Recommended leverage: 1:10 and higher Minimum deposit: $500 for dollar accounts and $50 (5000 Cent) for cent accounts Before using on a real account, check it in the strategy tester and optimize the parameters for your broker Set the desired risk per trade Settings and Inputs Risk - risk per trade (as a percentag
Needle
Alexander Pekhterev
Experts
Needle is an adviser who trades on the breakout of support and resistance levels. Trading is pending orders. To support the position, a trailing stop is used. Recommendations Currency pair: EURUSD; Accuracy : 5 signs; Timeframe: M5, M15, M30, H1; Recommended leverage: from 1:100 and above; Minimum deposit: $ 100; Before installing on a live account, test with minimal risk; Brokers with low spreads and low commission. Settings and Input Parameters Risk - Risk per trade (as a percentage of th
Divergent MT4
Alexander Pekhterev
Experts
Divergent Divergent - divergence is the most reliable trading signal in the financial market. Advisor finds classic divergences and enters the market. Backtesting and optimization were carried out on real ticks with a history quality of 99.9%. Basic principles of trading in more detail: The robot monitors the quotes and indicators indicating divergence; For the price variance filter and the MACD indicator, additional filters are built into the robot code; When divergence increases, the robot add
Telegram Trading Signals
Alexander Pekhterev
4.82 (34)
Utilities
(MT4 to Telegram) -   Fast and instant publication of your trade in the telegram channel (chat or personal message).  F rom version 1.77 it sends Alerts of any indicators in telegram! !!!Attention!!! If you want to test all the functions of this utility please contact me and get this advisor for 1 month for FREE! TTS   can send the following messages in   all   languages: Opening a new position; Placing a pending order; Pending order activation; SL and TP modification; Pending order price modif
True Pattern
Alexander Pekhterev
Indicators
True Pattern - индикатор автоматически ищет и анализирует фигуры технического анализа на графике такие как Флаг, Вымпел, Клин, Двойная вершина/дно. Отображает фигуру паттерном 1-2-3 и показывает потенциальные цели. Данный индикатор является хорошим помощником для торговли как новичку так и профессионалу.  Помогает анализировать рынок, благодаря данному индикатору проще находить фигуры на графике. Определение момента входа и выхода производится самим трейдером, индикатор в данном вопросе может пр
Easy Orders
Alexander Pekhterev
5 (1)
Utilities
Открытие сделок с нужными вам параметрами занимает считанные секунды. Простая и удобная утилита для создания новых ордеров . С легкостью создавайте рыночные  и отложенные ордера с автоматическими уровнями стоплосс, тейкпрофит. Автоматический расчет размера лота с заданным риском на сделку. Просто переместите уровнь стоплосс и тейкпрофит на графике на нужные ценовые уровни. Внимание!  Если вы хотите протестировать все функции данной утилиты пожалуйста свяжитесь со мной и получите этого советника
DivergentMT5
Alexander Pekhterev
Experts
Divergent Divergent - дивергенция является самым надежным торговым сигналом на финансовом рынке. Советник находит классические дивергенции и входит в рынок. Версия для Metatrader 4 Divergent MT4 Бэктестирование и оптимизация проводились на реальных тиках с качеством истории 99,9%. Основные принципы торговли подробнее: Робот следит за котировками и индикаторами указывающими на дивергенции; Для фильтра расхождения цены и индикатора MACD в код робота встроены дополнительные фильтры; При усилении ди
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Waldmann110
124
Waldmann110 2025.07.25 14:05 
 

ich brauche dringend Hilfe, ich verzweifle langsam. I urgently need help, I'm slowly becoming desperate.

Erdem Bektas
265
Erdem Bektas 2025.06.25 10:24 
 

Thank you, the software developer is very helpful. It works very well.

Chua Wee Kiat
2972
Chua Wee Kiat 2023.01.30 14:01 
 

Brilliant!! Nice Utility!

Daniel Polo Pradanos
226
Daniel Polo Pradanos 2023.01.06 17:11 
 

Gran utilidad! Funcionamiento sencillo pero efectivo. Gracias por esta aplicación y por su precio contenido.

Russell Javier Rennalds
221
Russell Javier Rennalds 2022.12.22 19:18 
 

Very good EA and indicator combo. Gets the job done and support is available on telegram also. Just send him a message on MQL5 first 💯

CliffXL
39
CliffXL 2022.09.27 08:56 
 

Very good support!

Richard Lim
28
Richard Lim 2022.09.01 10:47 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

hanuvemula
382
hanuvemula 2022.07.13 12:21 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Chawanwit Wongchai
23
Chawanwit Wongchai 2022.07.01 16:39 
 

GOOD EA AND GOOD SUPPORT

yukari0724
25
yukari0724 2022.01.18 08:21 
 

Very good product. Excellent & nice support. thank you very much ☺️

Michael Moehs
449
Michael Moehs 2022.01.16 02:54 
 

Ich hatte am Anfang auch Schwierigkeiten beim Konfigurieren, aber läuft jetzt und macht was es soll

Claudio Rocchi
251
Claudio Rocchi 2022.01.09 23:24 
 

ich habe bei aleksander den indikator "alert to telegram" gekauft. hatte leider bei der installation etwas probleme, aleksander war sehr hilfsbereit und konnte das problem schnell lösen, er war sehr kompetent und half sehr freundlich! daher kann ich diesen verkäufer sehr empfehlen! herzlichen dank nochmals für deine hilfe! gruss

[Deleted] 2021.12.25 19:20 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

rOk777
20
rOk777 2021.06.22 08:57 
 

Really good utiliy. Works fine! Alexander (the creator) is always ready to help you and solve any problems in the shortest possible time. Very professional 10+.

alem maxx
24
alem maxx 2021.06.09 13:29 
 

Very good product. Excellent!!!!!!!. All mt4 indicator can use to alert on telegram. Recommended!!!!

alago_tv
207
alago_tv 2021.01.24 13:03 
 

Works very good! Mr Alexander is very helpful and serious developer!!! He replied to all my questions! Recommended!!!!

Gianluca Musso
173
Gianluca Musso 2020.10.10 11:24 
 

this alert on telegram works perfectly. and then the owner is a serious and helpful person. so I recommend you

jonathas421
77
jonathas421 2020.10.06 02:28 
 

produto muito bom. vendedor de proto tirou todas as minha duvidas..recomendo

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