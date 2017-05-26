FibonacciCL

The Expert Advisor implements the Fibonacci level trading. Pending orders (Buy Limit, Sell Limit) are placed at levels ~38.2,~50.0 and ~61.8.

The grid of pending orders is built following the trend. Orders are closed by the total take profit or stop loss.





Settings and Inputs

Risk:

Risk - risk (<0.01 - low, >0.01 - high);

Levels for placing pending orders:

Level1 (0 - don't set) - level 1 (~38.2%) 0 - do not place a pending order

- level 1 (~38.2%) 0 - do not place a pending order Level2 (0 - don't set) - level 2 (~50.0%) 0 - do not place a pending order

- level 2 (~50.0%) 0 - do not place a pending order Level3 (0 - don't set) - level 3 (~61.8%) 0 - do not place a pending order

- level 3 (~61.8%) 0 - do not place a pending order Level for Stop-loss - level for setting stop loss (common for all orders, ~100.0%)

- level for setting stop loss (common for all orders, ~100.0%) Take Profit(points) - take profit in points (common for all orders)

- take profit in points (common for all orders) K_Lot - lot multiplier

Magic number of the expert - magic number of the EA

- magic number of the EA Trade mode - trading mode (true - trading enabled)

- trading mode (true - trading enabled) Don't trade! if the account has a different magic position - if true, does not trade if third-party positions are opened on the account

- if true, does not trade if third-party positions are opened on the account Slippage - slippage

Filters:

Determining the global trend according to ZigZag:

Timeframe for the global trend - timeframe for determining the global trend

Wavelength: