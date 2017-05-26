FibonacciCL
- Experts
-
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
The Expert Advisor implements the Fibonacci level trading. Pending orders (Buy Limit, Sell Limit) are placed at levels ~38.2,~50.0 and ~61.8.
The grid of pending orders is built following the trend. Orders are closed by the total take profit or stop loss.
Settings and Inputs
Risk:
- Risk - risk (<0.01 - low, >0.01 - high);
Levels for placing pending orders:
- Level1 (0 - don't set) - level 1 (~38.2%) 0 - do not place a pending order
- Level2 (0 - don't set) - level 2 (~50.0%) 0 - do not place a pending order
- Level3 (0 - don't set) - level 3 (~61.8%) 0 - do not place a pending order
- Level for Stop-loss - level for setting stop loss (common for all orders, ~100.0%)
- Take Profit(points) - take profit in points (common for all orders)
- K_Lot - lot multiplier
- Magic number of the expert - magic number of the EA
- Trade mode - trading mode (true - trading enabled)
- Don't trade! if the account has a different magic position - if true, does not trade if third-party positions are opened on the account
- Slippage - slippage
Filters:
Determining the global trend according to ZigZag:
- Timeframe for the global trend - timeframe for determining the global trend
Wavelength:
- Min Wavelength - the minimum wavelength (in points)
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