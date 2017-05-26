FibonacciCL

The Expert Advisor implements the Fibonacci level trading. Pending orders (Buy Limit, Sell Limit) are placed at levels ~38.2,~50.0 and ~61.8.

The grid of pending orders is built following the trend. Orders are closed by the total take profit or stop loss.


Settings and Inputs

Risk:

  • Risk - risk (<0.01 - low, >0.01 - high);

Levels for placing pending orders:

  • Level1 (0 - don't set) - level 1 (~38.2%) 0 - do not place a pending order
  • Level2 (0 - don't set) - level 2 (~50.0%) 0 - do not place a pending order
  • Level3 (0 - don't set) - level 3 (~61.8%) 0 - do not place a pending order
  • Level for Stop-loss - level for setting stop loss (common for all orders, ~100.0%)
  • Take Profit(points) - take profit in points (common for all orders)
  • K_Lot - lot multiplier
  • Magic number of the expert - magic number of the EA
  • Trade mode - trading mode (true - trading enabled)
  • Don't trade! if the account has a different magic position - if true, does not trade if third-party positions are opened on the account
  • Slippage - slippage

Filters:

Determining the global trend according to ZigZag:

  • Timeframe for the global trend - timeframe for determining the global trend

Wavelength:

  • Min Wavelength - the minimum wavelength (in points)
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BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Infinity Trader EA with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Infinity Trader EA Live Results:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2290275 Infinity Trader EA seamlessly integrates the strengths of Chat GPT and Gemini AI, providing unparalleled market insights and in-depth funda
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