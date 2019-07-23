Telegram Trading Signals

4.82

(MT4 to Telegram) - Fast and instant publication of your trade in the telegram channel (chat or personal message). From version 1.77 it sends Alerts of any indicators in telegram!


!!!Attention!!!

If you want to test all the functions of this utility please contact me and get this advisor for 1 month for FREE!

TTS can send the following messages in all languages:

  1. Opening a new position;
  2. Placing a pending order;
  3. Pending order activation;
  4. SL and TP modification;
  5. Pending order price modification;
  6. Removing a pending order;
  7. Closing a position;
  8. Screenshot of the chart according to your template;
  9. Risk per trade;
  10. Profit potential;
  11. Emoji selection;
  12. Flexible configuration of message text.
  13. Sending daily and weekly reports
  14. Sending current open positions
  15. and much much much more ...
  16. For AlertToTelegram mode, add an indicator to the chart: Alert to File

!! Recommendations:

1. Run TTS from only one of any graphs ( recommend always set TTS on M1)

2. For reliable and uninterrupted operation, use a proven VPS

-------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------- -----------

Fast start

By default, everything is already configured and you can see your trades in the test channel t.me/tts_test

STEP # 1: MT4 Settings

  1. Service-Settings-Expert Advisors-Allow WebRequest for the following URLs (Add URL:api.telegram.org);
  2. Tab: Account history-> All history (Last 3 months);
  3. In the advisor settings, fill in the Telegram ID (User, Group or Channel) field (Example: -1001491620283 <- channel ID for the test);
  4. Leave Telegram Bot Token blank;
  5. Find out the chat (channel) ID using the bot in telegrams @getmyid_bot.

STEP # 2: Telegram settings:

  1. Find and run the bot @TlgrmTSbot;
  2. If necessary: add the bot to a group or channel (with administrator rights).

DONE!

-------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------- -----------

Professional TTS setup


Before starting TTS EA, you need to create your own telegram bot, which will be the sender of messages created by this advisor.

Instructions:

  • Find the main bot @BotFather in the Telegram;
  • Enter / newbot and follow the prompts to give it a name and username;
  • Copy API marker;
  • If you don't have one yet, create a channel or group;
  • Open the Info channel / group, then Manage, Add Administrators, enter the bot username and click Save;
  • Send any message to the channel / group, for example, "Hello!";
  • Open the following URL in a browser: api.telegram.org/bot [api token] / getUpdates (don't forget to add the bot token to the URL);
  • Search for the string "chat": {"id": to find a large negative number. This is your group or channel ID.
  • Copy the chat ID (or Find the ID using the bot in telegrams @getmyid_bot);
  • Test the bot in the browser (add the token and chat ID first): api.telegram.org/bot [api token] / sendMessage? Chat_id = [ChatID] & text = Hello !;
  • In MT4 Service-> Settings-> Expert Advisors-> Allow WebRequest for the following URLs (Add URL:api.telegram.org);
  • In the TTS EA settings, fill in the Telegram ID and Telegram Bot Token fields.
DONE!

-------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------- -----------

Input parameters:

  • Heading - Header
  • Telegram ID (User, Group or Channel) - Chat ID
  • Telegram Bot Token - API token bot


Reviews 35
Erdem Bektas
265
Erdem Bektas 2025.06.27 15:33 
 

It works very well. The developer is helpful. I recommend it. Thank you Aleksandr

David Del Rio Colin
340
David Del Rio Colin 2024.02.17 16:30 
 

How i can choose the template to send the screenshot? i have the EA on some template but he is taking the default template instead.....thanks

Murodillo Eshkuvvatov
1647
Murodillo Eshkuvvatov 2022.08.16 18:52 
 

Recommended !! Big thanks

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Drawdown Limiter EA You are in the right place if you were searching for Drawdown control, Drawdown limiter, Balance protection, Equity Protection or Daily Drawdown Limit related to Prop Firm, FTMO, or Funded account trading, or if you want to protect your trading account. Have you suffered from controlling your drawdown when trading funded accounts? This EA is meant for you. Prop firms usually set a rule called “Trader Daily Drawdown”, and if it is not respected, you are disqualified.  I am an
Smart Channel M4
Vahidreza Heidar Gholami
Utilities
The trend in the market can be predicted using trend lines but the problem is you don’t know where exactly the price is going to touch the trend line where you can put your pending orders on. Smart Channel Expert Advisor makes it possible to put an advanced channel around the price data, which can be configured to handle placing orders, opening and closing positions, managing risk per trade, spread, slippage, and trailing stop-loss and take-profit automatically. Features Money Management (Calcul
MT4 to Discord Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
5 (3)
Utilities
The MT4 to Discord Signal Provider is a user-friendly, fully customizable utility designed for sending trading signals directly to Discord. This tool transforms your trading account into an efficient signal provider. Customize message formats to suit your style! For ease of use, select from pre-designed templates and choose which message elements to include or exclude. [ Demo ] [ Manual ] [ MT5 Version ] [ Telegram Version ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Setup Follow our detailed user guide for eas
Ultimate Trailing Stop EA
BLAKE STEVEN RODGER
4.33 (15)
Utilities
This EA Utility allows you to manage (with advanced filtering) unlimited open orders (manual or EA) with 16 trailing stop methods: fixed, percent, ATR Exit, Chandelier Exit, Moving Average, Candle High Low Exit, Bollinger Bands, Parabolic, Envelope, Fractal, Ichimoku Kijun-Sen, Alligator, Exit After X Minutes or Bars, RSI and Stochastic. The trailing stop can be either real or virtual, and you can exit fully or with a partial close percent on touch or bar close.  Moreover, you can add (overrid
Fast Copy For Multi Plattform Multi Account MT4
Kaijun Wang
5 (11)
Utilities
Copier->Convenient and fast interface interaction, users can use it right away   ->>>> Recommended to use on Windows computers or VPS Windows Features: Diversified and personalized copy trading settings: 1. Different lot modes can be set for different signal sources 2. Different signal sources can be set for forward and reverse copy trading 3. Signals can be set with comments 4. Whether to calibrate the lot according to the contract lot Diversified and personalized copy order settings 2: 1. Dif
Trade Portfolio Dashboard
Lee Samson
5 (1)
Utilities
Instantly see your closed trade history by day and week, your current open trades, and forex exposure on one chart! Use the heatmap to identify profitable trades and where your current drawdown is within your trading portfolio. MT5 Version -  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/132613 Quick Close Buttons Use the quick close buttons to close every trade on a single symbol, close out individual trades in full, or take partial profits or losses at the click of a button. No more hunting for trade
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MTF Alligator
Alexander Pekhterev
4.75 (8)
Indicators
This is an indicator detecting trend direction. It uses the popular Bill Williams Alligator. It shows market state on all timeframes on one chart. As is well known, traders gain the main profit on the Forex market trading by trend, and losses usually occur when the market is flat. So, in order to gain profit a trader should learn to detect trend market and direction of a current trend in a rapid manner. This indicator has been developed for this purpose. MTF Alligator helps to: Profitably trade
FREE
Breakeven Level
Alexander Pekhterev
5 (1)
Indicators
Breakeven Level indicator shows the breakeven level of your buy and sell orders. Useful if you have several open positions. Apart from demonstrating breakeven level, the indicator displays additional information concerning your trading instrument in the upper right corner (balance, equity, number of buy orders, sum of buy orders, number of sell positions and sum of sell orders). Breakeven level for sell orders has red color, buy - blue color. Indicator Parameters Color of the text on the chart:
FibonacciCL
Alexander Pekhterev
Experts
The Expert Advisor implements the Fibonacci level trading. Pending orders (Buy Limit, Sell Limit) are placed at levels ~38.2,~50.0 and ~61.8. The grid of pending orders is built following the trend . Orders are closed by the total take profit or stop loss. Settings and Inputs Risk: Risk - risk (<0.01 - low, >0.01 - high); Levels for placing pending orders: Level1 (0 - don't set) - level 1 (~38.2%) 0 - do not place a pending order Level2 (0 - don't set) - level 2 (~50.0%) 0 - do not place a pend
Fibonacci VCL
Alexander Pekhterev
Experts
The Expert Advisor uses a trading strategy based on Fibonacci levels. On the levels of ~38.2,~50.0 and ~61.8, it sets virtual pending orders (Buy Limit, Sell Limit). A grid of virtual pending orders is built in trend direction. Trend is determined using the ZigZag indicator. Orders are closed at a total virtual take profit or a total virtual stop loss. The EA makes a decision at the opening of a new candlestick, so optimization can be performed using open prices. Settings and Input Parameters R
Complex Fibonacci
Alexander Pekhterev
Indicators
The Complex Fibonacci indicator automatically plots Fibonacci levels on all timeframes. When new extremes appear on the chart, Fibonacci lines are automatically updated in real time. Indicator parameters Period for H1 - specify period for H1; Period for H4 - specify period for H4; Period for D1 - specify period for D1; Period for W1 - specify period for W1; Period for MN - specify period for MN; Lines name - enter the names for the lines here; Lines color - the color of the lines.
BOX Breakout
Alexander Pekhterev
Experts
Box Breakout is an Expert Advisor for level trading. When a flat range is broken, the EA places pending limit buy and sell orders. Recommendations Currency pair: Any Timeframe: M30,H1 Recommended leverage: 1:10 and higher Minimum deposit: $500 for dollar accounts and $50 (5000 Cent) for cent accounts Before using on a real account, check it in the strategy tester and optimize the parameters for your broker Set the desired risk per trade Settings and Inputs Risk - risk per trade (as a percentag
Needle
Alexander Pekhterev
Experts
Needle is an adviser who trades on the breakout of support and resistance levels. Trading is pending orders. To support the position, a trailing stop is used. Recommendations Currency pair: EURUSD; Accuracy : 5 signs; Timeframe: M5, M15, M30, H1; Recommended leverage: from 1:100 and above; Minimum deposit: $ 100; Before installing on a live account, test with minimal risk; Brokers with low spreads and low commission. Settings and Input Parameters Risk - Risk per trade (as a percentage of th
Divergent MT4
Alexander Pekhterev
Experts
Divergent Divergent - divergence is the most reliable trading signal in the financial market. Advisor finds classic divergences and enters the market. Backtesting and optimization were carried out on real ticks with a history quality of 99.9%. Basic principles of trading in more detail: The robot monitors the quotes and indicators indicating divergence; For the price variance filter and the MACD indicator, additional filters are built into the robot code; When divergence increases, the robot add
True Pattern
Alexander Pekhterev
Indicators
True Pattern - индикатор автоматически ищет и анализирует фигуры технического анализа на графике такие как Флаг, Вымпел, Клин, Двойная вершина/дно. Отображает фигуру паттерном 1-2-3 и показывает потенциальные цели. Данный индикатор является хорошим помощником для торговли как новичку так и профессионалу.  Помогает анализировать рынок, благодаря данному индикатору проще находить фигуры на графике. Определение момента входа и выхода производится самим трейдером, индикатор в данном вопросе может пр
Easy Orders
Alexander Pekhterev
5 (1)
Utilities
Открытие сделок с нужными вам параметрами занимает считанные секунды. Простая и удобная утилита для создания новых ордеров . С легкостью создавайте рыночные  и отложенные ордера с автоматическими уровнями стоплосс, тейкпрофит. Автоматический расчет размера лота с заданным риском на сделку. Просто переместите уровнь стоплосс и тейкпрофит на графике на нужные ценовые уровни. Внимание!  Если вы хотите протестировать все функции данной утилиты пожалуйста свяжитесь со мной и получите этого советника
Alerts to Telegram
Alexander Pekhterev
5 (15)
Utilities
Alerts to Telegram   The utility sends Alerts of all your indicators or advisers to a telegram channel (group or personal message). Benefits: 1. There is no need to be at the terminal waiting for an alert from your indicator or advisor; 2. Simple setup. Currently works with terminal languages: 1.Russian; 2.English. If it is necessary to add your language please let me know. The utility works together with the AlertToFile indicator (put the indicator in the Indicators folder) Indicator:   Alert
DivergentMT5
Alexander Pekhterev
Experts
Divergent Divergent - дивергенция является самым надежным торговым сигналом на финансовом рынке. Советник находит классические дивергенции и входит в рынок. Версия для Metatrader 4 Divergent MT4 Бэктестирование и оптимизация проводились на реальных тиках с качеством истории 99,9%. Основные принципы торговли подробнее: Робот следит за котировками и индикаторами указывающими на дивергенции; Для фильтра расхождения цены и индикатора MACD в код робота встроены дополнительные фильтры; При усилении ди
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Erdem Bektas
265
Erdem Bektas 2025.06.27 15:33 
 

It works very well. The developer is helpful. I recommend it. Thank you Aleksandr

David Del Rio Colin
340
David Del Rio Colin 2024.02.17 16:30 
 

How i can choose the template to send the screenshot? i have the EA on some template but he is taking the default template instead.....thanks

Trusow
315
Trusow 2022.09.08 18:19 
 

doesn't work!

Murodillo Eshkuvvatov
1647
Murodillo Eshkuvvatov 2022.08.16 18:52 
 

Recommended !! Big thanks

Kyaw Za Yar Lin
451
Kyaw Za Yar Lin 2022.05.12 08:21 
 

Great Tool ever. I hope any update like pending order report.

Almotasim Billah Ahmed Sobhy Mohamed
337
Almotasim Billah Ahmed Sobhy Mohamed 2022.05.05 18:05 
 

Great tool easy to use . In addition to the developer is helpful thanks alot 👍🏼👍🏼

Rene Taborete Repunte
1280
Rene Taborete Repunte 2021.12.04 03:52 
 

The product doing its job 100% .... i personally recommend this to everyone whos looking this kind of apps copying signal from MT4 to Telegram its accurate and very fast realtime. Thanks to the seller

Jeremias Felipe Laurenz
290
Jeremias Felipe Laurenz 2021.10.07 14:32 
 

Very good product and the best service. The developer patiently supported me. His goal was absolutely that I am satisfied and that the product would work for me. I am very grateful for his commitment.

4xtrader2009
536
4xtrader2009 2021.07.31 17:43 
 

Best Telegram EA I have found. Took a bit of searching for my ID and Channel ID for use with the EA and guidance from the developer but its working as described. FAST! customer support

Jazz Singh
30
Jazz Singh 2021.07.06 12:57 
 

Fantastic Telegram copier, easiest by far and perfect translation, also owner is very nice and replies quick if you need any assistance

Aleksandar Ivanovic
158
Aleksandar Ivanovic 2021.06.23 23:30 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Roman Farkas
524
Roman Farkas 2021.06.02 12:26 
 

working perfect, owner answering and solving problems fast

Daniel Proszkurin
465
Daniel Proszkurin 2021.04.25 17:46 
 

I will always appreciate dedicated sellers who actually put a lot of work and effort into their products. Without a doubt one of the best Telegram-to-MT4 signal EA's currently on the market. Highly customizable, simple to use, and fast response time. Purchased the product a few months back and have only been satisfied with it ever since!

tomdub196
107
tomdub196 2021.02.18 07:46 
 

Very easy to use and developer is on telegram and answers almost right away. I asked to add a screenshot to the alert to telegram and it was done within a few hours. VERY happy. Easy to use and setup. Best Telegram to MT4 on mql5.

Pham Dang Mai Tram
710
Pham Dang Mai Tram 2020.12.02 03:13 
 

Very good. If there is more a function to send chart pictures when the alerts of the indicator are excellent.

Aditya Bhatia
836
Aditya Bhatia 2020.11.28 09:17 
 

I think its best product in the market with very low latency between mt4 and telegram....and best part is very customizable...and very responsive author/developer...value for money

lukhanh
40
lukhanh 2020.10.21 21:20 
 

highly recommend for it.

nklinhvss
53
nklinhvss 2020.10.19 08:42 
 

EA is really good and worth the money, the author is very enthusiastic. It has served me a lot in my work. 5 star rating

Gennadii Bochkov
354
Gennadii Bochkov 2020.10.19 08:05 
 

Всем привет ! ! ! Хочу оставить отзыв о преобретённом мной товаре, возможно это поможет кому-либо с выбором если кто ещё сомневается. Ну во первых приобрёл и не пожалел. Программа эта включает в себя более чем просто простой почтальон Печкин, с ней можно делать практически всё и настроить под потребности каждого отдельно, что очень экономит время и деньги. Автор этого произведения отвечает практически сразу и всегда имеет готовое решение под наверно каждого клиента, чем и постоянно дорабатывает своё "детище". Программа очень лёгкая в понимании даже для чайников, не грузит терминал и работает без перебоев и задержек. Если кто ещё сомневается и просто ищет то не теряйте своё время по попусту, а берите пока есть по практически подарочной цене, так как она стоить должна в разы больше чем она стоит сейчас. Всем профитных торгов а автору отдельное огромнейшее спасибо за проделанную работу 🤝 .

sammy296296
39
sammy296296 2020.10.16 13:23 
 

Works very well. Good support from developer.

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