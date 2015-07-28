Breakeven Level
- Indicators
- Alexander Pekhterev
- Version: 3.31
- Updated: 5 August 2021
- Activations: 5
Breakeven Level indicator shows the breakeven level of your buy and sell orders. Useful if you have several open positions.
Apart from demonstrating breakeven level, the indicator displays additional information concerning your trading instrument in the upper right corner (balance, equity, number of buy orders, sum of buy orders, number of sell positions and sum of sell orders).
Breakeven level for sell orders has red color, buy - blue color.
Indicator Parameters
Color of the text on the chart:
- Balance - color of balance
- Equity - color of equity
- Profit - color of profit
- Loss - color of loss
- Other - color of the other parameters (spread, stop level)
- Breakeven Buy - color of the breakeven level for buy orders
- Breakeven Sell - color of the breakeven level for sell orders
очень удобная програмуля, особенно при работе на сеточных счетах / с большим количеством усреднений. Рекомендую!