Breakeven Level indicator shows the breakeven level of your buy and sell orders. Useful if you have several open positions.

Apart from demonstrating breakeven level, the indicator displays additional information concerning your trading instrument in the upper right corner (balance, equity, number of buy orders, sum of buy orders, number of sell positions and sum of sell orders).

Breakeven level for sell orders has red color, buy - blue color.





Indicator Parameters

Color of the text on the chart: