Divergent MT4

Divergent - divergence is the most reliable trading signal in the financial market. Advisor finds classic divergences and enters the market.

Backtesting and optimization were carried out on real ticks with a history quality of 99.9%.

The robot monitors the quotes and indicators indicating divergence;

For the price variance filter and the MACD indicator, additional filters are built into the robot code;

When divergence increases, the robot adds a small amount to the trade;

Stop loss and take profit are set;

If necessary, sets a break-even stop-loss, and then moves according to the rules of a trailing stop.

It is possible to adjust the degree of risk;





Currency pair: EURUSD;

Timeframe: H1;

Recommended leverage: from 1:30;

Minimum deposit: $ 500;





Risk - Risk per trade (as a percentage of the deposit);

- Risk per trade (as a percentage of the deposit); FixLot - A fixed lot size is used if Risk = 0;

- A fixed lot size is used if Risk = 0; Magic - Expert magic number;

- Expert magic number; StopLoss (pips) - Stop Loss;

(pips) - Stop Loss; TakeProfit (pips) - Take Profit;

(pips) - Take Profit; Trailing stop - Trailing stop (if 0, then not used);

- Trailing stop (if 0, then not used); Trailing step - trailing step;

- trailing step; Breakeven - Breakeven;

- Breakeven; Start - time to start trading;

- time to start trading; Finish - End time for trading.

For fans of martingale added the appropriate parameter Martin ))