Divergent MT4
- Experts
-
- Version: 1.4
- Updated: 8 July 2019
- Activations: 5
Divergent
Divergent - divergence is the most reliable trading signal in the financial market. Advisor finds classic divergences and enters the market.
Backtesting and optimization were carried out on real ticks with a history quality of 99.9%.
- The robot monitors the quotes and indicators indicating divergence;
- For the price variance filter and the MACD indicator, additional filters are built into the robot code;
- When divergence increases, the robot adds a small amount to the trade;
- Stop loss and take profit are set;
- If necessary, sets a break-even stop-loss, and then moves according to the rules of a trailing stop.
- It is possible to adjust the degree of risk;
- Currency pair: EURUSD;
- Timeframe: H1;
- Recommended leverage: from 1:30;
- Minimum deposit: $ 500;
Settings and input parameters:
- Risk - Risk per trade (as a percentage of the deposit);
- FixLot - A fixed lot size is used if Risk = 0;
- Magic - Expert magic number;
- StopLoss (pips) - Stop Loss;
- TakeProfit (pips) - Take Profit;
- Trailing stop - Trailing stop (if 0, then not used);
- Trailing step - trailing step;
- Breakeven - Breakeven;
- Start - time to start trading;
- Finish - End time for trading.
For fans of martingale added the appropriate parameter Martin ))