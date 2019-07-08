Divergent MT4

Divergent

Divergent - divergence is the most reliable trading signal in the financial market. Advisor finds classic divergences and enters the market.

Backtesting and optimization were carried out on real ticks with a history quality of 99.9%.

Basic principles of trading in more detail:
  • The robot monitors the quotes and indicators indicating divergence;
  • For the price variance filter and the MACD indicator, additional filters are built into the robot code;
  • When divergence increases, the robot adds a small amount to the trade;
  • Stop loss and take profit are set;
  • If necessary, sets a break-even stop-loss, and then moves according to the rules of a trailing stop.
  • It is possible to adjust the degree of risk;

Recommendations:
  • Currency pair: EURUSD;
  • Timeframe: H1;
  • Recommended leverage: from 1:30;
  • Minimum deposit: $ 500;


Settings and input parameters:
  • Risk - Risk per trade (as a percentage of the deposit);
  • FixLot - A fixed lot size is used if Risk = 0;
  • Magic - Expert magic number;
  • StopLoss (pips) - Stop Loss;
  • TakeProfit (pips) - Take Profit;
  • Trailing stop - Trailing stop (if 0, then not used);
  • Trailing step - trailing step;
  • Breakeven - Breakeven;
  • Start - time to start trading;
  • Finish - End time for trading.

For fans of martingale added the appropriate parameter Martin ))

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BB Return — an Expert Advisor for gold trading (XAUUSD). I previously used this trading idea in manual trading. The core of the strategy is a return of price to the Bollinger Bands range, but not blindly and not on every touch. For the gold market, bands alone are not enough, so the EA uses additional filters that eliminate weak and non-working market situations. Trades are opened only when the return logic is truly justified.   Global   update   on   June   14th   Trading principles — the strat
Gann Gold EA MT4
Elif Kaya
4.75 (4)
Experts
- Final real price is 1000$ - Discount and price is 99$ (Next price is 200$),  Price will be increased after 2 purchases. Live Real Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2384841 Welcome, Gold GANN Expert opens automatically trade with Highly profit, Fixed small Stop loss. - Lifetime update free No Martingale, No Grid, No Scam I am focused on help my clients, not just earn. The Gann Gold EA is High safety by small fix Stop Loss, which sets trades based on good risk to reward ratio(1:3). It is
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MTF Alligator
Alexander Pekhterev
4.75 (8)
Indicators
This is an indicator detecting trend direction. It uses the popular Bill Williams Alligator. It shows market state on all timeframes on one chart. As is well known, traders gain the main profit on the Forex market trading by trend, and losses usually occur when the market is flat. So, in order to gain profit a trader should learn to detect trend market and direction of a current trend in a rapid manner. This indicator has been developed for this purpose. MTF Alligator helps to: Profitably trade
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Alexander Pekhterev
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Indicators
Breakeven Level indicator shows the breakeven level of your buy and sell orders. Useful if you have several open positions. Apart from demonstrating breakeven level, the indicator displays additional information concerning your trading instrument in the upper right corner (balance, equity, number of buy orders, sum of buy orders, number of sell positions and sum of sell orders). Breakeven level for sell orders has red color, buy - blue color. Indicator Parameters Color of the text on the chart:
FibonacciCL
Alexander Pekhterev
Experts
The Expert Advisor implements the Fibonacci level trading. Pending orders (Buy Limit, Sell Limit) are placed at levels ~38.2,~50.0 and ~61.8. The grid of pending orders is built following the trend . Orders are closed by the total take profit or stop loss. Settings and Inputs Risk: Risk - risk (<0.01 - low, >0.01 - high); Levels for placing pending orders: Level1 (0 - don't set) - level 1 (~38.2%) 0 - do not place a pending order Level2 (0 - don't set) - level 2 (~50.0%) 0 - do not place a pend
Fibonacci VCL
Alexander Pekhterev
Experts
The Expert Advisor uses a trading strategy based on Fibonacci levels. On the levels of ~38.2,~50.0 and ~61.8, it sets virtual pending orders (Buy Limit, Sell Limit). A grid of virtual pending orders is built in trend direction. Trend is determined using the ZigZag indicator. Orders are closed at a total virtual take profit or a total virtual stop loss. The EA makes a decision at the opening of a new candlestick, so optimization can be performed using open prices. Settings and Input Parameters R
Complex Fibonacci
Alexander Pekhterev
Indicators
The Complex Fibonacci indicator automatically plots Fibonacci levels on all timeframes. When new extremes appear on the chart, Fibonacci lines are automatically updated in real time. Indicator parameters Period for H1 - specify period for H1; Period for H4 - specify period for H4; Period for D1 - specify period for D1; Period for W1 - specify period for W1; Period for MN - specify period for MN; Lines name - enter the names for the lines here; Lines color - the color of the lines.
BOX Breakout
Alexander Pekhterev
Experts
Box Breakout is an Expert Advisor for level trading. When a flat range is broken, the EA places pending limit buy and sell orders. Recommendations Currency pair: Any Timeframe: M30,H1 Recommended leverage: 1:10 and higher Minimum deposit: $500 for dollar accounts and $50 (5000 Cent) for cent accounts Before using on a real account, check it in the strategy tester and optimize the parameters for your broker Set the desired risk per trade Settings and Inputs Risk - risk per trade (as a percentag
Needle
Alexander Pekhterev
Experts
Needle is an adviser who trades on the breakout of support and resistance levels. Trading is pending orders. To support the position, a trailing stop is used. Recommendations Currency pair: EURUSD; Accuracy : 5 signs; Timeframe: M5, M15, M30, H1; Recommended leverage: from 1:100 and above; Minimum deposit: $ 100; Before installing on a live account, test with minimal risk; Brokers with low spreads and low commission. Settings and Input Parameters Risk - Risk per trade (as a percentage of th
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Alexander Pekhterev
4.82 (34)
Utilities
(MT4 to Telegram) -   Fast and instant publication of your trade in the telegram channel (chat or personal message).  F rom version 1.77 it sends Alerts of any indicators in telegram! !!!Attention!!! If you want to test all the functions of this utility please contact me and get this advisor for 1 month for FREE! TTS   can send the following messages in   all   languages: Opening a new position; Placing a pending order; Pending order activation; SL and TP modification; Pending order price modif
True Pattern
Alexander Pekhterev
Indicators
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Alexander Pekhterev
5 (1)
Utilities
Открытие сделок с нужными вам параметрами занимает считанные секунды. Простая и удобная утилита для создания новых ордеров . С легкостью создавайте рыночные  и отложенные ордера с автоматическими уровнями стоплосс, тейкпрофит. Автоматический расчет размера лота с заданным риском на сделку. Просто переместите уровнь стоплосс и тейкпрофит на графике на нужные ценовые уровни. Внимание!  Если вы хотите протестировать все функции данной утилиты пожалуйста свяжитесь со мной и получите этого советника
Alerts to Telegram
Alexander Pekhterev
5 (15)
Utilities
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DivergentMT5
Alexander Pekhterev
Experts
Divergent Divergent - дивергенция является самым надежным торговым сигналом на финансовом рынке. Советник находит классические дивергенции и входит в рынок. Версия для Metatrader 4 Divergent MT4 Бэктестирование и оптимизация проводились на реальных тиках с качеством истории 99,9%. Основные принципы торговли подробнее: Робот следит за котировками и индикаторами указывающими на дивергенции; Для фильтра расхождения цены и индикатора MACD в код робота встроены дополнительные фильтры; При усилении ди
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