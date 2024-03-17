Extreme Value Sniper MT4

Indicator finds the potential reversal levels by checking value ranges and price cycles.

It shows the overbought and oversold levels using the average range.

Overbought Levels are between 4 and 10

Oversold levels are bewtween -4 and -10

Those levels can be used as a reversal levels.

Other AI and informative math applications of the indicator are Murrey Math, Fibonacci Gann, Volumes and Harmonic Patterns.

Extreme Value Sniper look for some special divergence and convergence patterns to confirm the reversal.

***Unlike other indicators, Extreme Value Sniper DOES NOT REPAINT.

***Extreme Value Sniper can be used with our Cycle Sniper indicator or it can be used as a stand alone indicator.

***It can be used for any timeframe.

***It works for any financial instrument including Gold, Crude Oil,Currencies,Cryptocurrencies,Indices and Stocks.

Inputs to pay attention:

You can watch the video for details in the blog post.

Range period ( number of bars ) to check to identify extreme ( Ovebought/Oversold ) Levels

Sell Extreme Level: Indicator will look for sell signal when the value is above /equal to input level

Buy Extreme Level: Indicator will look for buy signal when the value is below /equal to input level

Close Price or Hi-Low: Price levels on the current bar to check signal

Show Chart Lines: If enable you can see the divergence lines on the chart

Show Indicator Lines: If enable you can see the divergence lines on the indicator's sub window

No of bars for signal: X bars to look for potential reversal pattern. If you make it bigger , indicator will look for a bigger number of bars to find reversal patterns.

Candle for confirmation arrow: Default is 1. If you make it bigger, you can reduce the false signals but you receive late confirmation.





Important Note for Strategy Tester: To get better backtest results, use it on "every tick" mode







Please contact us after your purchase if you need further assistance.

If you contact us after your purchase, I will send you two set files that are seen in the videos.