Trading Strategies with Extreme Value Sniper Indicator





I have tried to explain different trading strategies by using Cycle Sniper indicator and combining it with other indicators to complete the system.

Now we have a new indicator with strong calculation features.

Extreme Value Sniper indicator ( EVS ) does not REPAINT.





***Unlike other indicators, Extreme Value Sniper DOES NOT REPAINT.

***Extreme Value Sniper can be used with our Cycle Sniper indicator or it can be used as a stand alone indicator.

***It works for any financial instrument including Gold, Crude Oil,Currencies,Cryptocurrencies,Indices and Stocks. ***It can be used for any timeframe. ***User friendly settings Main Inputs are explained in the product's description: Extreme Reversal Sniper MT4 : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/114426 Extreme Reversal Sniper MT5 : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/114550





1. Main Features and Settings of EVS are shown in the below mentioned video.





2. Simple Tricks

Altough EVS indicator sends very accurate signals, we can increase the accuracy by using simple tricks.









3. Important tip to recude the number of false signals:

do not trade during the low liquidity/volume periods.

( ie: Asia Session and Pre-London Markets)

Do not trade before the important data releases such as rate decision, inflation report etc. Data may cause a volatility.

If the data comes with the same direction of the signal, you may comfortably trade with bigger lot sizes.

4. How I trade the reversals... Strong strategy





I will share some videos about how to combine it and create the strongest strategies.

Important Note for Strategy Tester: To get better backtest results, use it on "every tick" mode





If you contact me after your purchase I will send the set files that are seen in the videos.







