Extreme Value Sniper MT4

Extreme Value Sniper is a detrended price indicator 

Indicator finds the potential reversal levels by checking value ranges and price cycles.

MT5 Version of the product : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/114550


It shows the overbought and oversold levels using the average range.

Overbought Levels are between 4 and 10

Oversold levels are bewtween -4 and -10

Those levels can be used as a reversal levels.

Extreme Value Sniper look for some special divergence and convergence patterns to confirm the reversal. 

Other AI and informative math applications of the indicator are Murrey Math, Fibonacci Gann, Volumes and Harmonic Patterns.


***Unlike other indicators, Extreme Value Sniper DOES NOT REPAINT.

***Extreme Value Sniper can be used with our Cycle Sniper indicator or it can be used as a stand alone indicator.

***It works for any financial instrument including Gold, Crude Oil,Currencies,Cryptocurrencies,Indices and Stocks.

***It can be used for any timeframe.

***User friendly settings 


Please follow this blogpost for the details and tricks for different strategies:

https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/756721


Inputs to pay attention:

  • Magic Number: To look for different periods for the signals, you can apply indicator several times onto the chart. In this case you need to change the magic number.

         You can watch the video for details in the blog post.

  • Range Period Bars:  Range period ( number of bars ) to check to identify extreme ( Ovebought/Oversold ) Levels
  • Signal Settings
          Sell Extreme Level: Indicator will look for sell signal  when the value is above /equal to input level

          Buy Extreme Level: Indicator will look for buy signal  when the value is below /equal to input level 

          Close Price or Hi-Low: Price levels on the current bar to check signal

          Show Chart Lines: If enable you can see the divergence lines on the chart

          Show Indicator Lines: If enable you can see the divergence lines on the indicator's sub window

          No of bars for signal:  X bars to look for potential reversal pattern. If you make it bigger , indicator will look for a bigger number of bars to find reversal patterns.

          Candle for confirmation arrow: Default is 1. If you make it bigger, you can reduce the false signals but you receive late confirmation.


Important Note for Strategy Tester: To get better backtest results, use it on "every tick" mode


Please contact us after your purchase if you need further assistance.

If you contact us after your purchase, I will send you two set files that are seen in the videos.




