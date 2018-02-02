The objective of the Crypto-Box Indicator is to determine the most efficient entry in trends. . It works for all purposes, standing out in the main cryptocurrencies: BitCoin, LiteCoin, Ethereum and Emercoin. And in Currencies: EURUSD, USDJPY и GBPUSD.

The indicator is designed to find the best conditions for financial instruments. Detects acceleration patterns in prices in areas of supports and resistances. The development team is constantly improving the functionality of the Indicator and we thank the users for the ideas they provide us for the improvement of the tool.





Advantages of the Indicator

It is not repainted. It works in all financial instruments. It can be used on M5, M15, M30, H1, H4, D1. It's easy to use.





Indicator Parameters

AlertEmail = true/flase - activated / deactivated email text sending option. AlertVisual = true/flase - activated / deactivated display text message in terminal. AlertNotification = true/flase - activated / deactivated notification option for mobile platform.





How to use the indicator