Market Shift and FVG MT5

Market Structure Shift with FVG Indicator for MT5

This MT5 indicator from the apexfintech.net suite identifies market structure shifts and fair value gaps (FVGs) to provide traders with potential trading opportunities. It alerts users on these events via mobile notifications, enabling them to react quickly to changing market conditions.

Key Features:

Market Structure Shift Detection: Identifies bullish and bearish market structure shifts based on swing high/low breaks and significant candle body size relative to the average. Visualized with up/down arrows on the chart.

Identifies bullish and bearish market structure shifts based on swing high/low breaks and significant candle body size relative to the average. Visualized with up/down arrows on the chart. Fair Value Gap (FVG) Identification: Detects bullish and bearish FVGs based on the price action of the last three candles. FVGs are highlighted with colored rectangles on the chart.

Detects bullish and bearish FVGs based on the price action of the last three candles. FVGs are highlighted with colored rectangles on the chart. Mobile Notifications: Receive real-time mobile notifications for both market structure shifts and FVG formations, ensuring you don't miss potential trading setups.

Receive real-time mobile notifications for both market structure shifts and FVG formations, ensuring you don't miss potential trading setups. Terminal Notifications: Receive real-time terminal notifications for both market structure shifts and FVG formations.

Receive real-time terminal notifications for both market structure shifts and FVG formations. Customizable Parameters: Lookback Period: Adjust the lookback period for swing high/low calculations to fine-tune the indicator's sensitivity to market changes. Displacement Factor: Control the minimum required candle body size for a valid market structure shift signal, relative to the average body size. Minimum FVG Size: Set the minimum size (in points) for an FVG to be considered significant. This is a crucial parameter that depends on the asset and your broker's pricing. Candle Body Size: Define a minimum candle body size (in points) for a valid market structure shift. This parameter, like MinFVGSize , is highly dependent on the asset and your broker. Bottom Arrow Line: Adjusts the vertical placement of the market shift lines relative to the arrow.

Broker and Asset Dependent: The indicator's parameters, especially Minimum FVG Size and Candle Body Size and Bottom Arrow Line are highly dependent on the specific trading instrument and your broker's pricing model (e.g., the number of floating points/digits). It is crucial to optimize these settings for each asset you trade and the specific broker you use. The default settings are a good starting point for EURUS MT5

The indicator's parameters, especially and and are highly dependent on the specific trading instrument and your broker's pricing model (e.g., the number of floating points/digits). The default settings are a good starting point for EURUS MT5 Visualizations: Clear visual cues on the chart, including arrows for market shifts and rectangles for FVGs, make it easy to identify potential trading opportunities.

How it Works:

The indicator calculates swing highs and lows over a defined lookback period. It then monitors for breaks of these swing levels accompanied by a candle body size that exceeds a multiple (Displacement Factor) of the average candle body size. This signals a potential market structure shift. Simultaneously, it analyzes the last three candles to identify FVGs, which represent areas where price has moved quickly, leaving behind an imbalance that may be filled later.

Mobile Alerts: When a market structure shift or FVG is detected, the indicator sends a mobile notification to your MT4 app, alerting you to the potential trading opportunity.

Important Considerations:

Optimization: Due to the broker and asset dependency, thorough testing and optimization of the input parameters are essential. Find the settings that work best for your chosen instrument and broker.

Due to the broker and asset dependency, Find the settings that work best for your chosen instrument and broker. No Repainting: The indicator does not repaint. The signals are generated after the candle closes.

The indicator does not repaint. The signals are generated after the candle closes. Supplementary Tool: This indicator is a tool to assist in your trading analysis. It should not be used in isolation but rather in conjunction with other technical analysis methods and your own judgment.

Disclaimer: Trading involves risk, and past performance is not indicative of future results. This indicator is for educational purposes only and should not be considered financial advice. Use it at your own discretion.



