SFT Fibonacci Levels

The indicator shows the Fibonaccia golden ratio levels and the price balance line

Has three different sensitivity options

Allows you to visually navigate what state the market is in and where trend reversals are possible

Works on all timeframes, on any currency pairs, metals and cryptocurrencies

Can be used when working with binary options

Distinctive features

Based on the golden Fibonacci value;

Determines the balance line of price equilibrium

Has three different sensitivity settings;

Simple and clear setup;

Works on all timeframes and all symbols;

Suitable for trading currencies, metals, options and cryptocurrencies (Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ethereum, etc.);

Suitable for manual trading and for developing advisors;

Can be used in conjunction with other indicators for more accurate entries and additional confirmation of signals.

Indicator settings





Calculation method - sensitivity selection

- sensitivity selection Balance Line Color - balance line color

- balance line color Sup 1 Line Color - color 1 support line

- color 1 support line Sup 2 Line Color - color 2 lines support

- color 2 lines support Sup 3 Line Color - color 3 lines support

- color 3 lines support Res 1 Line Color - color of 1 resistance line

- color of 1 resistance line Res 2 Line Color - color 2 lines resistance

- color 2 lines resistance Res 3 Line Color - color 3 lines resistance

Recommendations for trading on the rebound

The direction of the trade must correspond to the direction of the trend

When the price approaches support levels, open Buy or Call (for options)

(for options) When the price approaches resistance levels, open Sell or Put (for options)

(for options) Exit the transaction when it touches the opposite level or according to the established SL and TP.

When using SL and TP, it is advisable to set SL at the price balance level, TP = 1..2 SL or at one of the levels of the opposite color.

