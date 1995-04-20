SFT Fibonacci Levels

The indicator shows the Fibonaccia golden ratio levels and the price balance line

Has three different sensitivity options

Allows you to visually navigate what state the market is in and where trend reversals are possible

Works on all timeframes, on any currency pairs, metals and cryptocurrencies

Can be used when working with binary options

Distinctive features

  • Based on the golden Fibonacci value;
  • Determines the balance line of price equilibrium
  • Has three different sensitivity settings;
  • Simple and clear setup;
  • Works on all timeframes and all symbols;
  • Suitable for trading currencies, metals, options and cryptocurrencies (Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ethereum, etc.);
  • Suitable for manual trading and for developing advisors;

Can be used in conjunction with other indicators for more accurate entries and additional confirmation of signals.

Indicator settings

  • Calculation method - sensitivity selection
  • Balance Line Color - balance line color
  • Sup 1 Line Color - color 1 support line
  • Sup 2 Line Color - color 2 lines support
  • Sup 3 Line Color - color 3 lines support
  • Res 1 Line Color - color of 1 resistance line
  • Res 2 Line Color - color 2 lines   resistance
  • Res 3 Line Color - color 3 lines   resistance

Recommendations for trading on the rebound

  • The direction of the trade must correspond to the direction of the trend
  • When the price approaches support levels, open   Buy or Call   (for options)
  • When the price approaches resistance levels, open   Sell or Put   (for options)
  • Exit the transaction when it touches the opposite level or according to the established SL and TP.
  • When using SL and TP, it is advisable to set SL at the price balance level, TP = 1..2 SL or at one of the levels of the opposite color.

Proven to work well with indicators   SFT Smart Arrows and SFT Stable Swing


We wish you stable and profitable trading!

Thank you for using our software.

If you liked it, then do a good deed and share the link with your friends.

In order not to miss the release of new useful programs for trading, add yourself as a friend: SURE FOREX TRADING


MyHistoryDraw
Mohamed Hamed
Utilitaires
This EA will make all the history trades appear on the chart,,  will make it easy to track each trade in history  separately , it will show each trade open price + time and closing price + time  simply download the EA to your MT4 platform, then apply it on any chart that belongs to any trades in mt4 history,  for example, if you have traded on GBPUSD in the history, open GBPUSD chart and apply the EA on it, it will automatically print all info on the chart about the trades ,, EA works per
FREE
Follow Line MT4
Thiago Pereira Pinho
Indicateurs
Stop chasing the market. The Follow Line Indicator provides clear, high-probability signals right on your chart. This advanced tool features a Dynamic Trend Line that instantly adapts to market structure. It’s your immediate visual reference: Blue means you're in an uptrend, and Red signals a downtrend. The core function tracks price extremes and volatility to define the true trend strength. The best part is the automatic signal generation: Buy Arrow: Appears when the trend line flips from Re
ForexFlipAlert
Adriano De Mello Moura
Indicateurs
FOREX FLIP ALERT   - Show where the price will reverse with more than 95% probability. This information will help every trader to effectively open trades. The indicator on the chart draws arrows in which place and in which direction the price will reverse. The indicator   does not redraw  its arrows and shows price reversals for medium and long distances. This means that after the arrow appears, the price will go in the indicated direction for many points. Benefits of the indicator: Gives sign
Urgently
Tatiana Savkevych
Indicateurs
The Urgently indicator is designed to quickly determine the situation in the market, reflect the state of the market and signal profitable levels for opening trades. Market conditions change quickly enough, requiring constant calibration of trading strategies. Recommended for use in conjunction with any of the oscillators. The Urgently forex market trend indicator shows the trend direction and entry points. It smooths out price fluctuations when generating a signal by averaging the data and the
KopirFIFO copy netto trades for MT4
Vasilii Dedlovskikh
Utilitaires
КopirFIFO — копировщик нетто-позиций для терминалов МТ4. Копировщик копирует на счет-клиент чистую нетто-позицию со счёта-сервера по правилу FIFO, то есть всегда первой закрывается та сделка, которая была открыта раньше всего. При копировании так же полностью исключается хеджирование позиций. Если на счёте-сервере открываются хеджирующие сделки, то на счете-клиенте происходит закрытие позиций на величину хеджа. Данный копир идеально подходит для копирования вашей не нетто-торговли на сервисы то
FREE
Best Time
Aleksandr Nadein
Experts
Советник выставляет ордера по времени,для его существует 2 настройки (М,М2).При убыточных сделках срабатывает локирование ордеров,что помогает существенно сократить просадку.Советник адаптирован для работы с малыми депозитами(от 1$ ,если это позволено брокером).Он так же будет интересен ,тем трейдерам которые зарабатывают не только на сделках,но и за счет ребейтов,так как совершает большое количество сделок(в среднем  около 50 в день.  Slippage   = 3;           //  Slippage  Lot        = 0.1;   
SMC Venom Model BPR
Ivan Butko
Indicateurs
L'indicateur SMC Venom Model BPR est un outil professionnel pour les traders travaillant dans le concept Smart Money (SMC). Il identifie automatiquement deux modèles clés sur le graphique des prix: FVG   (Fair Value Gap) est une combinaison de trois bougies, dans laquelle il y a un écart entre la première et la troisième bougie. Forme une zone entre les niveaux où il n'y a pas de support de volume, ce qui conduit souvent à une correction des prix. BPR   (Balanced Price Range) est une combinaiso
Take a Break Indicator
Eric Emmrich
4.83 (6)
Indicateurs
Please check the " What's new " tab regularly for a complete and up-to-date list of all improvements + parameters. FREE indicator for my trading utility Take a Break . This indicator allows you to manage multiple other EAs with just one Take a Break EA instance. Simply specify the corresponding Chart Group in the indicator(s) and Take a Break EA settings and you are good to go.  Setup examples (Indicator + EA) As a prerequisite, add the URL https://trading.custom-solutions.it to the list of al
FREE
Trendsurfer Trailing Stop Manager
Christian Becker
Utilitaires
Automate your Trendsurfer trailing stop management - day and night With this Expert Advisor for Metatrader 4 you save time, avoid mistakes and trade more relaxed - specially developed for the Trendsurfer trading system. Always the right stop loss Fully automatic Simple to use Saves you time How it works 1. download the Expert Advisor and install it in Metatrader 4 (I will give you instructions on how to do this) 2. define your stop-loss rule 3. run your computer or VPS - the Expert Advisor
Gold Titan King Scalper
Dodong Christian Arnon
Indicateurs
Indicator Description GOLD TITAN KING SIGNAL INDICATOR High-Precision Gold Scalping Buy/Sell Signals – Manual Trading Assistant Overview The Gold Titan King Signal Indicator is a manual trading assistant tool designed for high-frequency scalping on Gold (XAUUSD) and other major pairs. It generates clear BUY/SELL signals with precise entry levels, along with adjustable Stop Loss and Take Profit levels displayed directly on the chart. ️ This tool is NOT an EA. It does not execute trades
FORCES VARIATION
Nacer Kessir
5 (2)
Indicateurs
The most important thing in my system of forces, is the variation and changing of these forces. It is the key to the whole system, and from this point, my second indicator called FORCES-VARIATION appeares important. The indicator is represented in a separate window in the form of the green histogram and the red curve . The parameter NPIuPeriod represents the number of bars on which we calculate the variation of buyers forces. The parameter NPIdPeriod represents the number of bars on which we cal
Quick Navigator
Dhananjayan V
Utilitaires
The Chart Navigator is a powerful and user-friendly indicator designed to enhance your chart navigation experience in the MetaTrader platform. With its advanced features and intuitive interface, it enables traders to effortlessly explore multiple timeframes, switch between symbols, and efficiently analyze price movements. Key Features: Timeframe Navigation: Seamlessly switch between different timeframes with just a single click. The Chart Navigator provides a graphical object that allows you to
FREE
DracoAI
Hua Manh Hung
Experts
DracoAI is a revolutionary automated forex trading robot based on neural network.  Loss coverage is our premium exclusive feature. DracoAI IS: THE BEST MONEY MAKING SERVICE & STABLE PASSIVE INCOME PROFIT, EVEN IF YOU DO NOT PARTICIPATE IN BIDDING FINANCIAL INDEPENDENCE AND STABILITY DracoAI IS SAFE, BECAUSE: WE GUARANTEE THE SAFETY OF YOUR FUNDS NEGATIVE RESULTS OF TRADING ARE COVERED BY OUR RESERVE FUND 100% CONFIDENTIALITY Monitoring  - most popular signal at MQL5 :  https://www.mql5.com/en/s
Top and bottom tracker
Maicon Pinheiro Dos Santos
Indicateurs
One of the advantages of the Arrow Tracker indicator is its vivid visual representation: Histogram Display:   Situated beneath the main price chart, the indicator showcases a histogram. This allows for easy identification of market trends. Color-Coded Bars:   Uptrends are demarcated with blue bars, whereas downtrends are depicted with pink bars. This differentiation assists traders in swiftly gauging the market’s directional momentum. Signalling Peaks and Bottoms:   The histogram employs yellow
Adjustable Fractals mr
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicateurs
"Adjustable Fractals" - est une version avancée de l'indicateur fractal, un outil de trading très utile ! - Comme nous le savons, l'indicateur fractal standard mt4 n'a aucun paramètre - c'est très gênant pour les traders. - Les fractales ajustables ont résolu ce problème - il dispose de tous les paramètres nécessaires : - Période réglable de l'indicateur (valeurs recommandées - supérieures à 7). - Distance réglable par rapport aux hauts/bas du prix. - Conception réglable des flèches fractales.
TSim
Sergey Kruglov
Utilitaires
Утилита  TSim   позволяет симулировать ручную торговлю в Тестере Стратегий MetaTrader 4. В панеле можно устанавливать размеры лота, тейпрофита и стоплосса. Панель имеет кнопки Sell   и Buy для выставления рыночных ордеров, а также кнопки CloseSell, CloseBuy и CloseAll для быстрого закрытия ордеров. Под панелью отображается список открытых ордеров. Внимание. Панель работает только в Визуальном режиме Тестера Стратегий MetaTrader 4.
FREE
Reversal Monster Mini
Abdulfattah Yahya Mohammed Alhazmi
Experts
The Most advanced and comprehensive EA to trade Trend Reversals/Pullbacks It is a very profitable EA, to trade trends breakout, and manage trades, takeprofit, stoploss, move to breakeven, and trailing stop. The   “Reversal Monster EA”   trades Reversal/Pullbacks when the current price of the pair pullback to a predefined horizontal level or trendline on the currency chart. The opening of the position can be immediate after pullback to the drawn trendline or after closing the candle below/above
FREE
Forex Beast Indicator
Elias Mtwenge
Indicateurs
EARLY REMINDER: The Starting price is 65 price will rise soon up to 365$ and then 750$ after first 10 copies of sales. Grab this offer now! Introduction Hello, traders! Welcome to the demonstration of the Forex Beast Indicator , a comprehensive tool designed to assist aspiring traders in navigating the complexities of the forex market. This indicator incorporates seven essential components to provide a well-rounded trading experience: Moving Averages Colored Zones Support and Resistance Levels
Binary Option Signal
Yaroslav Varankin
Indicateurs
Indicator for binary options arrow is easy to use and does not require configuration works on all currency pairs, cryptocurrencies buy signal blue up arrow sell signal red down arrow tips do not trade during news and 15-30 minutes before their release, as the market is too volatile and there is a lot of noise it is worth entering trades one or two candles from the current period (recommended for 1 candle) timeframe up to m 15 recommended money management fixed lot or fixed percentage of the depo
Auto Fibo Pro m
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicateurs
"Auto FIBO Pro" Crypto_Forex indicator - est un excellent outil auxiliaire dans le trading ! - L'indicateur calcule et place automatiquement sur le graphique les niveaux de Fibo et les lignes de tendance locales (couleur rouge). - Les niveaux de Fibonacci indiquent les zones clés où le prix peut s'inverser. - Les niveaux les plus importants sont 23,6 %, 38,2 %, 50 % et 61,8 %. - Vous pouvez l'utiliser pour le scalping inversé ou pour le trading en grille de zones. - Il existe également de nomb
Harvest GOLD
Sayan Vandenhout
Experts
Harvest GOLD USES THE TREND WAVE INDICATOR AND IT CAN IDENTIFY THE BEGINNING AND THE END OF A NEW WAVE TREND MOVEMENT. AS AN OSCILLATOR, THE INDICATOR IDENTIFIES THE OVERBOUGHT AND OVERSOLD ZONES. IT WORKS GREAT TO CATCH THE SHORT TERM PRICE REVERSALS AND USES A MARTINGALE STRATEGY TO CLOSE ALL TRADES IN PROFIT. USE DEFAULT SETTINGS ON H1 OR HIGHER TIME FRAME ON ANY PAIR FOR MORE ACCURATE TRADES WHY THIS EA : Smart entries calculated by 3 great strategies The EA can be run on even a $30000
Indicador Taurus All4
Fabio Oliveira Magalhaes
Indicateurs
Taurus All4 Taurus All4 is a high-performance indicator, it will tell you the strength of the trend, and you will be able to observe the strength of the candle. Our indicator has more than 4 trend confirmations. It is very simple and easy to use. Confirmation Modes Candle Trend Confirmations: When the candle switches to light green the trend is high. When the candle switches to light red the trend is reverting down. When the candle changes to dark red the trend is low. Trendline Trend Confirm
Don Hits
Nestor Alejandro Chiariello
Experts
Je vous apporte Don frappe un expert en trading agressif, c'est un système multidirectionnel, il couvre tous les temps et toutes les devises, avec un contrôle Drawdown ce système utilise une de mes logiques Martingale avec un suivi de ce qui se passe dans un temps inférieur et dans un temps plus long, il sera également décidé s'il faut intervenir dans le Drawdown, je sais que beaucoup n'aiment pas le martin ou système Edge car ils sont habitués à graver des comptes, mais croyez-moi, mes système
