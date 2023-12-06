SFT Smart Arrows

Arrow signal indicator for scalping

Has three sensitivity levels

Quickly detects changes in price direction and provides signals to open positions

Equipped with built-in audio and visual alerts about trend changes.

Can send notifications to a smartphone or email.

Works on all timeframes, all currency pairs, metals, indices and cryptocurrencies.

Can be used when working with binary options.


Distinctive features

  • Does not redraw;
  • Three sensitivity options;
  • Three types of alerts;
  • Simple and clear setup;
  • Works on all timeframes and all trading instruments;
  • Suitable for trading currencies, indices, metals, options and cryptocurrencies (Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ethereum, etc.);
  • Suitable for manual trading and for use in creating trading robots (advisers);

Can be used as a stand-alone trading system, as well as in conjunction with other indicators.

Indicator settings

  • Sensitivity - sensitivity High, Medium, Low;
  • Alert Message - display a message and sound confirmation of the signal;
  • Alert Email - sends signals by email, instructions for setting up the terminal here ;
  • Alert Mobile - sends to the phone via an installed mobile terminal, setup instructions here ;

    Trading Recommendations

    • When the red arrow appears, open Sell or Put (for options)
    • When the blue arrow appears   open Buy or Call (for options)
    • The direction of the trade should correspond to the direction of the trend on a higher time frame.
    • Exit a transaction based on a reverse signal or established SL and TP.
    • When using SL and TP, it is advisable to set SL behind the arrow or at the nearest extremum, TP = 1..2 * SL.
    • Proven to be used together with   SFT Stable Swing and SFT Fibo Smart Pivot indicators


    We wish you stable and profitable trading and Thank you for using our software!

    If you liked it, then do a good deed - share the link with your friends.

    And in order not to miss the releases of new useful programs for trading - add yourself as a friend: SURE FOREX TRADING


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    Indicators
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