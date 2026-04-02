StockTrader

Stock Trader 1.2 is a lightweight, minimalist, and highly adaptable expert advisor for MetaTrader 5.

Originally designed for trading synthetic stocks (such as Netflix, Tesla, and similar instruments), the latest update significantly expands its capabilities. The robot now delivers strong performance not only on synthetic stocks but also on Forex pairs, metals, indices, and many other financial instruments.

Thanks to its flexible design, Stock Trader works effectively across almost all timeframes—from M5 up to H4 and beyond. This makes it an excellent addition to any diversified trading portfolio.

Key Features:

Minimalist strategy focused on consistent, steady profits

Dynamic exit rules based on ATR coefficients (Take Profit, Stop Loss, Trailing Stop, and Breakeven)

Supports Buy & Sell , Buy only , or Sell only modes

, , or modes Fully customizable risk management with fixed lot size

Works on any account type

Because the EA is designed to generate modest but reliable profits, we recommend using a lower risk per trade (smaller lot size), especially when running it as part of a larger portfolio alongside other systems.

Important Recommendations:

Thorough testing is essential. Use the MT5 Strategy Tester to evaluate the robot across different symbols and timeframes. We suggest first organizing your market watch into symbol groups (Forex, indices, metals, stocks, etc.) and then running tests on selected timeframes to identify the most promising instruments for your trading style and account.

Use the MT5 Strategy Tester to evaluate the robot across different symbols and timeframes. We suggest first organizing your market watch into symbol groups (Forex, indices, metals, stocks, etc.) and then running tests on selected timeframes to identify the most promising instruments for your trading style and account. When running the robot on multiple charts simultaneously, assign a unique magic number (unique order ID) to each instance.

(unique order ID) to each instance. For stable 24/7 operation, we strongly recommend using a VPS.

Stock Trader can be used as a standalone system, but it truly shines as part of a diversified portfolio. Always start with extensive backtesting and forward testing on a demo account before going live.

Platform: MetaTrader 5 (MT5)

MetaTrader 5 (MT5) Account type: Any

Note: Keep in mind that "Stock Trader" should be thoroughly tested on a demo account before any live use.

If you purchase now, you will automatically receive all future upgrades and new versions of the robot at no extra cost.

WARNING: All my products are sold exclusively through the official MQL5 website. If you see this EA offered anywhere else, it is likely a scam.