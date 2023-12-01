Gold Daily Breakouts EA is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading Gold and volatile Forex pair.
The EA does not use any risky trading style (No Grid - No Martingale), it use simple trading strategy based on Breakouts of Daily Support and Resistance levels.
Each trade has a TP and SL from the Trade open, and the EA will use a trailing SL to minimize risk and maximize profits if price starts moving in the right direction.
Gold Daily Breakouts has 7 different strategies already build in, that work seamlessly together.
Setting EA:
- Recommended pair: XAUUSD/GOLD
- Timeframe: Daily
- Minimum balance: 100$
Simply open a Gold chart on Daily Timeframe, drag the EA to the chart, and settings the lotsize.
- Safe settings: For low balance accounts (100$ ~ 500$), using only strategy 2,4 and 7 as they have the lowest drawdowns.
- Risk settings: using the "Risk per Trade" and starting with 1% risk per trade. If you can accept the risk, you can always increase the risk.
- Recommend ECN broker with LOW SPREAD: IC Market , Exness, NordFX , FXPRIMUS , Alpari , FXTM
I recently discovered this EA on the MQL5 community, and I must say, it has exceeded my expectations. From installation to execution, everything has been seamless. The EA's performance is truly impressive, delivering consistent results and maximizing profits. Furthermore, the developer's support is commendable. Any queries or concerns I had were promptly addressed, demonstrating a commitment to customer satisfaction and continuous improvement. In conclusion, I highly recommend this EA to traders looking for a reliable and efficient solution to automate their trading strategies.