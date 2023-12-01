Gold Daily Breakouts EA is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading Gold and volatile Forex pair.

The EA does not use any risky trading style (No Grid - No Martingale), it use simple trading strategy based on Breakouts of Daily Support and Resistance levels.

Each trade has a TP and SL from the Trade open, and the EA will use a trailing SL to minimize risk and maximize profits if price starts moving in the right direction.

Gold Daily Breakouts has 7 different strategies already build in, that work seamlessly together.





Setting EA:

- Recommended pair: XAUUSD/GOLD

- Timeframe: Daily

- Minimum balance: 100$





Simply open a Gold chart on Daily Timeframe, drag the EA to the chart, and settings the lotsize.

- Safe settings: For low balance accounts (100$ ~ 500$), using only strategy 2,4 and 7 as they have the lowest drawdowns.

- Risk settings: using the "Risk per Trade" and starting with 1% risk per trade. If you can accept the risk, you can always increase the risk.





- Recommend ECN broker with LOW SPREAD: IC Market , Exness, NordFX , FXPRIMUS , Alpari , FXTM