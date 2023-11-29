How to trade with a scalping indicator: blue arrow - buy, red arrow - sell. Everything is very simple. The strategy works on all currency pairs. Recommended timeframes: M5, M15, H1, H4. No other indicators are needed for trading. The entire trading strategy is built exclusively on one trading indicator "Click Scalper". This is the latest development of scalping indicators for Metatrader4. Simply place the indicator on the chart of the currency pair and then follow the arrow directions. If a red arrow appears on the chart, you need to open a sell trade. We set the take profit to the minimum because we are scalping. If a blue arrow appears, open a buy deal. We also set the minimum take profit. Stop loss is always triggered in the opposite direction. If the transaction is to buy, then we will have a Stop Loss signal in the opposite direction (red arrow). If a sell trade is open, then you need to close it when the blue arrow appears. The strategy is as simple and understandable as possible even for beginners in trading. We recommend a minimum balance for trading of $100. Each trading operation should be between 2 and 5% of the balance.





How to start trading?

download from www.mql5.com the indicator will be automatically installed on your Metatrader4 install the indicator on the chart of any currency pair you want to trade select one of the recommended timeframes follow the indicator instructions. When the red arrow appears on the chart, immediately open a sell trade. When the blue arrow appears on the chart, immediately open a buy trade. Set your Take Profit to the minimum level, because we are scalping. The goal here is to quickly get results, even if they are small. Stop Loss is a signal in the opposite direction. Always choose the lot size so that you trade no more than 2-5% of the balance in one transaction.





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