Parabolic SAR all MT5 Time Frames by your choice

This indicator is based on the classical indicator Parabolic SAR and will be helpful for those who love and know how to use not a visual but digital representation of the indicator. All MT5 TimeFrames PSAR indicator shows values from each time frames:

M1, M2, M3, M4, M5, M6, M10, M12, M15, M20, M30, H1, H2, H3, H4, H6, H8, H12, D1, W1, AND MN1.

You will be able to change the main input parameters for each PSAR for every TF and you will have a choice what TFs you want to see.





Example for M1

TF_M1 = true;

pStep1 = 0.02;

pMax1 = 0.2;





Input parameter:

aColor = clrAqua; - Color for TFs labels

gColor = clrGreen; - Color for "/\"

rColor = clrRed; - Color for "\/"





Note