All MT5 TimeFrames PSAR
- Indicators
- Leonid Basis
- Version: 4.9
- Updated: 23 May 2020
- Activations: 5
This indicator is based on the classical indicator Parabolic SAR and will be helpful for those who love and know how to use not a visual but digital representation of the indicator. All MT5 TimeFrames PSAR indicator shows values from each time frames:
- M1, M2, M3, M4, M5, M6, M10, M12, M15, M20, M30, H1, H2, H3, H4, H6, H8, H12, D1, W1, AND MN1.
You will be able to change the main input parameters for each CCI for every TF.
Example for M1
- sTF1___ = "M1";
- pStep1 = 0.02;
- pMax1 = 0.2;
Input parameter:
- aColor = clrAqua; - Color for TFs labels
Note
- When you change currency pair for the opened chart you have to wait couple second (Next Tick) for recalculation.
- Before using this indicator you have to open all charts (all TFs) for the current currency pairs.