AI Neural Gold Pro Dynamic
- Experts
- Jaroslaw Jozwiak
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
🧠 AI Neural Gold Pro Dynamic - A Trading System for XAUUSD
This Expert Advisor is designed for automated trading on the XAUUSD instrument. It employs a systematic approach that utilizes a multi-layer analysis system to identify potential trading opportunities.
🚀 System Overview
The EA's operational logic is based on several concurrent analysis layers:
-
Momentum Analysis Layer: Processes various technical indicators to assess trend strength and momentum across multiple timeframes.
-
Volatility Mapping Layer: Analyzes market volatility to classify market conditions and adjust parameters accordingly.
-
Adaptive Filtering Layer: Applies filters based on trading sessions and market liquidity to validate signals.
🎯 Trading Logic
The EA monitors the market for conditions corresponding to several predefined strategy types:
-
Trend-Based Logic: Aims to identify and follow sustained directional price movements.
-
Breakout Logic: Seeks to detect potential breakouts from defined price levels or ranges.
-
Expansion Logic: Attempts to capitalize on periods of increasing market volatility.
The system is designed to combine signals from these logics and its analysis layers before making a trading decision.
🛡️ Risk Management Features
The EA includes a comprehensive set of configurable risk management tools:
-
Volatility-Adjusted Stops: Stop Loss and Take Profit levels can dynamically adapt to current market volatility.
-
Position Management:
-
Trailing Stop: Can move the stop-loss level to protect profits as a trade progresses.
-
Breakeven Function: Can adjust the stop-loss to the entry point after a specified profit level is reached.
-
-
Automatic Position Sizing: Calculates trade volume based on a predefined percentage of your account balance.
-
Account Protection Filters:
-
Daily/Overall Drawdown Limits: Can halt trading if losses exceed a set threshold.
-
Position Limits: Configurable limits on the number of concurrent trades.
-
Trading Hours Filter: Allows restriction of trading to specific time windows.
-
⚙️ Technical Specifications
-
Instrument: Designed for XAUUSD.
-
Timeframe: Can operate on any timeframe.
-
Indicators: Utilizes a set of standard technical indicators for its analysis (e.g., ATR, Moving Averages, RSI).
-
Risk Parameters: All key risk settings (risk per trade, stop levels, etc.) are fully customizable within the EA's input parameters.
📊 On-Chart Dashboard
For monitoring and control, the EA provides a visual dashboard on the chart, displaying key information such as:
-
Current trading status and detected market condition.
-
Active positions and their performance.
-
Real-time account metrics like equity and drawdown.
-
Status of the various trading logics and risk management features.
💡 Getting Started
-
It is strongly recommended to test the EA extensively in the MetaTrader Strategy Tester to understand its behavior and optimize settings for your specific requirements before using it on a live account.
-
A demo version is available for testing in the Strategy Tester.
💰 Purchase Information
-
Product Price: $119
-
Number of Activations: 5
⚠️ Important Note
Trading financial markets involves significant risk and can result in the loss of your invested capital. This product is a tool for automated technical analysis and trade execution. It does not provide any guarantee of profit. Past performance, whether real or tested, is not a reliable indicator of future results. The risk management features are designed to help control risk but cannot eliminate it entirely.