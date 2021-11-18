All MT5 TimeFrames Stochastic

This indicator is based on the classical indicator Stochastic and will be helpful for those who love and know how to use not a visual but digital representation of the indicator. All MT5 TimeFrames Stochastic indicator shows values from each time frames:

  • M1, M2, M3, M4, M5, M6, M10, M12, M15, M20, M30, H1, H2, H3, H4, H6, H8, H12, D1, W1, AND MN1.

You will be able to change the main input parameters for each Indicator for every TF.

First line of data is representing a Main calculations of the Stochastic

Second line of data is representing a Signal calculations of the Stochastic.


Example for M1

  • sTF1____ = "M1";
  • K_Period1 = 5;
  • D_Period1 = 3;
  • S_Period1 = 3;
  • Method1 = MODE_SMA;
  • iPrice1 = STO_LOWHIGH;


Input parameters

  • OverboughtLevel = 80; - Overbought Level (all TFs) for Stochastic
  • OversoldLevel = 20; - Oversold Level (all TFs) for Stochastic
  • aColor = clrAqua; - Color for TFs labels
  • wColor = clrWhite; - Color for digital Stochastic values


Note:

  1. When you change currency pair for the opened chart you have to wait couple second (next tick) for recalculation.
  2. Before using this indicator you have to open all charts (all TFs) for the current currency pairs.
