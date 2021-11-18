All MT5 TimeFrames Stochastic
- Indicators
- Leonid Basis
- Version: 5.9
- Updated: 18 November 2021
- Activations: 5
This indicator is based on the classical indicator Stochastic and will be helpful for those who love and know how to use not a visual but digital representation of the indicator. All MT5 TimeFrames Stochastic indicator shows values from each time frames:
- M1, M2, M3, M4, M5, M6, M10, M12, M15, M20, M30, H1, H2, H3, H4, H6, H8, H12, D1, W1, AND MN1.
You will be able to change the main input parameters for each Indicator for every TF.
First line of data is representing a Main calculations of the Stochastic
Second line of data is representing a Signal calculations of the Stochastic.
Example for M1
- sTF1____ = "M1";
- K_Period1 = 5;
- D_Period1 = 3;
- S_Period1 = 3;
- Method1 = MODE_SMA;
- iPrice1 = STO_LOWHIGH;
Input parameters
- OverboughtLevel = 80; - Overbought Level (all TFs) for Stochastic
- OversoldLevel = 20; - Oversold Level (all TFs) for Stochastic
- aColor = clrAqua; - Color for TFs labels
- wColor = clrWhite; - Color for digital Stochastic values
Note:
- When you change currency pair for the opened chart you have to wait couple second (next tick) for recalculation.
- Before using this indicator you have to open all charts (all TFs) for the current currency pairs.