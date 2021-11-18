This indicator is based on the classical indicator Stochastic and will be helpful for those who love and know how to use not a visual but digital representation of the indicator. All MT5 TimeFrames Stochastic indicator shows values from each time frames:

M1, M2, M3, M4, M5, M6, M10, M12, M15, M20, M30, H1, H2, H3, H4, H6, H8, H12, D1, W1, AND MN1.

You will be able to change the main input parameters for each Indicator for every TF.

First line of data is representing a Main calculations of the Stochastic

Second line of data is representing a Signal calculations of the Stochastic.





Example for M1

sTF1____ = "M1";

K_Period1 = 5;

D_Period1 = 3;

S_Period1 = 3;

Method1 = MODE_SMA;

iPrice1 = STO_LOWHIGH;





Input parameters

OverboughtLevel = 80; - Overbought Level (all TFs) for Stochastic

OverboughtLevel = 80; - Overbought Level (all TFs) for Stochastic

OversoldLevel = 20; - Oversold Level (all TFs) for Stochastic

aColor = clrAqua; - Color for TFs labels

wColor = clrWhite; - Color for digital Stochastic values





Note: