Moving Average Crossover Bars ago Dashboard

4.44

Moving Average Dashboard Bars ago is a unique multi currency, multi time frame dashboard. The dashboard is very simple. You select two moving averages, the instruments and timeframes

The Moving Average Dashboard Bars ago then shows how how many bars ago the moving averages made a bullish or bearish crossover. It also shows you in real time when there is a bullish or a bearish crossover. The indicator plots in a subwindow.

The Moving Average Dashboard Bars ago can be beneficial if you are trading with moving averages.


Settings

  • Symbols: Add up to 20 symbols seperated by a semi-colon (;) It also supports symbol suffixes
  • TimeFrames: Select up to 9 time frames, separated by a semi-colon (;)
  • AlertsOn: true
  • Play sound: true
  • Show popup: true
  • email: true
  • Send push-notification: true

MA Settings

  • MA 1 Period: default 20
  • MA 1 Method: Choose from drop down (EMA, SMA, SMMA, LWMA)
  • MA 1 Applied Price: Drop down (Close/Open/High/Low)
  • MA 2 Period: default 50
  • MA 2 Method: Choose from drop down (EMA, SMA, SMMA, LWMA)
  • MA 2 Applied Price: Drop down (Close/Open/High/Low)
  • Text Color, Font customizations
Reviews 13
danmar
2479
danmar 2023.05.13 11:11 
 

Hi john, Excellent thanks a lot, warmly

after using it it is really very good

well done

Thank you to make it free

warmly

intan08
1388
intan08 2023.04.28 10:23 
 

Perfect, thanks!

baskalapana
87
baskalapana 2022.06.09 11:10 
 

very useful dashboard, and its free. i cant thank you enough. GOD bless you and family

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TREND LINES PRO    helps understand where the market is truly changing direction. The indicator shows real trend reversals and points where major players re-enter. You see   BOS lines   Trend changes and key levels on higher timeframes — without complex settings or unnecessary noise. Signals don't repaint and remain on the chart after the bar closes. VERSION MT 5     -     Reveals its maximum potential when paired with the   RFI LEVELS PRO  indicator What the indicator shows: Real shifts   tren
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Indicators
T.M.M Channel System is a forex trading system which provides signals for BUY and SELL with the Trend using special trend filter price channel indicator. This indicator is easy to adapt to any market using only two parameters. This channel indicator does not repaint! The channel indicator is recommended for trading on H4 charts but can be used with any time frame though. After purchase you will download the channel indicator. The arrow indicator will be provided to you for free after purchase. Y
Super Signal Skyblade Edition MT4
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Indicators
Super Signal – Skyblade Edition Professional No-Repaint / No-Lag Trend Signal System with Exceptional Win Rate | For MT4 / MT5 It works best on lower timeframes, such as 1-minute, 5-minute, and 15-minute charts. Core Features: Super Signal – Skyblade Edition is a smart signal system designed specifically for trend trading. It applies a multi-layered confirmation mechanism to detect only strong, directional moves supported by real momentum. This system does not attempt to predict tops or bottoms
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Indicators
The indicator accurately shows the reversal points and price return zones where the   Major players . You see where new trends are forming and make decisions with maximum precision, maintaining control over every trade. VERSION MT5     -     Reveals its maximum potential when combined with the   TREND LINES PRO   indicator What the indicator shows: Reversal structures and reversal levels with activation at the beginning of a new trend. Display of   TAKE PROFIT   and   STOP LOSS   levels with mi
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
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4.43 (7)
Indicators
Specials Discount now. The Next Generation Forex Trading Tool. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator is the evolution of our long-time, popular indicators, combining the power of three into one: Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 reviews) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT (520 reviews) + CS28 Combo Signals (recent Bonus) Details about the indicator  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 What Does The Next-Generation Strength Indicator Offer? Everything you loved about the originals, now
Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator
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Trading Special –40% OFF Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This Indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With only ONE chart you can read Currency Strength for 28 Forex pairs! Imagine how your trading will improve because you are able to pinpoint the exact trigger point of a new trend or scalping opportunity? User manual: click here That's the first one, the original! Don't buy a
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The Renko (and Mean Renko) Engulfing Bar Indicator is a versatile trading indicator that plots Buy/Sell arrows and gives potential trade ideas including buy entry and stop loss levels. The indicator is designed to work on offline renko charts as well as Mean or Median Renko charts. It is recommended to use this indicator on a minimum of 20Pips fixed renko box or more. The indicator does not repaint. It prints the arrows after the bar close. The indicator's buy/sell arrows can be a powerful way t
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Moving Average Dashboard Pro is an improved and advanced indicator of the free version "Moving Average Crossover Bars ago Dashboard" The moving average dashboard pro gives you a dashboard view of bullish and bearish moving average crossovers. For example, if there was a bullish moving average crossover 5 sessions ago, then you would see 5 bars ago . This indicates that there was a bullish crossover 5 sessions ago. This indicator is useful if you want to catch the trend early on when using moving
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dcbalkwill
735
dcbalkwill 2025.01.27 14:40 
 

Really useful tool! thankyou.. please see my comment about adding HMA to the available calculation methods which would make it indispensable for me.. thankyou

tabban21
172
tabban21 2023.12.02 20:05 
 

thank you !

Trade_Trawler
729
Trade_Trawler 2023.11.07 15:05 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

danmar
2479
danmar 2023.05.13 11:11 
 

Hi john, Excellent thanks a lot, warmly

after using it it is really very good

well done

Thank you to make it free

warmly

intan08
1388
intan08 2023.04.28 10:23 
 

Perfect, thanks!

Sibusiso Harvey
20
Sibusiso Harvey 2023.03.03 08:28 
 

It's really good and it works so efficiently with a number of systems

John Winsome Munar
3471
John Winsome Munar 2022.06.20 17:03 
 

Good dashboard

baskalapana
87
baskalapana 2022.06.09 11:10 
 

very useful dashboard, and its free. i cant thank you enough. GOD bless you and family

Kelli Bardley
237
Kelli Bardley 2021.10.08 22:33 
 

Great indicator! Thank you!

Hai Le
39
Hai Le 2021.06.04 19:19 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

8601567
789
8601567 2021.03.10 00:49 
 

Not bad. Easy to use and the price is great. Better than some of the paid for indicators.

Valentin Butorin
4147
Valentin Butorin 2020.10.17 09:02 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Maksym Mudrakov
30051
Maksym Mudrakov 2016.08.30 19:43 
 

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