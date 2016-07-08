Moving Average Crossover Bars ago Dashboard

Moving Average Dashboard Bars ago is a unique multi currency, multi time frame dashboard. The dashboard is very simple. You select two moving averages, the instruments and timeframes

The Moving Average Dashboard Bars ago then shows how how many bars ago the moving averages made a bullish or bearish crossover. It also shows you in real time when there is a bullish or a bearish crossover. The indicator plots in a subwindow.

The Moving Average Dashboard Bars ago can be beneficial if you are trading with moving averages.





Settings

Symbols: Add up to 20 symbols seperated by a semi-colon (;) It also supports symbol suffixes

Add up to 20 symbols seperated by a semi-colon (;) It also supports symbol suffixes TimeFrames: Select up to 9 time frames, separated by a semi-colon (;)

Select up to 9 time frames, separated by a semi-colon (;) AlertsOn: true

true Play sound: true

true Show popup: true

true email: true

true Send push-notification: true



MA Settings