Trendy Stocks for MT4

Trendy Stock is a price following indicator that uses Stochastic to show when the price is out of the oversold or overbought areas. 

The algorithm allows you to stay longer in a trend where the bulls or bears are in control.

The indicator changes color immediately the price exits oversold/overbought state.

In short, the downtrend [red] bars start to paint when the buying pressure decreases while the uptrend [green] bars form as the buy pressure kicks in. 

For MT5 version, follow ::  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/68029

Important:  To get the full benefits of this indicator, use together with our newest TOP RATED indicators (OUTSIDE THE BOXHOT ZONES MT4) or (TREND GUARD MT4)

Advantages

  • Allows you to stay longer in a trend
  • Does not repaint closed bars.

  • Works with any timeframe

  • Not oversensitive to medium price fluctuations.

  • Works with any broker

How to use

  •  Buy when first Green bar closes. Re-enter the trend when price deeps and starts to retreat during the green state.
  •  Sell when first Red bar closes. Re-enter the trend when price deeps and starts to retreat during the red state.

Ideal for the following:

EURUSD

GBPUSD

USDCAD

USDCHF

GBPCHF

EURGBP

AUDUSD

CADCHF

NZDCHF

AUDNZD

AUDCAD

NZDCAD

EURNZD

GBPAUD

EURAUD

EURCAD

Other instruments where it works.

HEATING_OIL

GASOLINE

_TELCOM_IT

XRUSD

XLMUSD

MIOTASUSD


NOTE: The indicator works ONLY with the instruments whose quote is below 5 such as the ones that are listed above, otherwise, the indicator WILL NOT display.


Settings

  • K% Period. For Best results, use values between 25 - 100.
  • D% Period. Use values between 1 - 3
  • Slowing.  Use values between 1 - 3
  • Method.  Any works fine
  • Applied Price.  Any works fine

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Adopt market correlation and indicator resonance Here are some trading recommendations based on the current market conditions: (1) Note: It doesn't mean you have a perfect deal, but rather helps you avoid bad trades (2) Why traditional indicators are prone to distortion. For example, the 10-day moving average is calculated by calculating the average price of the top 10 candlesticks. Result: I prove I want to rise, and the signal is easily distorted. This indicator adopts a self-proof + corrob
Day Trader Master
Oleg Rodin
5 (15)
Indicators
Day Trader Master is a complete trading system for traders who prefer intraday trading. The system consists of two indicators. The main indicator is the one which is represented by arrows of two colors for BUY and SELL signals. This is the indicator which you actually pay for. I provide the second indicator to my clients absolutely for free. This second indicator is actually a good trend filter indicator which works with any time frame. THE INDICATORS DO NOT REPAINT AND DO NOT LAG! The system is
ReTest Histogram ms
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicators
Crypto_Forex Indicator "ReTest Histogram" for MT4, No Repaint. - ReTest_Histogram indicator can be used for search of entry signals into the main trend direction after the retesting of strong S/R level. - ReTest Histogram can be in 2 colors: red for bearish trend and green for bullish one. - Once you see steady consecutive histogram columns of the same color it means new trend takes place. - ReTest signal is 1 column with opposite color in histogram and next column with trend color (see the pic
Mechanism Trend
Vitalii Zakharuk
Indicators
The Mechanism Trend indicator is a hybrid indicator that shows the moments for entering the market with arrows. This indicator was created on the basis of the original indicators for searching for extreme points, the indicator is well suited for determining a reversal or a large sharp jerk to one side. When the trend changes, the Mechanism Trend indicator uses color signaling: green - when changing from a downtrend to an uptrend, and red - vice versa, to a downtrend. You can use the indicator
Trend Lines PRO
Roman Podpora
5 (1)
Indicators
TREND LINES PRO    helps understand where the market is truly changing direction. The indicator shows real trend reversals and points where major players re-enter. You see   BOS lines   Trend changes and key levels on higher timeframes — without complex settings or unnecessary noise. Signals don't repaint and remain on the chart after the bar closes. VERSION MT 5     -     Reveals its maximum potential when paired with the   RFI LEVELS PRO  indicator What the indicator shows: Real shifts   tren
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Ranging Market Detector
Innovicient Limited
5 (2)
Indicators
Ranging Market Detector scans the market for momentum and price to check whether the price is range- bound and the direction to which it will breakout.  It works with all the  all assets and visually shows you the instances when the market is either ranging or trending. Informs when the price has finished a retracement, an opportune time to re-enter the trend early. This will help you in position management.  It works very well for Scalping, Day trading, and Swing trading. Helpful in all timefra
Trendy Stocks
Innovicient Limited
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Trendy Stock is a price following indicator that uses Stochastic to show when the price is out of the oversold or overbought areas.  The algorithm allows you to stay longer in a trend where the bulls or bears are in control. The indicator changes color immediately the price exits oversold/overbought state. In short, the downtrend [red] bars start to paint when the buying pressure decreases while the uptrend [green] bars form as the buy pressure kicks in.    For MT4 version, follow :: https://www
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True Oversold Overbought
Innovicient Limited
Indicators
The True Oversold Overbought indicator provides you with ability to swiftly check whether the asset is oversold or overbought.  Other than complementing your trading with True Oversold Overbought, you can use the indicator as your only trading system. It works with all forex instruments and will save you the headache of estimating when the market is due for a reversal or retracement.  When the "Super Charge" feature is enabled, the areas where the price is in oversold/overbought status are ampl
Chart Analyzer
Innovicient Limited
Indicators
The Chart Analyzer is an MT4 indicator that provides visual arrow signals without redrawing them. In addition, we have included trendlines to validate your entries. This indicator has been fine-tuned to work with all timeframes and instruments.  The Chart Analyzer has a number of advantages Does not fade or remove arrows when drawn Sends both email and phone alerts. It is light on computer resources Easy to install. Default setting works just fine.  If price opens above the trendline, open bu
Retracement Feeder
Innovicient Limited
5 (1)
Indicators
The Retracement Feeder checks for retracement opportunities after the first move has occurred.  Basically it scans for the second wave of trend. Works with any financial instrument,  It does not repaint/change color or cancel arrows, Easy to set and use. Works great with Renko Charts ____________________________________________________ MT5 version  |  Best used with  Market Heart MT4  Version| How it works The indicator is based on RSI and Stochastics.  The algorithm used in the Retracement
Convergence Divergence Suite
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Indicators
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Hot Zones
Innovicient Limited
Indicators
This indicator simplifies your entry zones by displaying the areas where you can plan your entry that potentially could give you high risk/reward ratios. Other than picking the most optimal entry points, the Hot Zone indicator can act as your typical support/resistance indicator for pullbacks for all timeframes. You can use this indicator as the only trading indicator or use it with another indicator for reentry purposes.  Besides, when using Hot Zones, the risk/reward ratio should be well abov
Price Elevator MT4
Innovicient Limited
Indicators
The Price Elevator indicator is developed to help you figure out the general long-term trend of the market. If the price is above the Green separator line, this is a clear indication the bulls are in control. Similarly, the bears are in control if the price continues to trend below the red separator line.   Download Price Elevator MT5   Trend Re-entry In this case you would plan your buy entries above the green dotted box (make sure to set the Buy / Sell Retracement Floor=30). The SL should be
Outside The Box MT4
Innovicient Limited
5 (2)
Indicators
The   Outside The Box (OTB)   is a complete trading system that provides the user with immense trading ability by highlighting on the chart areas where the trader should prepare to Re-enter the trend after pullbacks (Pullback trading strategy) Take partial/complete profit(Profit taking strategy), and Trade breakouts (Stock breakout strategy) - We have updated the indicator to show/hide Micro breakout areas around the major breakouts (Micro Breakouts).  The above is supported by an alert system
Trend Support Resistance MT4
Innovicient Limited
Indicators
Trend Support Resistance is a fairly simple indicator that provides traders with confirmed immediate support and resistance in whatever timeframe you monitor. It's good for short-term and long-term order blocks. With the default settings, the indicator identifies critical support and resistance areas. Bearish Order Blocks are around the OrangeRed areas while Bullish Order Blocks almost always form near the LawnGreen areas. We have also added a Multi-timeframe feature that can be helpful to allow
Essential Trader
Innovicient Limited
Indicators
The Essential Trader indicator is more comfortable with whipsaw/ranging market conditions. It is not a complicated trading indicator and can be used on any timeframe with high level of confidence. Besides, it has notifications and alerts. The dotted essential points show spots where you can make immediate entries and benefit from breakout on either side of the region. On the other hand, the color filled points display reversal regions. These are important in that you can trade along the trend or
First Dawn
Innovicient Limited
Indicators
The First Dawn indicator uses a unique mechanism to search and plot signals. This keeps searching for signals, making it a great indicator for scaping and identification of changes in direction, swing trading and trend trading. The  First Dawn   helps you get early signals. The backtest gives the true picture of how the indicator works with real/demo accounts. Although this is a tiny indicator it is packed with advantageous settings that will help you whether you desire to: Snap the Peaks and
Market Heart
Innovicient Limited
Indicators
The Market Heart indicator scans market entries after high volatility is noticed. Most big moves occur a short time after market volatility.  Most big moves occur a short time after market volatility. The idea is to look for entries after the rectangles form and not necessarily as trade entry signals. . For example, you could use the  Retracement Feeder   indicator that generates arrow signals. Market Heart MT5  Version How to use:  1.  Primary use The White Box is the first to be formed and
Pip Zapper
Innovicient Limited
Indicators
The pip Zapper is a light scalping indicator that generates alternate  signals to help you close, gaining or losing trades quickly. This helps you capture trending and ranging scenarios. When an arrow is generated enter trade after the candle closes. The indicator works with all instruments that are available on mt4 and mt5, including synthetic indices(Volatility, Range Break, Boom, Crash, etc.). Works in both ranging and trending phases. The default settings are already optimized.  MT5 Version
Retracement Feeder MT5
Innovicient Limited
Indicators
The Retracement Feeder  checks for retracement opportunities after the first move has occurred.  Basically it scans for the second wave of trend. Works with any financial instrument,  It does not repaint/change color or cancel arrows, Easy to set and use. Works great with Renko Charts ________________________________________ MT4 version  | Best used with :  Market Heart MT5 | How it works The indicator is based on RSI and Stochastics.  The algorithm used in the Retracement Feeder allows the Stoc
Outside The Box
Innovicient Limited
Indicators
The Outside The Box (OTB) is a complete trading system that provides the user with immense trading ability by highlighting on the chart areas where the trader should prepare to Re-enter the trend after pullbacks (Pullback trading strategy) Take partial/complete profit(Profit taking strategy), and Trade breakouts (Stock breakout strategy) - We have updated the indicator to show/hide Micro breakout areas around the major breakouts (Micro Breakouts).  The above is supported by an alert system to no
Hot Zones MT5
Innovicient Limited
Indicators
This indicator simplifies your entry zones by displaying the areas where you can plan your entry that potentially could give you high risk/reward ratios. Other than picking the most optimal entry points, the Hot Zone indicator can act as your typical support/resistance indicator for pullbacks for all timeframes. You can use this indicator as the only trading indicator or use it with another indicator for reentry purposes.  Besides, when using Hot Zones, the risk/reward ratio should be well abov
Trend Guard MT5
Innovicient Limited
Indicators
Bollinger Band is one if the most useful indicators if used properly. Trend Guard used the parameters based on Bollinger to create a tool that can help traders enter trades at most optimal level. The indicator is useful to all traders since it checks for retracements and changing trend direction. With this indicator, you get the opportunity to open trades early and also lock your profits based on the dotted trend lines that form after a certain level of Bollinger band. We have simplified the ind
True Oversold Overbought MT5
Innovicient Limited
5 (1)
Indicators
The True Oversold Overbought indicator provides you with ability to swiftly check whether the asset is oversold or overbought.  Other than complementing your trading with True Oversold Overbought, you can use the indicator as your only trading system. It works with all forex instruments and will save you the headache of estimating when the market is due for a reversal or retracement.  When the "Super Charge" feature is enabled, the areas where the price is in oversold/overbought status are ampli
Price Elevator
Innovicient Limited
Indicators
The Price Elevator indicator is developed to help you figure out the general long-term trend of the market. If the price is above the Green separator line, this is a clear indication the bulls are in control. Similarly, the bears are in control if the price continues to trend below the red separator line.   Download Price Elevator MT4   Trend Re-entry In this case you would plan your buy entries above the green dotted box (make sure to set the Buy / Sell Retracement Floor=30). The SL should be
Trend Support Resistance
Innovicient Limited
Indicators
Trend Support Resistance is a fairly simple indicator that provides traders with confirmed immediate support and resistance in whatever timeframe you monitor. It's good for short-term and long-term order blocks. With the default settings, the indicator identifies critical support and resistance areas. Bearish Order Blocks are around the OrangeRed areas while Bullish Order Blocks almost always form near the LawnGreen areas. We have also added a Multi-timeframe feature that can be helpful to allow
Essential Trader MT5
Innovicient Limited
Indicators
The Essential Trader indicator is more   comfortable with whipsaw/ranging market conditions. It is not a complicated trading indicator and can be used on any timeframe with high level of confidence. Besides, it has notifications and alerts. The dotted essential points show spots where you can make immediate entries and benefit from breakout on either side of the region. On the other hand, the color filled points display reversal regions. These are important in that you can trade along the trend
First Dawn MT5
Innovicient Limited
Indicators
The First Dawn indicator uses a unique mechanism to search and plot signals. This keeps searching for signals, making it a great indicator for scaping and identification of changes in direction, swing trading and trend trading. The    First Dawn     helps you get early signals. The backtest gives the true picture of how the indicator works with real/demo accounts. Although this is a tiny indicator it is packed with advantageous settings that will help you whether you desire to: Snap the Peaks a
Market Heart MT5
Innovicient Limited
Indicators
The Market Heart indicator scans market entries after high volatility is noticed. Most big moves occur a short time after market volatility.  Most big moves occur a short time after market volatility. The idea is to look for entries after the rectangles form and not necessarily as trade entry signals. . For example, you could use the  Retracement Feeder   indicator that generates arrow signals. Market Heart MT4  Version How to use:  1.    Primary use The White Box is the first to be formed an
Pip Zapper MT5
Innovicient Limited
Indicators
The pip Zapper is a light scalping indicator that generates alternate  signals to help you close, gaining or losing trades quickly. This helps you capture trending and ranging scenarios. When an arrow is generated enter trade after the candle closes. The indicator works with all instruments that are available on mt4 and mt5, including synthetic indices(Volatility, Range Break, Boom, Crash, etc.). Works in both ranging and trending phases. The default settings are already optimized. MT4 Version
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Catherine Ndirangu
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Catherine Ndirangu 2021.10.02 12:31 
 

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Innovicient Limited
10536
Reply from developer ALFRED MURIITHI 2021.10.02 14:18
We are humbled to have contributed to your trading 🙏. We shall keep uploading more great tools.
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