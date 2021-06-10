Trendy Stocks for MT4

Trendy Stock is a price following indicator that uses Stochastic to show when the price is out of the oversold or overbought areas.

The algorithm allows you to stay longer in a trend where the bulls or bears are in control.

The indicator changes color immediately the price exits oversold/overbought state.

In short, the downtrend [red] bars start to paint when the buying pressure decreases while the uptrend [green] bars form as the buy pressure kicks in.

For MT5 version, follow :: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/68029

Important: To get the full benefits of this indicator, use together with our newest TOP RATED indicators (OUTSIDE THE BOX, HOT ZONES MT4) or (TREND GUARD MT4)

Advantages

Allows you to stay longer in a trend

Does not repaint closed bars.

Works with any timeframe

Not oversensitive to medium price fluctuations.

Works with any broker

How to use

Buy when first Green bar closes . Re-enter the trend when price deeps and starts to retreat during the green state.

. Re-enter the trend when price deeps and starts to retreat during the green state. Sell when first Red bar closes. Re-enter the trend when price deeps and starts to retreat during the red state.

Ideal for the following:

EURUSD

GBPUSD

USDCAD

USDCHF

GBPCHF

EURGBP

AUDUSD

CADCHF

NZDCHF

AUDNZD

AUDCAD

NZDCAD

EURNZD

GBPAUD

EURAUD

EURCAD

HEATING_OIL

GASOLINE

_TELCOM_IT

XRUSD

XLMUSD

MIOTASUSD





NOTE: The indicator works ONLY with the instruments whose quote is below 5 such as the ones that are listed above, otherwise, the indicator WILL NOT display.



