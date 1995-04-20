RSI Divergences Tester MT4

Introduction

RSI divergence is a main technique used to determine trend reversing when it’s time to sell or buy because prices are likely to drop or pick in the charts. The RSI Divergence indicator can help you locate the top and bottom of the market. This indicator finds Regular divergence for pullback the market and also finds hidden RSI Divergence to show continuing trend.

This indicator shows divergence on the RSI that is a strong hint for an excellent entry point and finds immediately with alarm and notification and also has stop loss, take profits and entry point with candlestick checking for easy trading.

Main Features

Detect the best and most successful point of trend or reversal trend



Easy-to-use and user-friendly indicator

Scan just on AUDCHF/USDCHF chart.

chart. Select and deselect time frames button for scan (M1,M5,M15,M30,H1,H4,D1,W1,MN)

It displays and pushes notification stop-loss, entry-point and take-profit levels

Candlestick check for the best entry point

Use Fibonacci levels

Editable ceiling and floor RSI value



Sending the alert and push notification

Alert enable/disable base on your setting time

Adjust the pattern setting

Input Parameters

=========Scanner============

Scan All Charts – Disable and scan just open AUDCHF/USDCHF chart.

chart. Scan the number of candles – Amount of history bars to evaluate

Re-scan Timer – Re-scan AUDCHF/USDCHF chart in all time frames after passing time

=======Pattern Feature============

Pattern_Feature(Period, Deviation, Backstep) - Algorithm Parameters for pattern recognition

RSI Low sensitive – RSI Divergence algorithm checks when RSI is lower this number

RSI High sensitive – RSI Divergence algorithm checks when RSI is upper this number

=======Display/style Options============ Display_Options – Display or do not TP & SL levels

Stop Loss/Take Profit levels and Breakout Style - Set the Fonts and colors of patterns



========ALERT SETTINGS ==========