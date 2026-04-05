Ready-made trading system "Mr. Scalp" shows the trader ready-made signals when it is necessary to open transactions for sale or purchase. The system shows when you need to open an order and in which direction. Works on all currency pairs and all timeframes. Visually, this indicator shows with red and blue dots on the chart the moments when the market is likely to reverse to move in the opposite direction. The system also shows the current trend direction using channel lines. Able to send signals to the phone!





How to trade with Mr. Scalp (instruction):

when the channel looks down and a red dot appears on the current bar, we open a sell trade. Depending on the currency pair and timeframe, we set the TakeProfit size from 15 to 50 points and the StopLoss size from 100 to 300 points. This is a scalping system that, with such stop sizes, will close deals at take profit in the ratio of 30-40:1. That is, you will be able to close from 30 to 40 trades on TakeProfit and 1 on StopLoss.

when the channel looks up and a blue dot appears on the current bar, we open a buy deal. Depending on the currency pair and timeframe, we set the TakeProfit size from 15 to 50 points and the StopLoss size from 100 to 300 points.





Mr.Scalp indicator settings: