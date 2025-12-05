New MetaTrader 5 Platform Build 2690: MetaEditor improvements

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The updated version of the MetaTrader 5 platform will be released on Thursday, November 12, 2020. The new version features the following changes:


  1. Terminal: Fixed display of the synthetic Market Depth feature. Previously, this feature could be unavailable for some symbols.

    Synthetic Market Depth is used for the symbols, for which Level 2 prices are not provided. In this case, levels are built automatically, at distances equal to a price change step, starting from the best Bid and Ask prices. This is a convenient tool for placing, modifying and deleting orders, quickly and with maximum clarity.




  2. MQL5: Optimized and greatly accelerated access to Last prices from MQL5 programs, using the SymbolInfoTick function.
  3. MQL5: Fixed resetting of Ichimoku Kinko Hyo indicator parameters from a dialog box.




  4. MQL5: Fixed freezing of Copy* functions when history is not available for a trading instrument.
  5. MQL5: More improvements within the total update of the code profiler. The following improvements have been implemented, in addition to the innovations presented in build 2650:

    • Improved data presentation
    • Shorter column names are now used in the report
    • Ability to save profiling reports to a file
    • Added display of a tooltip with a row number for functions in the report.




  6. MetaEditor: Added ability to disable clipboard tracking and to clear clipboard history.

    The clipboard tracking function improves the source code usability by providing quick access to recently used data. Press Alt+V in any source code position, select any of the earlier copied lines from the menu, and the line will be inserted in the selected position.

    Use the appropriate toolbar command or editor settings to enable/disable tracking.




  7. MetaEditor: Fixed calculation of some observed expressions during program debugging.
  8. MetaTester: Trading is now prohibited for Expert Advisors running in the Strategy Tester in the frame receiving mode.
  9. MetaTester: Fixed importing of optimization results in the Strategy Tester. An error could cause timeframe values to be imported incorrectly.
  10. Documentation has been updated.


The update will be available through the Live Update system.

[Deleted]  
MetaQuotes:

MetaEditor: Added ability to disable clipboard tracking...

Adding a setting to choose maximum number of displayed predictions will probably save us from having to bear with a 36+ list of predictions, extending to the end of the screen for a simple variable. Four or five predictions are mostly fine for most of us.
 

Greet work Keep it up. 

I've A suggestion to add the expected profit below ( take profit ) and expected loss below ( stop loss ) and the reserved margin below ( volume ) in the amount of the balance currency on the orders window. This will help the trader a lot in choosing the appropriate deal size and risk ratio.

I hope you done it soon.😊


[Deleted]  
zreboo:

Greet work Keep it up. 

I've A suggestion to add the expected profit below ( take profit ) and expected loss below ( stop loss ) and the reserved margin below ( volume ) in the amount of the balance currency on the orders window. This will help the trader a lot in choosing the appropriate deal size and risk ratio.

I hope you done it soon.😊


A perfect description of an indicator.
 
MetaQuotes: 10. Documentation has been updated.

iTime and the other functions added in build 1860 (2018.06.14) are still not in List of MQL5 Functions - MQL5 Reference - Reference on algorithmic/automated trading language for MetaTrader 5

 
Anonymous3 Geek:
A perfect description of an indicator.

Hi Geek ,

I mean to add these options in the order window while choosing the position to trade at it, that will help every trader to choose the perfect volume Relative to his current balance and choose wisely the take profit and stop loss values.


 

Hello Metaquotes,


During Strategy Testing my multicurrency EA working by MetaTrader 5 Platform Build 2690 (downloaded from https://www.metatrader5.com/) I have noticed the following discrepancies comparing to earlier MetaTrader 5 Platform Build:

Earlier :
Using my own structure  for diffrent currencies (Account Currency  e.g in USD, contract size 100 000)

ValPoint1Lot=SymbolInfoDouble(SymbolsTable[i].Symbol,SYMBOL_TRADE_TICK_VALUE);

the value of 1 point was in Account Currency e.g. for USDJPY it was e.g 1.0455 USD; e.t.c.

New Build 2690:
Using the same my own structure for diffrent currencies (Account Currency  e.g in USD, contract size 100 000) 

ValPoint1Lot=SymbolInfoDouble(SymbolsTable[i].Symbol,SYMBOL_TRADE_TICK_VALUE);

the value of 1 point is in Quoted Currency (not Account Currency)  e.g. for USDJPY it is now 100.0 JPY;  e.t.c.

I ask you if it is correct?

Your earlier Build XXXX was calculated in this way that All symbols must have tick value in account currency, but sometimes some brokers provides wrong data but that's an other matter completely.


Now the same problem has arisen (Metaquotes Demo) with other function like: OrderCalcMargin() 


Earlier :   (Account Currency  e.g in USD, contract size 100 000, levarage 1:100) 
Value for 1 lot using OrderCalcMargin()  e.g. for GBPUSD was 1322,02 USD ; e.t.c. 

New Build 2690: (Account Currency  e.g in USD, contract size 100 000, levarage 1:100) 

Value for 1 lot using OrderCalcMargin()  e.g. for GBPUSD now is 1000.00 GBP ; e.t.c. 

I ask you if it is correct?
Does the way of calculation  for e.g. OrderCalcMargin()  depend on broker or not? 

Acc. to mql5 manual:

Function Action
OrderCalcMargin Calculates the margin required for the specified order type, in the deposit currency

Best Regards,

OldForexTrader

MetaTrader 5 Trading Platform for Forex, Stocks, Futures
MetaTrader 5 Trading Platform for Forex, Stocks, Futures
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[Deleted]  
Bug¡

ctrl+ , (comma) on algib library crashes the editor, or causes a 'not responding'.

 

Hi,

I'm experiencing serious memory problems during optimising. When I have to do a lot of passes, the memory of my PC is completely full, my mouse pointer hardly moves. The only way to continue with optimising is stopping the optimising proces and restart it, so that the rest of the passes are processed.

These problems exists allready a very long time in the oldier releases, but in this release they became worser.

I hope the development team will tackle this very annoying problem.

I have a PC with very fast 1 TB SSD, AMD Ryzen 9 3900x, 24 cores CPU, and 32 GB DDR4 RAM.

I'm optimising over 3 years data with 1 minute bars (no tickdata).


Regards,

Danny

 
Daniel Weckhuyzen:

Hi,

I'm experiencing serious memory problems during optimising. When I have to do a lot of passes, the memory of my PC is completely full, my mouse pointer hardly moves. The only way to continue with optimising is stopping the optimising proces and restart it, so that the rest of the passes are processed.

These problems exists allready a very long time in the oldier releases, but in this release they became worser.

I hope the development team will tackle this very annoying problem.

I have a PC with very fast 1 TB SSD, AMD Ryzen 9 3900x, 24 cores CPU, and 32 GB DDR4 RAM.

I'm optimising over 3 years data with 1 minute bars (no tickdata).


Regards,

Danny

Almost same here, backtesting is considerably slower. What took me 3h before on any timeframes is now taking me 12/14h on all the "minutes" timeframes but remains 3h on the "hours".

However memory never tends to be full (40% max).

Is there a way to downgrade ? I cannot find previous builds downloads.

 

Dear MetaQuotes software engineers and developers!

This comment is about an important feature request. Please consider this request because it is important
for more advanced MetaTrader software developers. I have many hundreds of thousands of lines of MQL4
and MQL5 source codes in development.

Currently the MetaTrader 4, 5 and the MetaEditor 4, 5 softwares are designed and programmed to operating
with the the regular Windows path length limitations which is not sufficient to create very large software
projects with detailed structures and with enoughly appropriate directory and file names. However for example
the new PowerShell and the Visual Studio Code softwares are operating with much longer directory and file
pathes and pathnames without errors even in Windows 7. Perhaps this issue can be solved only with the C/C++
development of the MetaTrader and the MetaEditor softwares. I want for example that the MetaEditor IDE
and correspondingly the MetaTrader client terminal will be operational with longer pathes and pathnames than
the regular Windows API path length limitation. I usually set up logical drives with drive letters with the psubst
utility but even with this the Windows API path length limitation can be an issue in a large projects. I want the
solution to operate in Windows 7 too.

It is also important that the typedef does not only work with function pointers. Please implement this feature!

Please consider my feature requests and try to solve them!

Many thanks for considering my requests!

Yours sincerely: László Müller, Dombóvár, Hungary.

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