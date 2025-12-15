How to Start with Metatrader 5 - page 137
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
We already have our custom indicator working, that is, our object class is already functioning, and since this is an object class, we can easily transfer it to other models. However, simply declaring and trying to use the class in our EA won't make things work the same as in our custom indicator, and the reason is that we don't have subwindow capability in our EA. But then the idea came: "What if we use an already compiled and working custom indicator and call it from the EA using the iCustom command?
Multiple indicators on one chart (Part 05): Turning MetaTrader 5 into a RAD system (I)
There are a lot of people who do not know how to program but they are quite creative and have great ideas. However, the lack of programming knowledge prevents them from implementing these ideas. Today we will create our own Chart Trade interface to send market orders or to set up parameters used in pending orders. We will do this without programming, just using the functions that will be inside the Expert Advisor. We are curious, so let's see how it will look on our monitors.
You can download it from this link (ignore this "Admirals" account, and if you connected to this demo account - disconnect and delete it):
Download MetaTrader 5
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
how i can gain 1 million dollar?
Sergey Golubev, 2022.02.17 15:20
Find Metatrader broker (there are a lot of Metatrader brokers, use google to find), and open the account according to their condition on their websites.
Try with demo first.
1. The article - MQL5.community - User Memo
2. MetaTrader 5 Help - Open an Account
3. Where Do I start from?
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/212020
4. MetaTrader 5 Help - Trading Platform — User Manual
5. How to make a search on the forum
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/193510
6. Find a Server by the Broker's Name:
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/214820
7. My list of brokers: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/353226/page3
Multiple indicators on one chart (Part 06): Turning MetaTrader 5 into a RAD system (II)
The system works very well, and for sure many of the readers might have thought about creating a library, which would allow having extended functionality in the proposed system. Based on this, it would be possible to develop a more intuitive Expert Advisor with a nicer and easier to use interface.
10 video lessons about how to create EA for Metatrader 5
----------------
Video: Simple automated trading – How to create a simple Expert Advisor with MQL5
A so-called Expert Advisor is what we are looking at right now. An Expert Advisor is an automated application that can operate within MetaTrader and can open and close positions on its own.
In this video, we will learn how to create an Expert Advisor in its most basic form.
Indicators with on-chart interactive controls
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
New version of the MetaTrader 5 platform build 3440: New trading account report
Renat Fatkhullin , 2022.09.16 23:58
Starting with 3440 builds, we distribute AVX versions of programs.
Most likely you won't get the AVX versions of the programs the first time, but they will be delivered in the next beta or release versions.
To find out that you are using AVX versions of terminals, you need to look at the start report:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
New version of the MetaTrader 5 platform build 3440: New trading account report
Renat Fatkhullin , 2022.09.17 00:07
With AVX versions, we are moving towards more efficient matrix operations and the inclusion of OpenCL in the terminal.
In the next beta versions, we will multiply the speed of matrix calculations. This means that we will let you do things that are usually done in Python and other systems much faster.
Step by step, we are moving towards using machine learning natively in MQL5.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
New version of the MetaTrader 5 platform build 3440: New trading account report
Renat Fatkhullin , 2022.09.17 00:18
To get AVX versions right away, just install over MetaTader 5 using the link: https://download.mql5.com/cdn/web/metaquotes.software.corp/mt5/mt5setup.exe
The current update system from the brokerage servers will install the regular version without AVX. This is because of the old update system. The next regular updates will transfer AVX compatible computers to the new version.