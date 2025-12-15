How to Start with Metatrader 5 - page 137

Multiple indicators on one chart (Part 04): Advancing to an Expert Advisor


We already have our custom indicator working, that is, our object class is already functioning, and since this is an object class, we can easily transfer it to other models. However, simply declaring and trying to use the class in our EA won't make things work the same as in our custom indicator, and the reason is that we don't have subwindow capability in our EA. But then the idea came: "What if we use an already compiled and working custom indicator and call it from the EA using the iCustom command?

Multiple indicators on one chart (Part 05): Turning MetaTrader 5 into a RAD system (I)

There are a lot of people who do not know how to program but they are quite creative and have great ideas. However, the lack of programming knowledge prevents them from implementing these ideas. Today we will create our own Chart Trade interface to send market orders or to set up parameters used in pending orders. We will do this without programming, just using the functions that will be inside the Expert Advisor. We are curious, so let's see how it will look on our monitors.

There are a lot of people who do not know how to program but they are quite creative and have great ideas. However, the lack of programming knowledge prevents them from implementing these ideas. Let's see together how to create a Chart Trade using the MetaTrader 5 platform itself, as if it were an IDE.
 
Hello 
I would like to download MT5 without a broker already integrated. I have tried on the website of MT5 and also on mql5. It is always the account of Admirals Markets pre-installed and can not be deleted or bypassed.
Thanks
Regards Thomas

 
TomWez #:
Hello 
I would like to download MT5 without a broker already integrated. I have tried on the website of MT5 and also on mql5. It is always the account of Admirals Markets pre-installed and can not be deleted or bypassed.
Thanks
Regards Thomas

You can download it from this link (ignore this "Admirals" account, and if you connected to this demo account - disconnect and delete it):
Download MetaTrader 5

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

how i can gain 1 million dollar?

Sergey Golubev, 2022.02.17 15:20

Find Metatrader broker (there are a lot of Metatrader brokers, use google to find), and open the account according to their condition on their websites.
Try with demo first.

1. The article - MQL5.community - User Memo 

2. MetaTrader 5 Help - Open an Account

3. Where Do I start from?
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/212020 

4. MetaTrader 5 Help - Trading Platform — User Manual 

5. How to make a search on the forum
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/193510 

6. Find a Server by the Broker's Name: 
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/214820

7. My list of brokers: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/353226/page3


 

Multiple indicators on one chart (Part 06): Turning MetaTrader 5 into a RAD system (II)

The system works very well, and for sure many of the readers might have thought about creating a library, which would allow having extended functionality in the proposed system. Based on this, it would be possible to develop a more intuitive Expert Advisor with a nicer and easier to use interface.

In my previous article, I showed you how to create a Chart Trade using MetaTrader 5 objects and thus to turn the platform into a RAD system. The system works very well, and for sure many of the readers might have thought about creating a library, which would allow having extended functionality in the proposed system. Based on this, it would be possible to develop a more intuitive Expert Advisor with a nicer and easier to use interface.
 
Thanks. Very flexible coding.
 

10 video lessons about how to create EA for Metatrader 5

Video: Simple automated trading – How to create a simple Expert Advisor with MQL5

A so-called Expert Advisor is what we are looking at right now.  An Expert Advisor is an automated application that can operate within MetaTrader and can open and close positions on its own.
In this video, we will learn how to create an Expert Advisor in its most basic form.

The majority of students in my courses felt that MQL5 was really difficult to understand. In addition to this, they were searching for a straightforward method to automate a few processes. Find out how to begin working with MQL5 right now by reading the information contained in this article. Even if you have never done any form of programming before. And even in the event that you are unable to comprehend the previous illustrations that you have observed.
 

Indicators with on-chart interactive controls

The idea behind the interface is to scroll the indicator period with the mouse wheel directly from the chart without going into the settings. We are going to use the button to activate the scrolling mode.
The article offers a new perspective on indicator interfaces. I am going to focus on convenience. Having tried dozens of different trading strategies over the years, as well as having tested hundreds of different indicators, I have come to some conclusions I want to share with you in this article.
 
Thank You, it is much needed
 
AVX versions

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

New version of the MetaTrader 5 platform build 3440: New trading account report

Renat Fatkhullin , 2022.09.16 23:58

Starting with 3440 builds, we distribute AVX versions of programs.

Most likely you won't get the AVX versions of the programs the first time, but they will be delivered in the next beta or release versions.

To find out that you are using AVX versions of terminals, you need to look at the start report: 

Windows 11 build 22000 , 24 x AMD Ryzen 9 3900 X 12 -Core, AVX, 120 / 127 Gb memory, 301 / 822 Gb disk, UAC, GMT+ 2

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

New version of the MetaTrader 5 platform build 3440: New trading account report

Renat Fatkhullin , 2022.09.17 00:07

With AVX versions, we are moving towards more efficient matrix operations and the inclusion of OpenCL in the terminal.

In the next beta versions, we will multiply the speed of matrix calculations. This means that we will let you do things that are usually done in Python and other systems much faster.

Step by step, we are moving towards using machine learning natively in MQL5.

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

New version of the MetaTrader 5 platform build 3440: New trading account report

Renat Fatkhullin , 2022.09.17 00:18

To get AVX versions right away, just install over MetaTader 5 using the link: https://download.mql5.com/cdn/web/metaquotes.software.corp/mt5/mt5setup.exe

The current update system from the brokerage servers will install the regular version without AVX. This is because of the old update system. The next regular updates will transfer AVX compatible computers to the new version.


